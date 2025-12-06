62°F
Summerlin delivers cooler temperatures, sweeping views

Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an a ...
Summerlin's elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an abundance of stunning vistas that offer sweeping views of the valley. (Summerlin)
December 6, 2025 - 1:49 pm
 

The Summerlin master-planned community offers many distinct features that create its exceptional and signature quality of life. The community stands out for its unmatched amenities — more than any other Southern Nevada community — including parks, trails, schools, houses of worship, shopping centers, office parks and golf courses. Thoughtful land planning and high design standards ensure a welcoming and attractive aesthetic throughout the community. Homebuyers can choose from a wide range of homes by the country’s top homebuilders, and active, outdoor spaces encourage a healthy lifestyle. Summerlin also offers a distinct advantage that no other community can claim — its elevation.

Summerlin sits along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley at the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, with some areas of the community topping out around 3,500 feet above sea level.

Astra, Summerlin’s newest custom home enclave, sits at 4,000 feet above sea level and holds the distinction as the highest point in the valley on which homes will be built, offering spectacular and unprecedented views. Overall, Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an abundance of stunning vistas that offer sweeping views of the valley from many locations.

On average, the temperature falls roughly 3.5 degrees for every 1,000-foot increase in elevation. That means Summerlin experiences cooler temperatures year-round as compared with other parts of the valley, particularly the valley’s east side, where elevation averages between 1,500 and 2,000 feet above sea level.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures can vary by more than 7 to 10 degrees from one side of the valley to the other, and the elevation of locations such as Harry Reid International Airport and the Strip are about 2,000 to 2,200 feet, making parts of Summerlin cooler than the center of the valley by as much as 5 to 7 degrees.

During the valley’s occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds on epic snow days.

According to Brian Walsh, senior vice president, master-planned communities, West region for Howard Hughes Communities, the community’s higher elevation means it receives slightly more precipitation, which supports a wider variety of naturally occurring vegetation visible in the beautiful desert areas near Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

And finally, Summerlin’s higher elevation along the valley’s western edge creates an abundance of vistas and vantage points throughout the community, yet another significant advantage.

“Summerlin’s elevation is so much higher than the rest of the valley, meaning spectacular viewsheds can be found throughout the community, even in lower lying areas,” Walsh said. “The land on which Summerlin sits is naturally beautiful, and its higher elevation is just one more point of distinction.”

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine, a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

