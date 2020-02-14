Stonebridge a hotbed of new home sales in Summerlin

The village of Stonebridge in the master-planned community of Summerlin is a hotbed of new home activity. With nine neighborhoods actively selling nearly 50 unique floor plans, it’s no wonder homebuyers are flocking there in droves to check out one of the most beautiful and scenic areas of the community.

The village of Stonebridge in Summerlin features nine neighborhoods actively selling. (Summerlin)

Situated on elevated topography near Summerlin’s boundary with Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, Stonebridge spans 50 acres and features a Prairie Highland design theme that reflects the surrounding Mojave Desert environment through the community elements of architecture, landscape, walls and color.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, Stonebridge is one of the most scenic and stunning villages in Summerlin thanks to both its elevation and proximity to Red Rock Canyon, delivering consistent and breathtaking views.

“Location, coupled with the range of quality homes by premier national homebuilders, makes Stonebridge a must-see village for anyone in the market for a new home.”

Homes in Stonebridge include several single-story and two-story floor plans, each designed for today’s modern families with open and spacious areas for gathering, entertaining and living.

Many of the valley’s most popular homebuilders are building in Stonebridge, including KB Home, Toll Brothers, Richmond American Homes, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Pardee Homes and Pulte Homes.

Homes in Stonebridge range from approximately 1,600 square feet to more than 4,500 square feet, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $800,000.

A 12-acre village park is under development and will include lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. The village is home to Doral Academy Red Rock charter school serving grades K-11, and other popular Summerlin parks are nearby.

A Stonebridge village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; and the Downtown Summerlin area with fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights practice facility; and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium that is home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 36 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.