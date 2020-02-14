68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin

Provided Content
February 14, 2020 - 2:53 pm
 

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

Situated on elevated topography near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through the community elements of architecture, landscape, walls and color.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge is one of the most scenic and stunning villages in Summerlin thanks to both its elevation and proximity to Red Rock Canyon, delivering consistent and breathtaking views.

“Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home.”

Homes in Stonebridge include several single-story and two-story floor plans, each designed for today’s modern families with open and spacious areas for gathering, entertaining and living.

Many of the valley’s most popular homebuilders are building in Stonebridge, including KB Home, Toll Brothers, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Pardee Homes and Pulte Homes.

Homes in Stonebridge range from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 4,500 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $800,000.

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11, and other popular Summerlin parks are nearby.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Terra Luna Plan Two on Homesite 52 is available for immediate move-in at the Pardee Homes Terra ...
Pardee features Terra Luna in Summerlin
Provided Content

An award-winning Plan Two home is available for move-in now at Terra Luna by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs Village in Summerlin. The highly upgraded home features an outdoor covered courtyard for indoor/outdoor entertaining and a backyard overlooking the neighborhood park.

Beazer Homes will showcase its Burson communities Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities this weekend
Sponsored Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its beautiful and growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its popular Burson planned communities this weekend on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event ...
Skye Canyon to unveil three Lennar model homes
Sponsored Content

Refreshments and prizes are in store as Skye Canyon unveils three new models at the First Look: Hawthorne by Lennar Grand Opening Event on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The spacious single- and two-story floor plans range from 2,051 square feet to 3,499 square feet, with prices starting in the $400,000s.

Tom Blanchard
Las Vegas home prices, sales up from one year ago
Provided Content

The local housing market kicked off the new decade with home prices and sales increasing from the same time last year, but giving back gains made in December. So says a report released Thursday by the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors.

The drive aims to collect items for care packages, which will be mailed to active servicemen an ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS FEB. 8
PROVIDED CONTENT

Inspirada, a Henderson master-planned community, has partnered with the city to sponsor the sixth annual Munchies 4 the Military, a donation drive founded by the Douglas J. Green Memorial Foundation.

Del Webb Lake Las Vegas will host a grand opening on Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Del Webb)
Del Webb to hold grand opening at Lake Las Vegas
Sponsored Content

The nation’s leading builder of age-qualified communities, Del Webb, will celebrate on Saturday the grand opening of its first Del Webb community in Southern Nevada in 10 years. On Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the public is invited to visit Del Webb Lake Las Vegas’ new community, tour its new model home park and enjoy refreshments.

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre, and husband Jordan Mendoza, along with Baker ...
Nevada Ballet Theatre dancer and Summerlin resident to premier work Feb. 22-23
Provided Content

Krista Baker, a dancer with Nevada Ballet Theatre and longtime resident of the master-planned community of Summerlin, is preparing to unveil her new choreographic work, “The Current,” during NBT’s upcoming performance at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, Feb. 22-23.

Burson planned communities by Beazer Homes will hold an open house in Pahrump on Feb. 15-16 fro ...
Beazer to showcase Burson communities Feb. 15-16
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities on Feb. 15-16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Ranch Enclave deliver unbeatable value in a uniquely serene setting just 45 minutes from Las Vegas.

Trilogy in Summerlin is an age-qualified community that offers resort-style amenities. (Trilogy ...
Trilogy by Shea to hold Designer Home Showcase
Provided Content

During February, Trilogy, the Shea Homes resort lifestyle brand with communities across the country, is offering incentives on select quick move-in designer homes, up to $60,000, the biggest incentive at Trilogy in Summerlin yet. Join the Designer Home Progressive Showcase Feb. 15 from 1-3 p.m. to tour the quick move-in homes available now.