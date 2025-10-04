66°F
Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 10-12

The 29th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 10-12. (Downtown Summerlin)
At the Children’s Pavilion, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will host booths with seasonal crafts for kids. (Downtown Summerlin)
Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for Cabochon Club’s second phase Oct. 25
Tri Pointe Homes kicks off open house events
Cadence offers homes that are ready when you are
Halloween event Parade of mischief returns to Downtown Summerlin
October 4, 2025 - 9:28 am
 

Now, in its 29th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, Oct. 10-12.

The festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, features the works of more than 100 artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each selected by a jury of local art experts.

Set on The Lawn and under The Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, the festival offers free parking and entry and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family. It is sponsored by Howard Hughes Communities and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Our 2025 roster includes many popular and returning artists who work in a variety of mediums — from painting, pottery, sculpture, photography, mixed-media, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs, so there’s something for everyone,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “We received nearly 300 talented applications this year, so we know the festival has a great reputation within the regional arts community as a top-notch event for both artists and shoppers. It’s an entire weekend full of art, fun and celebration.”

First Friday Foundation Art Demonstrations are back for another year. Enjoy live art demonstrations courtesy of artists from First Friday Foundation Las Vegas, which will provide live painting demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Throughout the weekend, make sure to visit the First Friday Foundation booth featuring First Friday artists, who are showcasing their work for sale in the Artist’s Park.

Visit the dining arroyo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 for a print and paint art demonstration by local artist Pretty Done, whose many murals can be seen throughout downtown Las Vegas. During this one-of-a-kind, customizable, interactive art activation, guests can choose one of four exclusively themed designs that will be screen-printed live on a complimentary tote bag. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the tote bag, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and receive a custom doodle painting on a poster board.

At the Children’s Pavilion, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will host booths with seasonal crafts for kids. Sanofi presents the always-popular face painting station — where little ones can transform their faces into living works of art. Community mascots and balloon artists round out the festival’s kid-friendly fun.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities Oct. 11-12. Select schools including Bishop Gorman High School, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, and Doral Red Rock Academy will host various student-driven art demonstrations Oct. 11.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11-12.

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Trilogy Sunstone to hold grand opening for Cabochon Club’s second phase Oct. 25
Mark your calendars for Oct. 25 at noon for the highly anticipated grand opening of the second phase of the award-winning Cabochon Club. Join us for a lively festival featuring live music, local vendors and exclusive tastings from our brand-new restaurant and bar, Cooper’s Kitchen + Tap.

Tri Pointe Homes kicks off open house events
Tri Pointe Homes Las Vegas is hosting a special valley-wide open house at seven of its communities, Oct. 4-5 and 11-12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cadence offers homes that are ready when you are
At Cadence, Henderson’s premier master-planned community, your dream home is ready and waiting for you with a variety of quick move-in options.

Lake Las Vegas Classic slated for Sept. 26-27
Reflection Bay Golf Club will once again host the Lake Las Vegas Classic, a two-day celebration of food, wine, golf and live music Sept. 26-27.

Summerlin high schools go beyond the classroom
Each of the Summerlin’s six high schools offer a range of unique academies, clubs and programs that take traditional education well beyond the classroom, providing hands-on training for future vocations and catering to students’ special interests from sports and technology to the arts and science.

Carlisle by Tri Pointe opens in Summerlin’s Grand Park village
Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes is the newest neighborhood to debut in the Summerlin master-planned community. Situated in Grand Park village, it showcases two unique collections — Carlisle Ridge and Carlisle Peak.

Realtor, interior designer find dream home at Arrow Peak in northwest valley
Las Vegas natives, Jacob and Kenzie Clemens always knew their dream home would be full of love and light reflecting their current lifestyle and foreshadowing the future plans of their young family. After an extensive search, they found just that in the Arrow Peak neighborhood of Tri Pointe Homes’ Kyle Pointe community in the northwest valley, which also features the neighborhoods of Alpine Ridge and Alder.

Skye Canyon presents Chalk Cheers Oct. 25
Calling all artists and artisanal crafts vendors, registration is now open for the highly anticipated ninth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalk Cheers. Embracing the spirit of the fall season, this family festival will feature a live chalk art contest, art fair, pumpkin patch and tasty bites from Las Vegas’ best food trucks. Mark your calendars for Oct. 25, as the festivities unfold at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive, from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

