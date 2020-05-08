95°F
Summerlin builders open for business: Appointments encouraged

May 8, 2020 - 3:09 pm
 

With more than 160 floor plans featured in scores of gorgeous model homes throughout Summerlin, the award-winning master-planned community is a great place to enjoy touring some of our valley’s most beautiful homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders. As Southern Nevada begins to reopen following a stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, wants to remind Las Vegans that its homebuilders are still open for business and have implemented social distancing guidelines and more frequent cleanings for guest protection.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, many of the community’s homebuilders suggest booking appointments for even greater privacy with many offering online virtual video tours as another option. She suggests visiting Summerlin.com and clicking on “Contact Builder” at the top of the page to check with each neighborhood you wish to visit to discuss your options.

“Our homebuilders are ready and waiting to greet you and answer your questions,” Bisterfeldt said. “Home has taken on even greater meaning, and there is no better place to be right now than a home you truly love. Summerlin offers a vast array of single-family homes, condos, town homes in a wide range of prices, so the choices are endless.”

In fact, homes in Summerlin today are built by six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders, as ranked by ProBuilder.com based on revenue. Of the top 25 homebuilders, nine are actively selling in the community.

“These builders have collectively built millions of homes throughout the country, swept national design awards for years and continue to innovate and lead the country’s robust homebuilding industry with new and progressive floor plans to meet the changing lifestyle preferences of today’s modern families,” Bisterfeldt said. “Their presence in Summerlin means the community is literally a showcase of many of the nation’s most beautiful homes being built today.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com and call ahead before you venture out to an actively selling neighborhood.

Reflection Bay Golf Club has re-opened its course as state COVID-19 crisis restrictions are eas ...
Lake Las Vegas opens outdoor fitness activities
Provided Content

Lake Las Vegas, Henderson’s only waterfront master plan, continues its new-home sales with communities from trusted builders including Blue Heron, Pulte, Lennar, Woodside Homes, Del Webb and Taylor Morrison Homes.

Gordon Miles
How the real estate industry is transforming in the Age of Coronavirus
By Gordon Miles Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

If you know any one of the thousands of Nevadans working in the real estate industry, they are likely in a much better mood this week. From Realtors and their teams to title companies, mortgage lenders and escrow services, they are both learning how to operate in a completely new business environment, and preparing for the new business they hope to earn once the government shutdown is lifted.

This Anthem Country Club home has listed for $1,475,000. (Huntington & Ellis)
Anthem Country Club home caters to family-friendly lifestyle
Sponsored Content

For Marisa and JT Wise, living in Anthem Country Club is not just about enjoying their spectacular single-story home with stunning mountain views. They’ve built a roster of cherished memories through family gatherings, birthday celebrations and community camaraderie.

John M. Naylor
CARES Act update for contractors and developers
By John M. Naylor Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

On April 24, President (Donald) Trump signed into law significant changes to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, commonly known as the CARES Act. The act originally included $349 billion for small business loans to employers with fewer than 500 employees. These loans were part of the Paycheck Protection Program or PPP. Individual businesses can borrow up to $10 million to cover the costs of payroll and some rent and utility expenses through June 30. The loans do not require personal guaranties, and may be forgiven, meaning the principal amount may not have to be paid back under certain circumstances.

This artist's rendering shows a home in Camden, KB Home's new gated community in southwest Las ...
KB Home to open Camden in southwest valley
Provided Content

KB Home has announced that Camden, a new gated community situated in highly desirable southwest Las Vegas, is now open for sales. The new-home community offers a distinguished collection of one- and two-story home designs that can be personalized to reflect each buyer’s lifestyle and budget.

More than 40 new homes are available for immediate sale and occupancy throughout Summerlin, inc ...
Summerlin offers homes ready for move-in
Provided Content

Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And for those looking for quick occupancy, there are more than 40 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

The downtown high-rise reported sales despite the COVID-19 crisis. (Juhl)
High-rise developer says Vegas real estate has long-term value
Provided Content

Despite the cancellation of two closings on condo sales related to the COVID-19 crisis at a Las Vegas high-rise condo tower, the month of March and early April signaled a glimmer of hope for Las Vegas real estate. From March 1-April 10, 10 sales totaling more than $3.5 million were closed and seven condos totaling more than $2.6 million in sales went under contract at Juhl in downtown Las Vegas and One Las Vegas on South Las Vegas Boulevard. Both communities are part of a portfolio of condominiums acquired by KRE Capital LLC in partnership with Dune Real Estate Partners in 2013 as DK Las Vegas.

Victoria Kennedy
Be the leader in real estate to your community during this pandemic
By Victoria Kennedy Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

In times of uncertainty, the person who brings the most clarity adds the most value. I know you’re probably getting a lot of questions about the coronavirus. So, what I want to do, today, is share some talking points that you can use with your clients. This will help you be the calm in the storm.

The Morgan floor plan at Westcott by Lennar is a great example of how plants can breathe some l ...
Summerlin builders show off model home offices
Provided Content

The trend to work from home is on the upswing in a big way. Even before the COVID-19 crisis, as many as 25 million Americans were calling home “the office” for at least one day a week. Thanks to self-employment and flexible work schedules and options, the home office has emerged as one of the most important amenities for homebuyers. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, which offers more than 160 unique floor plans, finding a home with a built-in home office or ample space for an at-home office is easy.