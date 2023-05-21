85°F
StoryBook showcases Cadence communities

May 21, 2023 - 9:46 am
 
Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 square feet to 1,813-square-feet of living space with up to four bedrooms, two baths and thoughtful designs. (StoryBook)
(StoryBook)
StoryBook Homes’ single- and two-story home options are available across two of its newest collections at Cadence, Libretto and Serenade, perfect for any and every lifestyle.

The Libretto collection has four models to choose from (Bravo, Crescendo, Staccato and the Maestro) and start in the upper $300,000s. These two-story homes range from 1,309 to 1,384 square feet with various options for personalization.

The 1,453-square-foot Maestro plan is sure to impress with its open great room and optional patio areas, ideal for family movie nights and more. This home features up to four bedrooms so everyone in the family can wind down peacefully in their own spaces.

Select Maestro models are available for quick move-in, allowing homebuyers to enjoy their dream homes in as little as 30 to 60 days. Details about the available quick move-in options can be found on Cadence’s website at CadenceNV.com.

Prospective homebuyers looking for single-story options can enjoy floor plans inside StoryBook Homes’ Serenade collection. Homes inside Serenade start in the low $400,000s and range from 1,523 to 1,813 square feet of living space with up to four bedrooms, two baths and thoughtful designs.

Each of the four home options inside Serenade (Allegro, Brio Lyric and Tempo) boast inviting designs with a spacious dining area that leads into the great room ideal for brunch and dinner parties with friends. The primary bedroom within each model is also conveniently located near the great room and offers an open walk-in closet and luxe bath.

StoryBook Homes is part of Cadence’s full portfolio of builders, including Lennar, Richmond American Homes, Toll Brothers, Woodside Homes, Harmony Homes, Century Communities and D.R. Horton.

With proximity to shopping, dining and plenty of outdoor recreations, Cadence residents can soak up the sun throughout the year and enjoy easy access to the residents-only pool, the conveniently located Smith’s Marketplace and the eclectic assortment of shops and restaurants located in the Water Street District.

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters. Desert Pulse Park features a playground and, for Fido and friends, is home to the Dakota Dog Park.

For more information on the Cadence community, visit cadencenv.com, or call 702-558-9366. Find Cadence on social media at facebook.com/CadenceNV, Twitter@CadenceNV and on Instagram @Cadence_NV.

