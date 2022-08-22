Summerlin awards college scholarships to residents

Flanked by The Howard Hughes Corp. executives, Danielle Bisterfeldt, left, and Randy Ecklund, right, are 2022 Summerlin Children’s Forum Scholars, from left: Yixi Yang, Lauren Sparks, Kiana Partovi and Katherine Injee Son. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Children’s Forum (SCF), a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs totaling nearly $700,000. The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin, regardless of where they attend high school.

“These students represent the very best from their respective schools within our community for academic achievement and commitment to community service,” said Kevin T. Orrock, president, Las Vegas Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “We are excited for the bright futures these students have ahead, and we are proud to play a small role in helping them start their next chapter of education. Every year while reviewing the applications, we are reminded of how many accomplished students live in Summerlin. Hats off to our scholars and all Summerlin high school seniors who are pursuing advanced education.”

Fun fact: This year’s four Summerlin Children’s Forum scholars are acquaintances whose friendship began when they all attended Sig Rogich Middle School in Summerlin.

The first scholar is Yixi Yang, a graduate of Palo Verde High School, who will attend Yale University to study science with the goal of going to medical school. Yang graduates in the top 4 percent of Palo Verde’s senior class and served as a member of the school’s Varsity Quiz team. Active in music and swimming, Yang is an accomplished pianist and participated in a number of piano competitions, representing the school. His volunteer service included working the front desk at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and packing meal bags for Project 150.

Lauren Sparks, a graduate of Palo Verde High School, will attend the University of Nevada, Reno, where she plans to study English and secondary education with the goal of teaching at the high school level. At Palo Verde, she has been enrolled in numerous advanced placement courses in a variety of subjects and two International Baccalaureate courses focused on literature. Throughout high school, Sparks logged nearly 145 hours of volunteer service with the Las Vegas-Clark County Library District, more than 400 hours for Best Buddies and 160 hours for the school’s Random Acts of Kindness Club.

Katharine Injee Son, a graduate of West Career and Technical Academy (WCTA), will attend the University of Southern California where she plans to study health promotion and disease prevention with the goal of becoming a physician. She is particularly interested in neurobiology as it relates to addiction. Active in a number of student medical organizations, Son founded the WCTA Red Cross Club and participated in a socially distanced shadow program through which she shadowed nearly 20 physicians in a variety of specialties. She completed 13 advanced placement courses and graduates in the top 1 percent of the WCTA class of 2022. Son is an active volunteer at Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.

Kiana Partovi, a graduate of the College of Southern Nevada High School West, will attend the University of Nevada, Reno, where she plans to study computer science with the ultimate goal of developing strategies to help companies reduce their carbon footprint. Partovi, whose parents are immigrants, is a first-generation college student. As a student of the College of Southern Nevada High School West, she graduates high school with a number of college credits. She is an active volunteer with Desert Smiles Dental Volunteer Program. She provided more than 540 hours to the Youth Council Batteries Included program, 160 hours at the Las Vegas Rescue Mission and 192 hours as a foster to shelter puppies.

