Summerlin builders open for business: Appointments encouraged

With more than 160 floor plans featured in scores of gorgeous model homes throughout Summerlin, the award-winning master-planned community is a great place to enjoy touring some of our valley’s most beautiful homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders.

Summerlin offers more than 160 floor plans built by the nation’s top homebuilders. (Summerlin)

With more than 160 floor plans featured in scores of gorgeous model homes throughout Summerlin, the award-winning master-planned community is a great place to enjoy touring some of our valley’s most beautiful homes built by the nation’s top homebuilders. As Southern Nevada begins to reopen following a stay-at-home order to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, wants to remind Las Vegans that its homebuilders are still open for business and have implemented social distancing guidelines and more frequent cleanings for guest protection.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, many of the community’s homebuilders suggest booking appointments for even greater privacy with many offering online virtual video tours as another option. She suggests visiting Summerlin.com and clicking on “Contact Builder” at the top of the page to check with each neighborhood you wish to visit to discuss your options.

“Our homebuilders are ready and waiting to greet you and answer your questions,” Bisterfeldt said. “Home has taken on even greater meaning, and there is no better place to be right now than a home you truly love. Summerlin offers a vast array of single-family homes, condos, town homes in a wide range of prices, so the choices are endless.”

In fact, homes in Summerlin today are built by six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders, as ranked by ProBuilder.com based on revenue. Of the top 25 homebuilders, nine are actively selling in the community.

“These builders have collectively built millions of homes throughout the country, swept national design awards for years and continue to innovate and lead the country’s robust homebuilding industry with new and progressive floor plans to meet the changing lifestyle preferences of today’s modern families,” Bisterfeldt said. “Their presence in Summerlin means the community is literally a showcase of many of the nation’s most beautiful homes being built today.”

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com and call ahead before you venture out to an actively selling neighborhood.