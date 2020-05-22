92°F
Southern Highlands to hold fireworks display

May 22, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

The fireworks are on! This year to bring the community together while still staying apart, the 18th annual Southern Highlands Community Fireworks will proceed in a socially distant format at 8:15 p.m. on Memorial Day.

The fireworks will originate and be displayed high from the hilltop at Olympia Sports Park. The park will be closed to the public, but the height of the fireworks has been increased this year for families and residents to see and enjoy while at home.

The community has partnered with radio station Mix-FM 94.1 to broadcast the fireworks music, and Heather Collins will present the event to the community and beyond via Facebook Live.

Maintaining its commitment to supporting our long-standing community partner Operation Warm Heart, a Go Fund Me page has been set up, and the public is encouraged to make a donation to the private, nonprofit organization, which provides financial aid to local airmen and their families at Creech Air Force Base and Nellis Air Force Base.

Visit charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/operation-warm-heart or text “Donate SH” to 474747 to make your contribution.

The Southern Highlands Community Fireworks are presented by the Southern Highlands Community Association with the Olympia Companies Charitable Foundation and the Southern Highlands Builders Co-op, whose member builders include Blue Heron, Century Communities, Lennar, Pulte Homes, Tuscan Highlands, William Lyon Homes and Woodside Homes.

