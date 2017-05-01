Start Nevada Builder Trade In Program process now for summer sale

Robin Smith and Robert Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas head the Nevada Builder Trade In Program, which assists homeowners in selling their current homes while purchasing a brand-new residence on contingency from home-builder partners. (Keller Williams Realty Las Vegas)

An uptick in home sales traditionally occurs in the summer months. Homeowners who wish to sell their current residence and purchase a brand-new home this summer should take action now to ensure their home closing by summer’s end, according to Robin Smith of the Smith Team at Keller Williams Realty.

“Selling your current home in order to purchase a brand-new one can be nerve-racking. To succeed, you should have a well-thought-out plan in place that answers logical questions like, ‘How much can I sell my home for?’ and ‘How much can I spend on a new home?’ ” Smith explained. “The question that is usually asked — and one that sometimes stops someone in their tracks due to uncertainty — is, ‘Should I sell my current home first, or should I find my new home first and then sell mine?’

“Knowing that you’ll need to make two major life events in a short period of time can be overwhelming. We, at the Smith Team, can help people answer these questions and more through our Nevada Builder Trade-In Program,” said Smith, who, with her twin brother, Robert Smith, operate the program in Nevada, which is part of a Keller Williams International nationwide program.

The Nevada Builder Trade-In Program helps current homeowners devise a plan to sell their current residence while purchasing a brand-new one on contingency at more than 50 Las Vegas Valley neighborhoods constructed by Beazer Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Century Communities, Pulte Homes and Woodside Homes, as well as at Sun City Mesquite by Del Webb.

“The Nevada Builder Trade-In Program strategy has helped hundreds of Nevadans sell and purchase a brand-new home in our competitive homebuying market during the past three years. Following a strategic approach is crucial when you want your home to stand out against the competition and sell for top-dollar during the traditionally competitive summer home-selling months in Las Vegas,” explained Robert Smith, who offers clients guidance based on his perspective and experience as a CPA when helping them decide if selling and buying a new home makes financial sense.

Like most major transactions, the program’s strategy is focused on maximizing the sellers’ profit on the sale of their home. Through the program, the Smith Team helps clients assess:

■ The projected sales price of their current home based on a comparative market analysis of nearby, recently sold comparable homes;

■ What they can do to help increase their home’s sales price by making updates, repairs and staging; and

■ To discern if making recommended repairs and updates will actually increase the bottom line after out-of-pocket costs.

“By establishing a realistic sales price based on your home’s condition, you can realistically estimate how much equity you’ll have to buy a new home and your financing options. We can then help provide different scenarios of monthly mortgage payments based on different home prices, which is important in deciding how much you feel comfortable spending on a new home and if buying a new home makes sense,” Robert Smith said.

These services are offered at no cost to homeowners interested in buying a home at a builder-partner neighborhood.

If, after answering these questions, a homeowner selects the Nevada Trade-In Program and decides to purchase a new home from a builder-partner, the Smith Team will list, market and sell the client’s current home at a reduced commission while offering the buyers’ agent the standard 3 percent commission.

Additionally, the Smith Team will help arrange for moving services or help locate a temporary rental, if needed, between the sale of the current home and the completion of the new home.

“Because of our strategic approach and taking the time to prepare the home before placing it on the market, homes typically sell in 30 to 60 days,” Robin Smith said.

“When we meet some home sellers, their home is all ready to be placed on the market with little prep work. However, many of our clients discover that making minor repairs or updates like painting, re-flooring or cleaning up the landscaping will lead to a higher sales price and ultimately more money in their pocket. If you want to sell and buy a new home this summer, you should meet with us now to develop your home selling and buying strategy with the Nevada Builder Trade-In Program.”

For additional information, visit smithteamlasvegas.com or call 702-460-5080.