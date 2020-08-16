98°F
Stax Studios offers studios in downtown Las Vegas

August 16, 2020 - 10:13 am
 

Modern studio living is now available in the heart of downtown Las Vegas. Stax Studios, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Fremont Street, is offering fully renovated studio units for lease with the help of WestCorp Management Group.

The property’s new look is perfect for residents seeking an urban lifestyle. Stax Studios is at 501 S. 10th St. and features more than 44 completely renovated units.

“Stax Studios’ urban nature and convenient amenities fit in well with the overall renovation of downtown Las Vegas,” said Jed Weidauer, vice president of development for WestCorp Management Group. “The entire downtown area has been completely revitalized in recent years, which has allowed new businesses to thrive, new jobs and more entertainment opportunities. The location essentially gives residents access to everything at their fingertips.”

Originally built in 1961, Stax Studios has been fully refurbished from the ground up to integrate a contemporary look that reflects the spirit of its lively city. The property’s design highlights a higher standard of living, with cutting-edge amenities, meticulously groomed grounds and entertainment and retail stores within walking distance.

Stax Studios offers two studio floor plans ranging from 285 square feet to 400 square feet with leases starting at $899. Water, sewer, trash and insurance are included.

Each unit includes quartz countertops, laminate flooring, modern finishes, private patios, stainless steel appliances, complimentary Wi-Fi, a free personal internet modem and private parking. Residents also can customize their spaces with a choice between red or blue kitchen backsplashes.

“These aren’t just studios, they’re microhomes that residents can style to their own comfort inside and out,” Weidauer said.

Stax Studios offers ample opportunities to relax and get together with neighbors and friends at its expansive outdoor barbecue space, complete with covered seating areas, a fire pit, multiple barbecues and hammocks. The community is pet-friendly and includes a spacious gated dog park on-site.

Stax Studios’ leasing office is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information and floor plan options, visit https://staxstudioliving.com or call the leasing office at 702-745-2648.

Since its inception in 2007, WestCorp Management Group has grown to provide management and related property management services for more than 30,000 units throughout the country. WestCorp has developed a flexible, detail-oriented and customer-focused approach to property management. For information on WestCorp Management Group and its communities, visit www.westcorpmg.com.

