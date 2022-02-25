58°F
Summerlin app users can manage Aviators tickets, special offers

Provided Content
February 25, 2022 - 3:08 pm
 
Summerlin announces new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’ ...
Summerlin announces new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’s go-to resource for events and exclusive offerings, the app and its new additions exemplify Summerlin’s commitment to innovation technology and an exceptional visitor experience. (Summerlin)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, which includes Downtown Summerlin, the community’s vibrant, walkable urban core, including Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators, offers new enhancements to its app developed in 2019. Designed as the community’s go-to resource for events, exclusive offerings, and more, the app and its new additions exemplify Summerlin’s commitment to innovation technology and an exceptional visitor experience.

Originally launched to manage ticketing and guest information at Las Vegas Ballpark in 2019, today, the app’s functionality has been expanded in partnership with LAVA — the real-time mobile personalization engine behind the app — to serve as a comprehensive resource for users including instant personalized communication and exclusive offers. LAVA works in conjunction with the app to provide personal and targeted communications to each user, uniquely. Using real-time data-in-motion, users can receive a range of rewards delivered through a digital Summerlin Experience Pass, expanding the ease of use and access.

The Summerlin app is available for download on iPhone and Android devices, serves as a one-stop shop for users to learn about special promotions, events and offerings at Downtown Summerlin and Las Vegas Ballpark, including full retail and dining directories, area maps and Summerlin’s new home neighborhoods currently selling.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, the expanded partnership with LAVA has enabled the app with a new rewards feature called the Summerlin Experience Pass for those who want more from Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin.

“The app is a way for us to connect with users instantly and frequently to personalize communications with users. We have deployed a range of rewards through the Experience Pass — like giveaways at Downtown Summerlin’s parades or Red Envelopes filled with gift cards and surprises in the celebration of Lunar New Year. We’ve also enabled notifications about exclusive access to special events at Las Vegas Ballpark like the NFL Pro Bowl Week. Having the ability to directly communicate unique personalized opportunities to our users and offer exclusive experiences is priceless.”

Additionally, the app serves as a guide for new home neighborhoods selling throughout Summerlin and has expanded communication with vital partners like Realtors and provides information directly to homebuyers. With click-to-call access to homebuilder sales agents and driving directions to each neighborhood, the streamlined process facilitates delivery of accurate communication in real-time.

In addition to the Summerlin app, the master-planned community worked with LAVA to create a personalized digital mobile pass experience exclusive to local Realtors in 2021. Fittingly named, The Realtor Pass, it allows local agents to receive quick communication via SMS, delivering the latest information on new neighborhoods, limited inventory and quick-move-in homes, as well as promotions exclusively for Realtors. The Realtor Pass lives in a user’s mobile wallet and personalizes the experience, allowing Realtors to check in to various Summerlin new home sales offices to be entered into winning various rewards, gifts and experiences.

“The Summerlin app has evolved into an invaluable tool for residents, Realtors and the general public to keep up with all the exciting things happening in the community,” Bisterfeldt said. “As Summerlin grows, so does its amenity offerings in office, dining, retail, entertainment and sports. Likewise, the community typically has more than 100 actively selling floor plans in dozens of neighborhoods at any given time. The app, fueled by real-time data coming from the LAVA platform, is a great way to ensure everyone with an interest in the community has access to a unique and personalized mobile experience. Now, there is no end to how we can use the app to communicate with our residents, tenants and the homebuying and general public.”

“LAVA values its continued partnership with Howard Hughes and Summerlin to implement our real-time personalization software to evolve the capabilities of Summerlin’s app. Using real-time data pioneered by LAVA in live events and entertainment, Summerlin can now build unique, personalized, contactless customer experiences throughout the Summerlin master-planned community,” stated Wen Miao, chief executive officer, LAVA.

Now entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 120 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

