90°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Summerlin builders offer bonus rooms to create custom spaces

Provided Content
September 12, 2020 - 12:41 pm
 

With nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. Many of these homes include bonus rooms. With no designated use, bonus rooms offer unlimited opportunity to create dream spaces — from playrooms, offices, fitness or game rooms, home theaters, wine rooms, music rooms and even arts and crafts rooms.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, bonus rooms are a blank canvas and give homeowners the ability to truly customize their home.

“Even extra bedrooms can become whatever homebuyers desire,” Bisterfeldt said. “As we are spending more time in our homes, using them for work, fitness and fun, bonus rooms can be real difference-makers when it comes to qualify of life.”

If your home has a bonus room, here are some tips to creating a custom space to call your own.

■ Plan ahead to ensure there is sufficient space to accommodate furniture, accessories, equipment and storage. Playrooms may simply require small tables and bean-bag seating for story time, with lots of built-in shelving for toy storage. Music rooms may require space for pianos and musical instruments, such as the Keystone model at Reverence by Pulte Homes, or the guitar lounge at Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers.

■ Adult game rooms might need additional plumbing for a wet bar. Or you could opt for a free-standing island with bar stools and a mounted TV for catching the big game. Check out the game room with Foosball table at Graycliff by Lennar in the village of Stonebridge, or the game room with pool table at Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes, also in Stonebridge. Both are home runs for fun!

■ If a productive home office is your dream, avoid cluttering it with too much distracting furniture. Consider utilizing a space-saving wall-mounted desk with overhead shelving, and make sure to place your desk properly so glare from a nearby window won’t impede the view of your computer screen. While scores of Summerlin model homes feature home offices, look no further than Trilogy by Shea Homes for inspiration.

■ Lighting, particularly natural light, is another consideration. Depending on the orientation of the home, some bonus rooms receive less natural light or do not have windows, making them better suited for activities like yoga, meditation or a home theater. Bixby Creek by Woodside Homes features a home workout studio that’s on par with any professional fitness facility. However, if a media room is on your must-have list, check out Pardee’s Sandalwood neighborhood in Stonebridge to see how it’s done.

■ Forget color trends or rules of décor. One of the benefits of a bonus room is that you can use it for whatever purpose you wish, without abiding by hard and fast rules, especially when it comes to flooring. Your home office or fitness center floors will need special attention. Use rubber flooring materials under desks or cardio equipment to prevent damage.

According to Bisterfeldt, other innovative uses for bonus rooms in Summerlin include the wine room at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers, the bar/loft at Affinity by Taylor Morrison or KB Home’s Stonegate, which features an entire room that has been converted to a closet — perfect for collectors of clothing, holiday decorations and arts and crafts supplies.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
Zak Bagans opens ‘Tiger King’ exhibit in Las Vegas
2
Wynn Las Vegas files suit over Labor Day weekend fight at Encore
Wynn Las Vegas files suit over Labor Day weekend fight at Encore
3
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
$168K slots jackpot hits on Las Vegas Strip
4
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
Trump to hold public events in Minden, Henderson
5
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
California woman charged with trafficking youth on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Lacy Schorr, Summerlin resident and fitness instructor at TruFusion, demonstrates her fitness t ...
Virtual Wellness Wednesdays launches in September
Provided Content

Summerlin is launching a new virtual initiative called Wellness Wednesdays starting in September. Sponsored by Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Wellness Wednesdays kicked off on Sept. 2 on Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) with a complete overview of the program.

A grand opening event for Beazer Homes' Solaris in Indian Springs is scheduled to be held 11 a. ...
Beazer to hold grand opening in Indian Springs
Provided Content

Beazer Homes, one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, has planned a grand opening of its newest community, Solaris, in Indian Springs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 12. The community is 45 minutes northwest of Las Vegas inIndian Springs at the intersection of East Boulder Lane and MacFarland Avenue near Creech Air Force Base.

This year's Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition, will be held at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W ...
Skye Canyon to hold Chalk + Cheers on Sept. 26
Provided Content

Skye Canyon will celebrate art, autumn and inspiration in a reimagined way this year at Chalk + Cheers, The Walking Tour Edition at Skye Canyon Park, 10115 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive on Sept. 26. As part of the Thrive@Skye program that was created to be mindful of health and safety protocols, while also celebrating the community, the neighborhood and arts and culture, this year’s competition will have participating artists placed throughout the perimeter of the park to better encourage social distancing and will feature a safely situated designated walking path for spectators to view the colorful and inspiring works of art. The free, family-friendly event is set to run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
BY CHRIS BISHOP SPECIAL TO LAS VEGAS BUSINESS PRESS

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.

The new home offices will be unveiled at the Reserves at Inspirada and the Stonegate at Summerl ...
KB debuts new home office concept
By Buck Wargo RJNewHomes.Vegas

Recognizing the trend of people working from home during the COVID-19 crisis, KB Home has unveiled plans to build houses with a specially designed office that will be offered in Las Vegas this fall.

Merlin Custom Home Builders
Merlin wins national award for Lake Las Vegas Home
Provided Content

Merlin Custom Home Builders was awarded the Gold Nugget Award of Merit for Best Custom Home over 8,000 square feet at the 2020 Pacific Coast Builders Conference virtual awards ceremony held on July 24. Merlin received the builder’s award for its “Water’s Edge” Show Home at Lake Las Vegas.

Cadence offers quick move-in options
Provided Content

Spend less time dreaming of a new home and more time loving your new space with quick move-in options available at Cadence.

American Homes 4 Rent has opened Cactus Cliff community, its second Las Vegas Valley neighborho ...
American Homes 4 Rent opens new community
Provided Content

American Homes 4 Rent has opened its Cactus Cliff community. The company builds single-family rental home communities. Cactus Cliff is AH4R’s 54th new rental home community, and its second in the Las Vegas market as it builds upon the success of its nearby Big Buffalo.

Two homes in Summerlin received Gold Nuggets as the “best in their class” at the Pacific Co ...
Summerlin homebuilders win Gold Nugget awards
Provided Content

Two model homes and one custom home in Summerlin won top honors in the 57th annual Pacific Coast Builders Conference Gold Nugget awards for 2020 – the industry standard for architects, builders, interior designers, developers and planners within the residential real estate sector.

Chris Bishop
Liability protections could save small businesses
By Chris Bishop Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

Since the first days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nevada’s small-business community dedicated itself to making products and offering essential services to meet the needs of families across the state. And now, small businesses face a legal threat that could compromise their stability — or even drive them out of business.