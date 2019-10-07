Summerlin Festival of Arts set for Oct. 12-13

If browsing through beautiful sculpture, art and jewelry from the region’s best artists and craftsmen is your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is for you.

More than 100 artists will be showing off their work at the Summerlin Festival of Arts in Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)

The 24th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to the master-planned community Oct. 12-13. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Festival of Arts offers children’s activities. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Festival of Arts will be held at Downtown Summerlin Oct. 12-13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Summerlin)

The 24th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts will include a classic car show. (Summerlin)

If browsing through beautiful sculpture, art and jewelry from the region’s best artists and craftsmen is your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is for you.

And if art shopping is not your idea of fun, the Summerlin Festival of Arts is still for you! That’s because there’s something for just about everyone this year at the 24th annual event that returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 12 and 13.

This beloved community event has long been a staple in the master-planned community of Summerlin and today draws more than 60,000 people to enjoy a weekend of art, entertainment, food and fun, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin.

The festival, which was initially held in a Summerlin park decades ago, put down roots at Downtown Summerlin in 2015 and has expanded to incorporate the destination’s popular weekend Farmer’s Market and “The Art of the Classic Car” presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas.

For art lovers, the festival includes more than 100 artists from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts.

“Our 2019 roster includes many popular and returning artists, including painter Niki Sands, jeweler Darren Kensington and photographer Charles Siefert,” Bisterfeldt said. “Disciplines include oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. There’s something for everyone at the Summerlin Festival of Arts.”

Live art demonstrations will be presented by students from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts, Bishop Gorman and Faith Lutheran high schools. And, for the science-minded, the award-winning Faith Lutheran High School Robotics program and the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Society of Professional Engineers will offer interactive robotics demonstrations and hands-on science activities.

Interactive art activities at the Children’s Pavilion, hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum, include wearable art using various craft materials to create necklaces, watches and bracelets, along with meet and greets from community mascots, including Summerlin Sam. Balloon artists and face painters round out of the festival’s offerings for kids.

A variety of delicious treats will be available from Downtown Summerlin restaurants and eateries.

The Summerlin Festival of Arts at Downtown Summerlin, Oct. 12 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., is free to the public. Sponsors include the Las Vegas Review-Journal and Las Vegas Sun. For more information, visit summerlin.com.

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers 155 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million.

Developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., Summerlin began to take shape in 1990 and has ranked in the country’s top 10 best-selling master-planned communities for nearly two decades. Located along the western rim of the Las Vegas Valley, Summerlin encompasses 22,500 acres with approximately 6,000 gross acres still remaining to accommodate future growth, including infrastructure, open space and common areas, all within the master plan.

The community is currently home to nearly 100,000 residents who enjoy an unparalleled list of amenities. These include more than 250 neighborhood and village parks, more than 150 completed miles of trails, 27 public and private schools, 14 houses of worship, 10 golf courses, shopping centers, medical and cultural facilities, business parks and dozens of actively selling floor plans.

Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes — priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million. For information on custom homesites in The Ridges, call 702-255-2500. Luxury apartment homes offer monthly rents starting from the $900s. Visit www.summerlin.com for more information.

The Howard Hughes Corp. owns, manages and develops commercial, residential and mixed-use real estate throughout the U.S. Its properties include master-planned communities, operating properties, development opportunities and other unique assets spanning 14 states from New York to Hawaii.

The Howard Hughes Corp. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as HHC with major offices in New York; Columbia, Maryland; Dallas; Houston; Las Vegas; and Honolulu. For additional information about HHC, visit www.howardhughes.com, or find it on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.