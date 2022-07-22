105°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Provided Content

Summerlin community centers hub of summer activities

Provided Content
July 22, 2022 - 11:14 am
 
The Vistas Pool is one of Summerlin's three community swimming pools, which are for the exclusi ...
The Vistas Pool is one of Summerlin's three community swimming pools, which are for the exclusive use of residents. (Summerlin)

With more amenities than any other Southern Nevada master-planned community, Summerlin delivers an active, outdoor and healthy lifestyle to all its residents, regardless of where they live in the community or the size or value of their home.

While the community’s 300-plus parks and 200-plus miles of trails are most often cited by residents as their favorite community amenities, Summerlin’s four resident-only private community centers, three with Olympic-sized pools, also offer abundant opportunities for social interaction, active play and fun.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, community centers and pools have long played a role in nurturing Summerlin’s robust social infrastructure as host sites to classes and programming for children, teens and adults; summer camps; seasonal celebrations; and as gathering and meeting places for community residents.

“Our first community center, The Trails, which opened in 1995, is still one of the busiest hubs in Summerlin for learning and fun,” she said. “These community centers are also available to residents to rent for personal parties, weddings and other gatherings. It’s no wonder they have stood the test of time because of their ability to host a variety of different activities, special events and functions.”

In addition to The Trails Community Center and Pool, which is located in The Trails Village, other Summerlin resident-only community centers with pools include The Vistas and The Willows. A fourth community center in The Gardens, does not have its own pool, but is surrounded by basketball courts and other outdoor amenities.

At the three community pools, lessons and opportunities to participate on the Summerlin Seals team are available to resident children. All programs are offered through the Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social enrichment of community residents.

Summerlin is also home to two public community centers that were designed, constructed and funded by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin’s master developer, as part of its development agreement with local municipalities. These centers are operated by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County, respectively, and are open to everyone, regardless of Summerlin residency.

Located within the city of Las Vegas is the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center and Pool, featuring an Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, classroom space and outdoor recreation areas. Located within Clark County is the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool that offers year-round water play and access via a 25-meter, 10-lap pool; a deep scuba pool; and a therapy pool with handicap access. The facility features tall overhead doors, that when open, create the feel of outdoors.

“From cooking classes to dog obedience, music classes, martial arts and arts and crafts, the range of classes and programs offered at Summerlin’s community centers are as varied as residents they are designed for,” Pevoto said. “Today, they remain as vibrant and bustling as ever thanks to ever-evolving program offerings.”

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
Local scores $100K win on video poker machine
2
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
2-year-old shot, father killed in backyard dispute, report says
3
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
Station Casinos buys 126 acres south of Strip
4
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
Puppy rescued from car at Strip casino in triple-digit heat
5
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Process, detailed-driven Raiders report to training camp
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This 5,933-square-foot custom Spanish Trail home has undergone more than a yearlong renovation. ...
Spanish Trail showpiece lists for $3.65M
Provided Content

Prince is in its name, and the next owners of 15 Princeville Lane should be ready for a borderline royal experience. This 5,933-square-foot custom property has undergone a more than yearlong renovation, transforming it into a luxurious modern showpiece inside and out. All that’s missing is a king and/or queen to make it home.

Las Vegas-based Blue Heron recently held its ceremonial groundbreaking of the Shoreline communi ...
Baby Blues at Lake Las Vegas; prices start in mid-$900,000s
Provided Content

The 83-homesite community is situated on the edge of Lake Las Vegas’ 320-acre lake, Shoreline homes start at 2,740 square feet and will feature three multilevel floor plans up to three stories.

Matt and Malinda Plumer recently moved from Northern Virginia into a Tri Pointe Homes neighborh ...
Virginia couple went on cross-country road trip to find new home
Provided Content

For the Plumers of Northern Virginia, relocation and house hunting took on the vibes of a cross-country, multistate adventure that eventually landed in Las Vegas with a new home by Tri Pointe Homes.

Jeff Rensmon
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JULY 16
Provided Content

A recent Nevada State Apartment Association report shows apartment rents in Southern Nevada beginning to decelerate and suggests “this historic run of rent growth is unlikely to continue.”

New homeowners, Brandon and Valerie Haase, were so impressed with their construction manager, S ...
Washington family comes home to Vegas; buys Tri Pointe home
Provided Content

Brandon and Valerie Haase, new homeowners at Tri Pointe Homes’ Kings Canyon in Summerlin’s Redpoint district, were so impressed with the customer service and attention to detail they experienced during their new home construction process, they created a “Best Homebuilder” trophy and presented it to their construction manager, Sean Kieser, and the entire Tri Pointe Homes team.

Starting in the mid- to upper-$300s,000, there are three distinct floor plans in Serenity Place ...
Harmony’s Serenity Place opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence is home to the nearly 50-acre Central Park, which offers a variety of features including picnic areas, splash pads, pickleball courts, a fitness court, community pool, 5-acre adventure playground, pavilion and two amphitheaters.

Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso was selected to design a large mural to line the panels of ...
Artist Bonnie Kelso to design Downtown Summerlin mural
Provided Content

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, has announced the selection of Southern Nevada artist Bonnie Kelso to create the largest public mural in Downtown Summerlin, the community’s 400-acre walkable, mixed-use urban core.

This historical 1933 Palm Springs estate has hit the market for $3,498,000. The home was design ...
Historical Palm Springs estate listed for $3.5M
Sponsored Content

The first estate to introduce the two-story layout to Palm Springs in 1933 has hit the market for $3,498,000. Sandra Quinn of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties has been selected to represent the home at 466 S. Patencio Road in the Historic Tennis Club community, one of the city’s oldest and most exclusive neighborhoods.

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM) is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in th ...
Lender offers down payment assistance
Provided Content

Greater Nevada Mortgage (GNM), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union (GNCU), is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program. Through the program, eligible low- to middle-income homebuyers in Nevada may qualify for matching grants of up to $22,000 in down payment assistance.

Through mid-July, Lake Las Vegas will accept registrations for two staycations that will be awa ...
Lake Las Vegas offers summer staycations
Provided Content

Through mid-July, Henderson’s only waterfront master-planned community is accepting registrations for two staycations that will be awarded in late July. Winners will spend a weekend exploring its resort-style destinations with an expansive experience designed to showcase everything the lakeside community has to offer.