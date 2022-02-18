Summerlin features environmental designs

Summerlin has long been recognized for its environmental stewardship marked by its focus on water conservation, preservation and incorporation of natural areas into arroyos and parks, revegetation of open areas and special lighting to reduce nighttime glare and light pollution — to name just a few of its earth-friendly initiatives.

Obsidian by Woodside Homes is one of several neighborhoods in Summerlin offering homes with environmental features, including Low-Emissivity windows. (Woodside Homes)

The Howard Hughes Corp. understands that homebuyers today, are looking for builders that incorporate environmentally conscious features into their homes to conserve precious resources and reduce environmental impact. It’s no surprise that the community’s homebuilders offer many environmentally friendly design features in their homes.

Woodside Homes, the community’s very first homebuilder that opened Summerlin’s first neighborhood in 1991, is developing two neighborhoods in Summerlin West, the newest region of the community to take shape: Crystal Canyon in the district of Redpoint; and Obsidian in the neighboring district of Redpoint Square.

Both neighborhoods feature homes that include tankless water heaters; water-efficient plumbing fixtures; high-quality air and inline water filtration; flooring, paint, cabinets and adhesives with little to no VOC (common groundwater contaminants); low-emissivity (Low-E) vinyl windows and LED lighting throughout.

Town homes at Ascent by KB Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, include tankless water heaters, low VOC paint, smart thermostats, WaterSense fixtures and Low-E glass in all windows. At Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes in the district of Redpoint, all homes offer a variety of energy-efficient systems, including radiant barrier roof decking, high-efficiency HVAC, programmable thermostats, Energy Star appliances, Low-E windows and compact fluorescent and LED lighting throughout.

At Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood for those ages 55-plus and located in the village of South Square, all homes offer tankless water heaters.

And at Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes, a neighborhood of paired two-story homes in the district of Redpoint Square, all homes comply with the latest Energy Star building standards and include tankless water heaters and R38 ceiling insulation.

Taylor Morrison offers four actively selling neighborhoods in Summerlin, including Crested Canyon in the newest district of Kestrel; Castellana and Savannah, both located in the district of Redpoint; and Jade Ridge in The Cliffs village. Homes in all four neighborhoods include the builder’s signature TMLiveWell features: whole-home air filtration; Honeywell touchscreen thermostats with Wi-Fi; Moen hands-free kitchen faucets and eco-friendly shower heads and faucets; Aqua Sana kitchen sink filtration; Sherwin-Williams Low VOC paint throughout; and Broan anti-bacterial room fans.

Tri Pointe Homes offers three neighborhoods in Summerlin: Sandalwood in the village of Stonebridge; and Overlook and Kings Canyon in the district of Redpoint — each including all the environmental perks of its LivingSmart program that encompasses the latest in smart technology, energy-saving features, systems to conserve water and natural resources and materials and equipment to improve indoor air quality. Among the program’s features are dual-pane vinyl Low-E windows; highly efficient air filtration systems; programmable Wi-Fi thermostats; water-saving fixtures in baths; carpet made from recycled materials; tankless water heaters; electric vehicle charging pre-wired in garage; high-efficiency HVAC options; build-in recycle centers in the kitchen; and the HomeSmart system that connects devices to Wi-Fi, including video door, landscape clock, garage door, thermostat and networks.

