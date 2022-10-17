75°F
Summerlin age-qualified neighborhoods offer options

October 17, 2022 - 9:25 am
 
Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes a ...
Trilogy by Shea Homes is one of three age-qualified neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes and a full lifestyle for homebuyers ages 55-plus. Pickleball courts are one of many amenities at Trilogy that create an active, healthy lifestyle. (Summerlin)

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers multiple housing options. The community offers three actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Regency by Toll Brothers, Trilogy by Shea Homes and Heritage by Lennar.

These age-qualified neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle created by robust amenities, events and activities, but each offers distinct differences to suit all preferences. Homes at Regency are detached single-family homes with single-story elevations. Trilogy offers attached condominium homes in both single- and two-story elevations. Heritage offers single-story detached homes, including one with its own NextGen suite.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to build friendships with like-minded neighbors, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy life more fully with programmed events, activities and opportunities for social engagement.

“The baby boomer population is flocking to age-qualified communities and neighborhoods in greater numbers to right-size their homes and upgrade their lifestyle,” Pevoto said. “For all the obvious reasons, these neighborhoods designed specifically for active, older adults are on the upswing nationwide, including Summerlin.”

Located in The Cliffs village, known for its stunning topography and dramatic ridgeline that forms its western edge along Summerlin’s southernmost border, Regency offers three unique floor plans spanning 1,665 square feet to 1,792 square feet and priced from the $600,000s.

Regency homes embody a desert contemporary architectural style and include gourmet kitchens, expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces that become the heart of the home and are ideal for entertaining and social gatherings. This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet with an indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director, who schedules classes and plans social gatherings.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is located in the village of South Square, offering an abundance of nearby retail and neighborhood services. Trilogy is one of several resort communities nationwide by Shea that is designed and built for those who are empty nesters and retirees. Attached homes with both single- and two-story floor plans encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization.

The staff-gated neighborhood of Trilogy offers 13 floor plans from 1,538 square feet to 2,915 square feet, with quick move-in and under-construction homes starting from the $800,000s. Trilogy homes offers two to three bedrooms with two to 3½ baths.

At Heritage by Lennar located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge, single-family detached homes in single-story elevations span from 1,232 square feet to 2,873 square feet, priced from the $400,000s to more than $900,000. The neighborhood is staff-gated to add a level of security and privacy. The largest home includes a NextGen suite that provides ultimate privacy for extended family and visitors.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre village park with lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will eventually connect to the Red Rock area as part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin has 300 parks; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing diverse faiths; office parks; neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 110 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers of each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

