Summerlin couple opens mobile flooring showroom just before pandemic

Having launched a new business in late February, Brad and Kylee Brown are facing once-in-a generation challenges during the COVID-19 crisis, but that hasn’t stopped them from forging ahead and looking for the silver lining in the gray clouds.

Brad Brown opened his mobile flooring showroom right before the COVID-19 crisis hit. (Floor Coverings International Las Vegas West)

“The good thing about this time is that people are home and are ready to redecorate,” said Brad Brown, who along with Kylee Brown recently became one of newest franchise owners with Floor Coverings International, visiting customers’ homes in a mobile flooring showroom stocked with thousands of flooring samples from top manufacturers. Floor Coverings International Las Vegas West serves clients in Summerlin, Spring Valley, Enterprise and Paradise.

All Floor Coverings International professionals are following preventive safety measures, such as frequent hand-washing, practicing social distancing and cleaning frequently touched surfaces.

“We wear PPE (personal protective equipment) and make sure to spray our samples with disinfectant,” Brad Brown said. Floor Coverings International already holds a unique niche as the No. 1 mobile flooring franchise in North America, allowing customers to avoid big-box stores and remain in the comfort of their home. Such a differentiator can be an asset for a business during COVID-19.

Brad Brown said he’s had an entrepreneurial spirit ever since he was a kid mowing lawns to earn somespending money. He previously spent 20 years as an area consultant/area manager with KFC. Kylee’s responsibilities in their new business include bookkeeping, scheduling and serving as office manager. The couple relocated from California to Summerlin with their three children, ranging in age from 5 to 12, to be closer to family.

“I wanted to have more time with my family,” Brad Brown said. “I was ready to be my own boss and have more freedom.”

In Floor Coverings International, the Browns found a company that has tripled in size since 2005 by putting a laser focus on consumer buying habits and expressed desires, its impressive operating model, growth ability, marketing, advertising and merchandising. Floor Coverings International further separates itself from the competition through its customer experience, made up of several simple and integrated steps that exceed customers’ expectations.

“We really liked the business model of helping customers in their homes. Matching flooring with décor, paint and lighting works much easier when you’re actually in a home,” Brad Brown said. “I’ve always liked DIY projects and I oversaw a lot of restaurant remodeling projects in my previous career. I love seeing a project from start to finish and exceeding customer expectations.”

For information visit lasvegaswest.floorcoveringsinternational.com or call 702-472-9264

Floor Coverings International has 150-plus locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.