Summerlin features age-qualified communities

For active adults and empty nesters looking to right-size their homes, Summerlin offers two actively selling neighborhoods with more than 20 floor plans developed exclusively for homebuyers ages 55-plus: Heritage by Lennar and Trilogy by Shea Homes. Two additional actively selling neighborhoods offer all single-story floor plans, including Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes and The Arches by Lennar, while many other neighborhoods feature single-story elevation options.

Quality of life created by on-site amenities is an important feature of Summerlin neighborhoods that cater to active adults ages 55-plus, including pickleball courts at Lennar's Heritage. (Lennar)

Popular with retirees and empty nesters seeking easy-maintenance homes, a calendar of social events and activities, as well as opportunities to build friendships with like-minded neighbors, age-qualified neighborhoods offer a complete lifestyle each with distinct differences to suit all preferences. Heritage offers single-story detached homes, including one with its own NextGen suite, while Trilogy offers attached condominium homes in both single- and two-story elevations.

Summerlin’s abundant offering of single-story floor plans is also attracting active adults seeking to enhance home safety and comfort by eliminating stairs.

“We’re seeing an increase in homeowners who prefer to age in place, growing the demand for single-story elevations,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin at Howard Hughes.

According to Pevoto, living in an age-qualified neighborhood is a choice that provides homeowners with the opportunity to meet neighbors with similar interests, travel more easily thanks to simplified home maintenance and enjoy life more fully with programmed events, activities and opportunities for social engagement.

“Active-adult communities are no longer just for the baby boomer population,” Pevoto said. “The oldest members of Generation X, born in the mid-1960s, are also starting to age into the active adult category. Together, both generations are seeking and creating dynamic, fun and active neighborhoods that provide them the opportunity to right-size their home while upgrading their lifestyle.”

At Heritage by Lennar, located in the picturesque village of Stonebridge, single-family detached homes are offered in nine single-story elevations that range from 1,232 to 2,873 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s to the low $900,000s. The neighborhood is staff-gated to add a level of security and privacy. The largest home includes a NextGen suite that provides ultimate privacy for extended family and visitors. Heritage’s robust offering of amenities include pickleball courts, swimming pool, fitness center and clubhouse.

At the centerpiece of the village is Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre park with lighted soccer fields, basketball court, exercise area, pickleball courts and shaded playground and picnic pavilions. In Stonebridge, Summerlin’s popular trail system and a hallmark of the community, will eventually connect to the Red Rock area as part of a larger planned Clark County Red Rock Legacy Trails project.

Trilogy by Shea Homes is located in the village of South Square, offering an abundance of nearby retail and neighborhood services. Attached homes with both single- and two-story floor plans encourage entertaining and reduced maintenance, while the community’s activities, events, concerts, classes and clubs offer many opportunities to enjoy life and maintain an active, healthy lifestyle full of fun and socialization. The Outlook Club is at the center of the community and houses a resort-style pool, fitness center, culinary studio, social spaces, pickleball courts and bocce ball courts.

The staff-gated neighborhood of Trilogy offers 13 floor plans from 1,538 to 2,915 square feet, priced from the $600,000s to the low $800,000s. Trilogy homes offer two or three bedrooms with two to 3½ baths.

Located in the district of Kestrel in Summerlin West is Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes. Offering three single-story floor plans from 1,950 to 2,218 square feet, Falcon Crest homes are priced from the high $600,000s. Design features in all Falcon Crest homes include gourmet kitchens ideal for gathering, covered or extended patios, flex spaces for work or relaxation, advanced water and air filtration, granite or quartz countertops, oversized laundry room, spalike bath and walk-in pantry.

The Arches by Lennar, located in the district of Redpoint, also in Summerlin West, offers three spacious single-story floor plans from 3,775 to 3,976 square feet, each with its own NextGen Suite, ideal for visiting friends and family in private multigenerational living quarters. Lennar homes come with the builder’s Everything’s Included packages that include smarthome technology, energy-conscious features and modern interiors and exteriors. Unique to Summerlin and exclusive to The Arches, Lennar also includes a Sunnova Solar package supported by the Tesla Powerwall with battery backup and two electric vehicle chargers. The Arches is the first luxury home in Summerlin to offer a solar-included package.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.