StoryBook Homes debuts Boulder City homes

StoryBook Homes has announced a grand opening of Boulder Hills Estates, Boulder City’s first large-scale, single-family residential development in nearly 30 years.

The public is invited to tour three homes featuring floor plans ranging from 1,935 square feet to 3,491 square feet on March 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Boulder Hills Estates is near Bristlecone Drive and Adams Boulevard in Boulder City, adjacent to the Boulder Creek Golf Course.

StoryBook Homes leaders broke ground on the new development last March. When all three phases of the development are complete, Boulder Hills Estates will include 127 homes, including one- and two-story units, offering three to seven bedrooms, two or three-car garages, and the option to add a garage for a recreational vehicle.

“We are very proud of what we are creating in Boulder City within Boulder Hills Estates, and we can’t wait for the public to have a look,” said Wayne Laska, principal, StoryBook Homes. “We worked diligently with Boulder City leaders to make sure our development reflected the high standards and livability that is long associated with the town.”

Boulder Hills Estates homes include granite counters, 42-inch upper cabinets, breakfast islands in the kitchen, USB outlets in the kitchens and master bedrooms, prewiring for ceiling fan, LED lighting, and TV outlets in all bedrooms, dens, lofts and bonus rooms. Additional upgrades are also available and potential homebuyers have the opportunity to customize many of the designs.

The initial phase of Boulder Hills Estates includes 42 homes, several of which have already sold. There is a limited inventory available for quick move-in homes. For details, email or call Serina Fallon at sales@sbhlv.com or 702-325-0242.