Summerlin announces 2022 photo competition winners

Winners of the 2022 Summerlin Photo Competition were recently unveiled at the community’s annual arts event — the 2022 Summerlin Festival of the Arts — that took place Oct. 8-9. Selected from more than 180 entries, the winning photos come from professional and amateur photographers ages 18 and older. Winning photos were selected by a panel of professional photographers.

“We received hundreds of submissions, all reflective of Summerlin’s man-made and natural beauty — evident in everything from our streetscapes, architecture and, of course, the gorgeous Red Rock Canyon and Spring Mountains that frame our community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “We love to see what catches the attention of photographers as they travel throughout our beautiful community. We were pleased to showcase their work at the Festival of Arts this month.”

Winning photos also may be displayed at Downtown Summerlin throughout the year and will be featured on Summerlin social media channels with credit given to photographers. Winners received Downtown Summerlin gift cards and a professionally framed, gallery-quality print of their winning photos.

Photographers were invited to submit photos in three categories: architecture, man-made landscapes and natural landscapes both within and immediately adjacent to the community.

In the architecture category, first-place winner is Federico Castañeda; runners-up are Anthony Donofrio and Barbara Brander. In the man-made landscape category, first-place winner is Trevor Vellinga; runners-up are Adrienne C. Paraspolo and Vicki Wickman. In the natural landscape category, first-place winner is Laura Mertz; runners-up are Sonia Streng and Neil Brydon. Four staff picks include photos by Mark Hollensteiner, Alex Isom, Luke McCarthy and Norman Wright.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community.

These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

