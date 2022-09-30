Summerlin Festival of Arts to be held Oct. 8-9

Now, in its 26th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark outdoor festival, sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. and Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

Now, in its 26th year, the Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. (Summerlin)

The day will be filled with children’s activities, a classic car show and extended hours for the Downtown Summerlin Farmers Market. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Festival of Arts will feature the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states. (Summerlin)

The Summerlin Festival of Arts to celebrate 26 years. (Summerlin)

Now, in its 26th year, the popular Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin Oct. 8-9. The hallmark outdoor festival, sponsored by The Howard Hughes Corp. and Las Vegas Review-Journal, features the works of more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen from Southern Nevada and surrounding states, each carefully selected by a jury of local art experts. This free event, which is set on The Lawn and under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, offers free parking and a vibrant, lively atmosphere for the entire family.

“Our 2022 roster includes many popular and returning artists, such as celebrated local painter Niki Sands, jeweler Darren Kensington and photographer Charles Siefert,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin. “We had an overwhelming number of applicants this year, including several that are new to the event from throughout the Southwestern U.S. Artists showcasing work in a variety of mediums, including oil, watercolor, pottery, sculpture, photography, glass and jewelry — all in a mix of contemporary and classic designs. We are thrilled to host once again the Festival of Arts Downtown Summerlin next weekend.”

Visit the Dining Arroyo at Downtown Summerlin all weekend to celebrate the art and culture of the Southern Paiute tribe. Browse handcrafted Southern Paiute fine art and folk crafts available for purchase and experience the authentic Native American dances presented by Las Vegas Native Youth Dancers, Calpulli Tlatelolco Azteca/Chichimeca Dance Circle and Nuwu Wonumeegah.

For the science-minded, the UNLV Engineering School and Nevada Association of Land Surveyors will offer interactive hands-on science activities. Bishop Gorman High School, The Meadows School and Alexander Dawson School at Rainbow Mountain also will host various kid-friendly activities throughout the weekend.

At the Children’s Pavilion hosted by Discovery Children’s Museum, families can participate in hands-on activities including creating salt-dough nature prints and pinwheel crafts, courtesy of Las Vegas Review-Journal. Community mascots, balloon artists and face painters round out the festival’s offerings for kids.

The Art of The Classic Car presented by The Mustang and Classic Ford Club of Las Vegas will have a variety of cars on display along Festival Plaza Drive on Oct. 8. The Las Vegas Farmers Market, located under the Pavilion at Downtown Summerlin, will host extended hours Oct. 8-9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Now, in its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. These include more than 300 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers approximately 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.