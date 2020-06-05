103°F
Summerlin celebrates National Trails Day

June 5, 2020 - 1:28 pm
 

While today, June 6, is the official American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day, every day feels like trails day in the master-planned community of Summerlin, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

That’s because the community’s expansive trail system that spans more than 150 miles, consistently ranks as Summerlin’s most popular amenity in surveys of community residents.

“Since inception, the community’s robust system of trails has been incorporated into the overall master plan, providing connectivity to major amenities like parks and schools, while encouraging a healthy, active lifestyle outside most residents’ back doors,” Bisterfeldt said.

And apparently, Summerlin residents aren’t the only ones who appreciate the community trail system. In 2008, the American Trails Association awarded The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of Summerlin, its American Trails Developer Award.

The award recognizes developers who establish quality, well-designed, multiuse trails systems within private developments and is the only award of its kind in the nation.

And in 2015, Summerlin received top national honors in the form of a gold award for Best Landscape Design from the National Association of Homebuilders — yet another confirmation of the enduring appeal of trails and their important role in the community’s landscape.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of planning and design for Summerlin, trails are a Summerlin hallmark from both an aesthetic and lifestyle perspective.

“From the beginning, trails were planned as a way to keep the community and its residents connected,” Cleaver said.

“Popular with walkers, runners and strollers, the community’s trail system is easily the most heavily used amenity because it appeals to residents of all ages and interests. And given the prominence of trails in the Summerlin landscape, they have become synonymous with the community. As we build out Summerlin West, we will be introducing multimodal trails and cycle tracks to provide more ways to get around the neighborhood.”

Summerlin’s trail system not only promotes healthy, outdoor activity like walking, running, cycling and strolling, the trail system physically links villages, neighborhoods, parks and shopping centers — providing residents with direct access to their community.

The Summerlin Trail System is comprised of four kinds of trails. Landscaped and lighted street-side trails ideal for walking, jogging and strolling are the backbone of the system and are a community hallmark. Village trails are often located in arroyos and man-made open spaces and are designed to provide respite from noise and traffic for long-distance runners.

Regional trails are part of the proposed valleywide trail system for multiple, non-motorized uses. They provide a link to Bureau of Land Management land in Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and are constructed as public/private partnerships by Clark County and the city of Las Vegas in cooperation with The Howard Hughes Corp.

And finally, natural trails exist within undeveloped areas of Summerlin and will eventually connect to more than 2,000 miles of planned regional trails throughout the valley. They are intended for use by outdoor and hiking enthusiasts.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 33 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

