Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year

Downtown Summerlin’s Lunar New Year Parade returns to the destination on Jan. 22 starting at 5 p.m. The parade will features a traditional lion dance. (Summerlin)

Summerlin Downtown Summerlin will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app Jan. 23-27. Guests have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last.

Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, is again honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Jan. 22 along Park Centre Drive.

Marking the Year of the Rabbit, the colorful event includes pre-parade festivities starting at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 5:30 p.m. Featuring fan dancers, an oversized dragon, percussionists and the traditional lion dance, the parade, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by Downtown Summerlin with Guan Strong Lion Arts Association.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 5, festive Lunar New Year décor will bedeck Downtown Summerlin’s common areas, including giant 2023 letters in the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the dining arroyo, and an insta-worthy photo wall located in the hallway near H&M.

Downtown Summerlin will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app Jan. 23-27. Guests have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions take place at Concierge, located under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin.

“This is our sixth year celebrating Lunar New Year, and interest and participation in the event is growing each year,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Our Lunar New Year celebration is a fun way to kick off the new year, while honoring our city’s Asian heritage and culture. The parade is quickly becoming a must-see seasonal tradition for many in our community, and we invite everyone to experience Lunar New Year firsthand at Downtown Summerlin.”

