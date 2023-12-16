62°F
Summerlin can be home to rare Vegas snow

December 16, 2023
 
Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an abundance of stunning vistas that offer sweeping views of the valley from many locations. (Summerlin)
Summerlin can be home to rare snowfalls in the Las Vegas Valley. A few epic snow days were on Jan. 26 and Feb. 19, 2021. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers many distinct features that create its exceptional quality of life.

Leading the list are its robust amenities — more than any other Southern Nevada community — that include parks, trails, schools, houses of worship, shopping centers, office parks and golf courses; thoughtful land planning and high design standards that ensure a welcoming and attractive aesthetic throughout the community; a wide range of homes by the country’s top homebuilders; and active, outdoor spaces that encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Yet, Summerlin also offers a distinct advantage that no other community can claim — its elevation.

Summerlin sits along the western rim of the valley at the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, at an average of 3,500 feet above sea level, with some areas of the community topping out around 4,000 feet. The community’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an abundance of stunning vistas that offer sweeping views of the valley from many locations.

On average, the temperature falls roughly 3.5 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. This means Summerlin experiences cooler temperatures year-round as compared to other parts of the valley, particularly the valley’s east side, where elevation averages between 1,500 and 2,000 feet above sea level.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures can vary by more than seven to 10 degrees from one side of the valley to the other, and the elevation of locations such as Harry Reid International Airport and the Strip are about 2,000 to 2,200 feet, making parts of Summerlin cooler than the center of the valley by as much as five to seven degrees.

During the valley’s occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds, including epic snow days like the most recent ones on Jan. 26 and Feb. 19, 2021.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president, commercial and residential planning for Summerlin, the community’s higher elevation means it receives slightly more precipitation, which supports a wider variety of naturally occurring vegetation visible in the beautiful desert areas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

Finally, Summerlin’s higher elevation along the valley’s western edge creates an abundance of vistas and vantage points throughout the community, yet another significant advantage.

“Summerlin’s elevation is so much higher than the rest of the valley, meaning spectacular viewsheds can be found throughout the community, even in lower lying areas,” Cleaver said. “The land on which Summerlin sits is naturally beautiful, and its higher elevation is just one more point of distinction — and a significant one at that since everyone loves a good view.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the defending Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in over 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Summerlin West offers three-story floor plans
In Summerlin, more than 15 three-story floor plans are now available in six neighborhoods located in Summerlin West.

2024 LVR President Merri Perry
LVR presents annual awards to top local Realtors
Las Vegas Realtors presented annual awards this month to some of its leading and longtime members, with immediate past President Brandon Roberts being honored as LVR’s Realtor of the Year.

Wells Fargo helps train veterans to rebuild homes
With a grant of $750,000, the Wells Fargo Foundation will fuel the creation of the Team Rubicon TRades Academy to address the need for credentialed contractors in communities nationwide.

Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
The holidays at Downtown Summerlin represent the season of giving, with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward. The Giving Machine, the Santa Chalet and Lights for Flights provide community members the opportunity to make donations to local, national and global nonprofits.

Touchstone Living opens town home community
A new home resort-style planned community is focused on making homeownership possible for first-time homebuyers. Prices start in the $200,000s.

Element 12
Cadence opens luxury apartment complex, Element 12
Cadence recently welcomed The Spanos Corp. to its growing list of builders with the Element 12 multifamily community. Element 12 includes modern, sleek resort-style amenities with several offerings for residents to enjoy.

Summerlin
Nine Summerlin neighborhoods reaching final inventory
Five Summerlin neighborhoods are down to fewer than 20 remaining homes, and four neighborhoods are down to less than 20 percent of their total remaining home inventory. In many cases, neighborhoods nearing close-out offer special opportunities for buyers including special pricing, extra upgrades and other incentives.

Summerlin features public art, historic memorials
Summerlin features a growing number of public art installations that help to create a strong sense of place and build community pride while adding color and meaning to special spaces.

Lake Las Vegas offers move-in-ready homes
Lennar’s Reverie at Lake Las Vegas is streamlining the homebuying process with move-in ready homes and an easier way to save.

