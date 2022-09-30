Summerlin Festival of Arts to be held Oct. 8-9

96°F
September 30, 2022 - 2:45 pm
 
Now, in its 26th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. (Summerlin)
The day will be filled with children’s activities, a classic car show and extended hours for the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market. (Summerlin)
The Summerlin Festival of Arts will feature the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. (Summerlin)
Now, in its 26th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark outdoor festival, sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. and Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our 2022 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated local painter Niki Sands, jeweler Darren Kensington and photographer Charles Siefert,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin. “We had an overwhelming number of applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the Southwestern U.S. Artists showcasing work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. We are thrilled to host once again the Festival of Arts Downtown Summerlin next weekend.”

Visit the Dining Arroyo at Downtown Summerlin all weekend to celebrate the art and culture of the Southern Paiute tribe. Browse handcrafted Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts available for purchase and experience the authentic Native American dances presented by Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers, Calpulli Tlatelolco Azteca/Chichimeca Dance Circle and Nuwu Wonumeegah.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities. Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School and Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain also will host various kid-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

At the Children’s Pavilion hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum, families can participate in hands-on activities including creating salt-dough nature prints and pinwheel crafts, courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out the festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive on Oct. 8. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Skye Canyon to host Chalktoberfest on Oct. 22
Skye Canyon will host its sixth annual juried chalk art competition, Chalktoberfest, a festival welcoming the fall season, Oct. 22 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m at Skye Canyon Park, 10111 W. Skye Canyon Park Drive.

Tri Pointe opens Azure Park in North Las Vegas
Today marks the grand opening of Tri Pointe Homes’ Azure Park community in North Las Vegas. This upscale collection of modern two-story homes is located just off the 215 Beltway near Nellis Air Force Base and showcases three striking architectural styles including Transitional Spanish, Contemporary and Modern.

Blue Heron opens Oasi in historical neighborhood
Blue Heron has broken ground on its newest community in Las Vegas: Oasi, a private gated community in the city’s historic Tomiyasu neighborhood.

Trilogy to celebrate two 55-plus communities
Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings, and get a look at a new resort club at two 55-plus communities: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Shriners Children’s Open returns to TPC Summerlin Oct. 3-9
Home to an impressive collection of 10 public and private golf courses, including Nevada’s only two Tournament Players Club (TPC) courses, the master-planned community of Summerlin has long been known as a golfer’s paradise. For the 30th consecutive year, the eyes of the golf world once again turn to Summerlin as the PGA TOUR Shriners Children’s Open unfolds at TPC Summerlin, Oct. 3-9.

Summerlin offers new move-in-ready homes
Summerlin currently offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

Trilogy to showcase Summerlin, Sunstone communities
Homebuyers interested in the Las Vegas area are invited to attend model home grand openings at two resort-style 55-plus communities offered by Trilogy by Shea Homes: Trilogy in Summerlin and Trilogy Sunstone.

Event to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada
Lake Las Vegas End of Summer Luau to benefit Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada will be held Sept. 30 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club.