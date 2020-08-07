100°F
Summerlin age-qualified communities offer options

August 7, 2020 - 1:38 pm
 

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes and simplify their lives, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple options. The community offers two actively selling neighborhoods with a combined 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55 and older: Regency by Toll Brothers and Trilogy by Shea Homes.

Both neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle created by robust amenities, events and activities, but each offers a distinct difference. Homes at Regency are all detached single-family homes, and Trilogy offers all attached condominium homes.

Regency is located in The Cliffs village, which is known for its stunning topography and dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along Summerlin’s southernmost border, and boasts nine unique floor plans spanning 1,665 square feet to 2,659 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s.

Regency homes embody a desert contemporary architectural style executed in three distinct collections: The Summit, The Palisades and The Pinnacle. All collections feature gourmet kitchens, two bedrooms, up to 2½ baths and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that become the heart of the home and are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings.

Ample flex space is another hallmark of Regency homes, allowing homebuyers the opportunity to personalize their homes to meet their needs and preferences.

This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet with indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickle ball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Shea Homes Trilogy neighborhood is on South Town Center Drive and Flamingo Road. Trilogy is one of 17 such resort communities nationwide by Shea that is designed and built for those who are starting a new chapter as empty nesters and retirees.

Attached homes with single-level floor plans encourage entertaining and offer reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization.

Trilogy features three distinct collections of attached homes offering a combined 13 unique floor plans.

The Resort collection features four models in a mix of single- and two-story elevations ranging from 1,538 square feet to 2,538 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s. The Modern collection offers four two-story floor plans from 2,154 square feet to 2,748 square feet, priced from the mid-$500,000s. And the Luxe collection includes five models in single- and two-story elevations from 2,089 square feet to 2,915 square feet and priced from the high $400,000s. All Trilogy homes offer from two to three bedrooms and from two to 3½ baths.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to build friendships with like-minded neighbors, to travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and to enjoy time for hobbies and interests.

Summerlin, marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers; and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort hotel-casino, office towers, City National Arena, home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility, and Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. While appointments are not required, they are encouraged.

