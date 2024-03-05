57°F
Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M

March 5, 2024 - 9:24 am
 
The John Sullivan Group This Southern Highlands Country Club mansion has hit the Las Vegas mark ...
The John Sullivan Group This Southern Highlands Country Club mansion has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. It is in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.
The John Sullivan Group With a floor plan of 6,047 square feet, the architecture and masterful ...
The John Sullivan Group With a floor plan of 6,047 square feet, the architecture and masterful design blend classic Spanish Colonial and Tuscan-style elements throughout, elaborate tile work, exterior pillars, numerous oversized windows and vast interior archways.
The John Sullivan Group The chef’s kitchen showcases custom white cabinetry and built-in ligh ...
The John Sullivan Group The chef’s kitchen showcases custom white cabinetry and built-in lighting underneath, stainless steel Viking appliances and white marble countertops.

Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Set within a secure, 24-hour guard-gated development, the single-story oasis offers a newly renovated floor plan that includes four bedrooms, five baths, a three-car garage, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled wine room and a resort-like backyard with an expansive pool.

With a sprawling floor plan of 6,047 square feet, the architecture and masterful design blend classic Spanish Colonial and Tuscan-style elements throughout, elaborate tile work, exterior pillars, numerous oversized windows and vast interior archways.

“It is a rare opportunity for a custom single-story home like this to be situated on such a renowned golf course, one of the most elite golf memberships in the valley,” Sullivan said. “The home is completely one-of-a-kind and new homes in this exclusive community don’t emerge very often.”

Located on the 15th hole of the Southern Highlands golf course, within a secluded cul-de-sac of just 15 custom homes, residents are welcomed by a circular driveway that leads to a grand entrance.

Inside, residents are enveloped in the spacious and welcoming dining and living areas. The heart of the home is the main living area, boasting a custom stone fireplace and shelving designed to accommodate an entertainment system.

Craftsmanship is evident in every corner, including intricate stone and tile work, 12-foot vaulted ceilings adorned with crown molding, paneling and multiple chandeliers throughout. The secondary living area includes a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace and an open layout.

Just steps away is the chef’s kitchen with custom white cabinetry and built-in lighting underneath, stainless steel Viking appliances and white marble countertops. The oversized island is complimented by a chevron and subway tile backsplash and a spacious walk-in pantry. Across from the kitchen is a breakfast nook with a garden window that offers views of the backyard.

The primary bedroom offers private access to the backyard through sliding pocket doors, a floor-to-ceiling custom stone fireplace and a sparkling chandelier. The walk-in closet includes custom built-in shelving. Its spa-like bathroom exudes luxury with double built-in vanities that include ample storage, mirrors placed throughout, a stand-alone soaking tub with a window view and a tiled steam shower with a rainfall showerhead.

Located off the main living area are pocket sliding doors that lead to a private backyard oasis surrounded by foliage. At the heart of the backyard is an expansive pool, spa and turf covered lawn, as well as an outdoor kitchen equipped with a smoker and built-in barbecue that includes covered seating.

“Situated in the stunning southwest foothills of Las Vegas, the home offers tranquility as well as proximity to the city. Just minutes away from the Strip, residents have access to Harry Reid International Airport and a variety of retail shopping options,” Sullivan said. “There are also many community amenities including a beach club with numerous pools, restaurants, wellness facilities, a gaming lounge, parks, trails and more!”

For more information about 18 Castle Oaks Court or to inquire about a tour, visit huntingtonandellis.com/properties.

Huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency is a Las Vegas-based full-service real estate agency with more than two decades of experience. The agency is one of the top-producing real estate brokerages in Las Vegas with more than 135 real estate agents across 13 teams. In 2023, the agency completed over $1 billion in sales volume, helping successfully market and close over 1,900 residential properties throughout the valley. For more information about huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, visit huntingtonandellis.com.

