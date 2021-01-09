57°F
Southern Nevada Home Builders Association announces 2021 board

January 9, 2021 - 9:35 am
 
Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the 2021 Southern Nevada Home Builders Association board president.
Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the 2021 Southern Nevada Home Builders Association board president. (SNHBA)
The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10.
The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10. This year, the event was held online. (SNHBA)
Stephenie Heagerty of Boral Roofing has been named board president of HomeAid Southern Nevada, ...
Stephenie Heagerty of Boral Roofing has been named board president of HomeAid Southern Nevada, the association’s charitable arm focused on supporting and assisting with community outreach efforts. (SNHBA)

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada hosted its yearly Installation and Awards show Dec. 10.

The event, which takes place annually to gather members of the homebuilding industry and celebrate successes of the passing year, announced official appointments of those who would be leading the charge on each organization’s board of directors in 2021.

Rick Barron of Signature Homes was appointed as the new SNHBA board president. In his role, he will lead the SNHBA board’s dedication to meet the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Barron has served the homebuilding industry for 25 years and previously served as SNHBA’s vice president.

“I’m honored to assume this role as we end on quite an unconventional year,” Barron said. “As president, I look forward to collaboratively tackling the number of industry issues that we anticipate facing next year. In particular, addressing the lack of talent entering into the homebuilding field. I look forward to continuing our efforts to improve education and recruitment and I’m excited to see where these efforts will take us.”

Stephenie Heagerty of Boral Roofing has been named board president of HomeAid Southern Nevada, the association’s charitable arm focused on supporting and helping with community outreach efforts that serve vulnerable members of the community. With a career spanning more than a decade in the industry, Heagerty previously served as vice president on HomeAid’s executive committee.

“I am excited to make 2021 the best year yet for our organization,” Heagerty said. “I am incredibly proud of our mission to help those experiencing homelessness through housing and community outreach. The work that we do is made possible by homebuilders, trade contractors, community partners and volunteers. We have a plan, we have a great team, and we have the best companies in the business to exceed all of our expectations.”

Other 2021 appointments for the SNHBA include Brian Kunec of KB Home, vice president; Nicole Boom of Richmond American Homes, vice president; Rebecca Merrihew, Red Rock Insulation, associate vice president; Brian Gordon of Applied Analysis, treasurer; and Darren Wilson of Sierra Air Conditioning, secretary. A full list of builder and associate directors may be found on SNHBA.com.

Other 2021 appointments for HomeAid include Tyson Clayton of Desert Lumber Cos., vice president; Kyle Tibbitts of Shea Homes, treasurer; and Kendal Lay of Pacific Sunbelt Mortgage, secretary. A full list of board members can be found on HomeAidSN.org.

Each year, SNHBA and HomeAid cycle out various members of the industry to adapt and take advantage of the best ways to propel the organization forward.

The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life by meeting the housing and community development needs of Southern Nevada. Founded in 1953 by 12 local homebuilders and incorporated with the state in 1954, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association ranks as the oldest and largest local trade organization representing the residential construction industry in Nevada. It has nearly 500 members working in all facets of the homebuilding industry.

It is an affiliate of the National Association of Home Builders, a Washington, D.C.-based trade association founded in 1942 to enhance the climate for housing and the building industry. NAHB is made up of about 800 state and local associations. About one-third of NAHB’s 140,000 members are homebuilders and remodelers.

Beazer Homes will host a grand opening event for Meadowbrook, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas on Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at the intersection of Delhi Avenue and Simmons Street, this intimate community will feature 22 single-family homes, and is conveniently near shopping, dining, recreation and entertainment, as well as the U.S. Highway 95 and Interstate 15 freeways.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., has retained its No. 3 ranking for new home sales in 2020 by RCLCO, national real estate consultant that has been ranking master-planned communities, or MPCs since 1994.

For residents of Summerlin, there are many opportunities to stay active thanks to an abundance of recreational amenities within the community.

Lake Las Vegas has recently welcomed several new neighborhoods to the Best of Las Vegas award-winning Henderson master plan. From intimate single-story to spacious semi-custom homes, there is something for everyone at this unique lakeside resort community.

In the tradition of regifting, Summerlin residents are encouraged to give back their real Christmas trees to Mother Nature once the holidays are over.

Residents at Cadence are making their neighborhood merry and bright with a friendly competition for holiday adornments.

As part of its National Build Joy Day, which launched Dec. 2, Taylor Morrison awarded $1,000 to Denise Meeker to purchase games, crafts and fleece to make lap quilts for the residents of Coronado Heights Senior Living Home in Las Vegas.

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest district, Redpoint Square, begins to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Ave., the area boasts a growing number of actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Ascent by KB Home.

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.