Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 10-12

Now, in its 29th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, Oct. 10-12.

At the Children’s Pavilion, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will host booths with seasonal crafts for kids. (Downtown Summerlin)

Now, in its 29th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant walkable urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, Oct. 10-12.

The festival, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, features the works of more than 100 artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each selected by a jury of local art experts.

Set on The Lawn and under The Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, the festival offers free parking and entry and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family. It is sponsored by Howard Hughes Communities and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Our 2025 roster includes many popular and returning artists who work in a variety of mediums — from painting, pottery, sculpture, photography, mixed-media, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs, so there’s something for everyone,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president, marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “We received nearly 300 talented applications this year, so we know the festival has a great reputation within the regional arts community as a top-notch event for both artists and shoppers. It’s an entire weekend full of art, fun and celebration.”

First Friday Foundation Art Demonstrations are back for another year. Enjoy live art demonstrations courtesy of artists from First Friday Foundation Las Vegas, which will provide live painting demonstrations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 10. Throughout the weekend, make sure to visit the First Friday Foundation booth featuring First Friday artists, who are showcasing their work for sale in the Artist’s Park.

Visit the dining arroyo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 12 for a print and paint art demonstration by local artist Pretty Done, whose many murals can be seen throughout downtown Las Vegas. During this one-of-a-kind, customizable, interactive art activation, guests can choose one of four exclusively themed designs that will be screen-printed live on a complimentary tote bag. Quantities are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to the tote bag, guests will have the opportunity to meet the artist and receive a custom doodle painting on a poster board.

At the Children’s Pavilion, Discovery Children’s Museum and the Las Vegas Review-Journal will host booths with seasonal crafts for kids. Sanofi presents the always-popular face painting station — where little ones can transform their faces into living works of art. Community mascots and balloon artists round out the festival’s kid-friendly fun.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities Oct. 11-12. Select schools including Bishop Gorman High School, Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain, and Doral Red Rock Academy will host various student-driven art demonstrations Oct. 11.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Oct. 11. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 11-12.

Now in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. They include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.