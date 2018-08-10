Summerlin awards college scholarships

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded three college scholarships to outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the communi

Howard Hughes Corp. executives join the 2018 Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship recipients. From left are Caitlyn Somers, Faith Lutheran High School; Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin; Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin; Randy Ecklund, senior vice president and executive director of Summerlin Community Association; and Lauren Epstein, Palo Verde High School. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded three college scholarships to outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of the community.

The 2018 SCF scholarship recipients include Caitlyn Somers, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School, who is headed for UCLA to study English; Lauren Epstein, a graduate of Palo Verde High School, who will attend Arizona State University to study biomedical engineering; and Zachary Marks, a graduate of West Career and Technical Academy who plans to attend the University of Utah to study political science and international studies.

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs totaling nearly $640,000. The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin.

“These students are representative of the very best in their respective schools and in their community,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin. “The Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship is awarded to those who have achieved academically, while giving back to the community and their school through a commitment to service and extracurricular activities. We are always pleased to award these annual scholarships and look forward to the next exciting chapter for these accomplished young people.”

