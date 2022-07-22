Summerlin community centers hub of summer activities

While the community’s 300-plus parks and 200-plus miles of trails are most often cited by residents as their favorite community amenities, Summerlin’s four resident-only private community centers, three with Olympic-sized pools, also offer abundant opportunities for social interaction, active play and fun.

The Vistas Pool is one of Summerlin's three community swimming pools, which are for the exclusive use of residents. (Summerlin)

With more amenities than any other Southern Nevada master-planned community, Summerlin delivers an active, outdoor and healthy lifestyle to all its residents, regardless of where they live in the community or the size or value of their home.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, community centers and pools have long played a role in nurturing Summerlin’s robust social infrastructure as host sites to classes and programming for children, teens and adults; summer camps; seasonal celebrations; and as gathering and meeting places for community residents.

“Our first community center, The Trails, which opened in 1995, is still one of the busiest hubs in Summerlin for learning and fun,” she said. “These community centers are also available to residents to rent for personal parties, weddings and other gatherings. It’s no wonder they have stood the test of time because of their ability to host a variety of different activities, special events and functions.”

In addition to The Trails Community Center and Pool, which is located in The Trails Village, other Summerlin resident-only community centers with pools include The Vistas and The Willows. A fourth community center in The Gardens, does not have its own pool, but is surrounded by basketball courts and other outdoor amenities.

At the three community pools, lessons and opportunities to participate on the Summerlin Seals team are available to resident children. All programs are offered through the Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social enrichment of community residents.

Summerlin is also home to two public community centers that were designed, constructed and funded by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin’s master developer, as part of its development agreement with local municipalities. These centers are operated by the city of Las Vegas and Clark County, respectively, and are open to everyone, regardless of Summerlin residency.

Located within the city of Las Vegas is the Veterans Memorial Leisure Services Center and Pool, featuring an Olympic-sized swimming pool, fitness center, classroom space and outdoor recreation areas. Located within Clark County is the Aquatic Springs Indoor Pool that offers year-round water play and access via a 25-meter, 10-lap pool; a deep scuba pool; and a therapy pool with handicap access. The facility features tall overhead doors, that when open, create the feel of outdoors.

“From cooking classes to dog obedience, music classes, martial arts and arts and crafts, the range of classes and programs offered at Summerlin’s community centers are as varied as residents they are designed for,” Pevoto said. “Today, they remain as vibrant and bustling as ever thanks to ever-evolving program offerings.”

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin amenities also include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. The City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $1 million.

