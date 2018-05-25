Summer concerts return to Downtown Summerlin

Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin announces the return of the popular Summerlin Sounds Summer Concert Series. Weekly festivities take place on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin every Wednesday, June 6 to July 16, with the exception of July 4. All concerts are free and open to the public.

VIP seating for the Summer Concert Series is available for premier viewing. Patrons interested in VIP seating must spend a minimum of $25 the day of the concert at Downtown Summerlin retail and restaurant partners to receive two VIP seats.

Guests are required to show their receipts to concierge upon arrival to the VIP section. VIP seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase, including wine and beer, at The Lawn, making it a one-stop spot to sit back and enjoy a night out in comfort and style.

A tentative lineup of performances includes: Rockie Brown and Jase Neron on June 6; likemelikeyou and Cameron Calloway on June 13; Eixo and School of Rock on June 20; Elko and Kaylie Foster on June 27; Daniel Park and Sonia Barcelona on July 11; Penrose and Ryan Whyte-Maloney on July 18.

Each concert evening starts at 5 p.m. with a variety of kid-friendly activities. The first performance starts at 5:30 with an acoustic act, followed by the first band set at 7 and a second band set at 8:30. Families are encouraged to bring blankets and enjoy the evening outside listening to a lineup of local performers, with the lineup to be announced shortly.

For information on the summer concert series visit DowntownSummerlin.com and for more information on Summerlin and all its homebuilders and neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.