Summerlin celebrates Lunar New Year

January 16, 2023 - 8:47 am
 
Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, is again honoring Southern Nevada’s rich Asian heritage with its annual Lunar New Year parade on Jan. 22 along Park Centre Drive.

Marking the Year of the Rabbit, the colorful event includes pre-parade festivities starting at 5 p.m. followed by the parade at 5:30 p.m. Featuring fan dancers, an oversized dragon, percussionists and the traditional lion dance, the parade, which is free and open to the public, is hosted by Downtown Summerlin with Guan Strong Lion Arts Association.

From Jan. 22 through Feb. 5, festive Lunar New Year décor will bedeck Downtown Summerlin’s common areas, including giant 2023 letters in the Macy’s Promenade, a larger-than-life Chinese dragon in the dining arroyo, and an insta-worthy photo wall located in the hallway near H&M.

Downtown Summerlin will host a red envelope giveaway through the Summerlin app Jan. 23-27. Guests have an opportunity to receive a complimentary red envelope filled with chocolate coins and surprise gift cards while supplies last. Redemptions take place at Concierge, located under the Breezeway of ONE Summerlin.

“This is our sixth year celebrating Lunar New Year, and interest and participation in the event is growing each year,” said Halee Harczynski, senior marketing director for Downtown Summerlin. “Our Lunar New Year celebration is a fun way to kick off the new year, while honoring our city’s Asian heritage and culture. The parade is quickly becoming a must-see seasonal tradition for many in our community, and we invite everyone to experience Lunar New Year firsthand at Downtown Summerlin.”

Now in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 110 floor plans in 20 plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Coldwell Banker supports homeless youth
Coldwell Banker Premier Realty hosted a holiday sock drive at all three of its campuses in conjunction with Las Vegas Realtors to benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth.

2022 year in review for Summerlin
Summerlin continued its decadeslong trajectory in 2022, capping off a year of milestone development in Downtown Summerlin, the community's urban core with annual visitation exceeding 20 million.

U-Haul ranks Henderson No. 17 Growth City
Henderson is the No. 17 growth city in America, according to the U-Haul Growth Index analyzing customer moves during 2022.

SNHBA elects 2023 board, officers
This December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada gathered professionals working in all facets of the homebuilding industry at its yearly luncheon.

Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to the community, Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Happy holidays from Summerlin
The holidays are especially merry and bright this year at Downtown Summerlin.

BofA announces 2022 Neighborhood Builders
Future Smiles and Neighborhood Housing Services of Southern Nevada have been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Builders awardees.

Taylor Morrison opens Mountain Falls neighborhoods
Taylor Morrison, one of the nation's largest homebuilders, is opening Paradiso and Valencia, two brand-new communities in the master-planned Mountain Falls community located just outside of Las Vegas in Pahrump.

