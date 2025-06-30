Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade marks 31st year

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade is slated for July 4 in Summerlin. It will feature pop culture and patriotic floats, marching bands, performing groups, veterans and military groups and giant inflatables.

The Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will feature more than 70 entries. More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with parade operations.

The 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade will be held July 4 starting at 8:30 a.m. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin.

American spirit will be on full display at this year’s parade with 70 entries, including a 50-foot American Eagle, 40-foot Grand Old Flag plus 20 giant inflatable balloons, veteran and military organizations, patriotic and pop culture-themed floats and performing groups. The parade will include strong representation from Southern Nevada’s professional sports teams and organizations, including the Golden Knights, Raiders, Athletics, Aviators, Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, UNLV athletics and Aces’ High Rollers dance team.

The parade begins at 8:30 a.m. with the escort division, followed by the official parade kickoff at 9. The parade begins at the corner of Hillpointe Road and Hills Center Drive in The Trails village of Summerlin, then travels south toward Village Center Circle, then west on Trailwood Drive. The parade ends near the corner of Trailwood Drive and Spring Gate Lane. For more information and a map of the parade route, visit summerlinpatrioticparade.com.

This year’s grand marshal is Maj. Gen. Ondra L. Berry (Ret.) of the Nevada Air National Guard.

New pop culture floats this year include “Wicked: Fun on the Fourth,” “Moana’s Ocean Spirit” and “Once Upon the Fourth” featuring classic fairy tale sparkle. Returning by popular demand are “Candyland — Sweetest House on the Block”; “Indy’s Epic Expedition,” featuring Indiana Jones in full adventure mode; “Up and Away with Bluey”; “The Fourth Awakens,” featuring the Las Vegas Star Wars Costuming Club; and “Mario Karts on Parade,” featuring Mario and Luigi.

Patriotic entries include “All-Star Salute to the Military,” honoring servicemen and servicewomen from Nellis and Creech Air Force bases; “America Sings!,” featuring the Desert Angels gospel choir; “America Standing Tall,” featuring a 15-foot Miss Stars and Stripes towering high above the crowd; “Red, White and Rodeo,” featuring an exciting bull ride as its main event; and “America’s Birthday Bash,” featuring a towering 10-foot cake and live DJ.

Popular performance entries include Live Arts Collective — West Las Vegas Arts Center, Danza Del Carrizo Native American performing group, Swing It! Girls, Guan Strong Lion Arts, Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko and the Palo Verde High School marching band. Two popular inflatables return for 2025: Parade-a-saurus, a 50-foot brachiosaurus dinosaur; and Jaws, a 30-foot shark.

Veterans and military organizations will be represented by the Greater Nevada Detachment Marine Corps League, American Legion, Forgotten Not Gone, Southern Nevada Military Vehicle Association, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Submarine Veterans of Las Vegas and VFW Post 12093.

More than 2,500 people are expected to participate in the parade and more than 500 volunteers from dozens of local schools and community groups will assist with operations. Over 20,000 cubic feet of helium will be used for the giant inflatables. More than 500 American Flags will be on display throughout the community.

The parade is organized by The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents.

The parade is free and open to the public. Paradegoers may reserve personal viewing areas curbside with blankets, chairs, etc. Those spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis and may be set up along the parade route sidewalks no earlier than 7 a.m. on July 3. All people and their property must remain on the curb. Everyone is encouraged to arrive early, bring water and wear sunscreen.

