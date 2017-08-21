Summerlin Children’s Forum awards college scholarships

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization, established in 1997 by leaders of the master-planned community and its developer,

Recipients of scholarships from the Summerlin Children’s Forum join executives from The Howard Hughes Corp. in The Cliffs, one of the newest villages in the master-planned community. Pictured from left are Allison Warnick, Palo Verde High School graduate; Randy Ecklund, executive director, Summerlin Community Association; Alexa Schnitz, Palo Verde High School graduate; Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin; Richard Cornish, graduate of Faith Lutheran High School; Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations, Summerlin; and Norina Romo, graduate of Bishop Gorman High School. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization, established in 1997 by leaders of the master-planned community and its developer,

The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding recent high school graduates who are residents of Summerlin.

They include, Richard Cornish, a graduate of Faith Lutheran High School who will attend Arizona State University; Alexa Schnitz, a graduate of Palo Verde High School who also plans to attend Arizona State University; Allison Warnick, a graduate of Palo Verde High School who will attend Brigham Young University; and Norina Romo, a graduate of Bishop Gorman High School who is entering Grand Canyon University.

Since 1997, the Summerlin Children’s Forum has funded scholarships, enrichment grants and special educational programs totaling more than $600,000.

The annual scholarship program is open to all graduating high school seniors who reside in Summerlin.

“These students are representative of the very best in their respective schools and in their community,” said Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations.

“The Summerlin Children’s Forum scholarship is awarded to those who have achieved academically while giving back to the community and their school through a commitment to service and extracurricular activities. We are always pleased to award these annual scholarships and look forward to the next exciting chapter for these accomplished young people.”

