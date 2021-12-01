71°F
Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events

December 1, 2021 - 12:08 pm
 
Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor plan. (Summerlin)
Summerlin homes features a variety of fireplaces. (Summerlin)
From minimalist and modern to ornate and traditional, fireplaces come in all styles and bring the heat every time, particularly during the holidays. (Summerlin)

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points. Built by the nation’s top homebuilders, new homes in Summerlin often include spacious, open floor plans that easily accommodate family gatherings and entertaining. And interesting architectural details like fireplaces add that extra warm touch.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the importance of home was reinforced by the events of the past few years and today’s homebuilders are responding with an even greater emphasis on designing floor plans that remain flexible to accommodate all aspects of every day life, while encouraging gathering with a vibe that is both inviting and friendly.

At Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes in the Redpoint district of Summerlin West, the Vittoria floor plan easily balances entertaining space with personal space, making it a great choice for families. This plan features an expansive gathering space with an interior fireplace, sushi bar-style kitchen island, center sliding glass door that seamlessly connects indoor/outdoor living. Families and entertainers will delight in the many gathering opportunities available in this flexible floor plan. Carmel Cliff offers single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,851 square feet to 4,573 square feet, priced from the $900,000s.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison, also in Redpoint, features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor plan. Open and airy, it is perfect for cooking a big meal with the family, watching the big game and having a drink outside. The room feels massive and homey at the same time. Savannah offers seven all single-story floor plans from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

In the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, Richmond American Homes’ Moro Pointe neighborhood offers two floor plans at approximately 1,500 square feet each: the Boston and the Chicago. Although these distinctive paired homes are compact, they have been thoughtfully designed to offer amazing indoor-outdoor access for entertaining. The kitchen, great room and private courtyard flow harmoniously to maximize the look and feel of the space. Moro Pointe is priced from the $400,000s.

At Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury condominium neighborhood in The Canyons village, impressive wrap-around verandas connect to great rooms that create elegant indoor-outdoor living spaces, ideal for entertaining and offering a relaxing vibe overlooking the TPC Las Vegas golf course. Mira Villa offers all single-story floor plans that range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet, priced from the $900,000s.

From minimalist and modern to ornate and traditional, fireplaces come in all styles and bring the heat every time, particularly during the holidays. According to Pevoto, fireplaces can really improve the look and the feel of rooms and provide a more natural type of warmth that many find comforting, relaxing and calming.

“The fireplace is understandably the focal point of many gathering spaces and family rooms,” Pevoto said. “In Summerlin, fireplaces are not limited only to larger, luxury-priced homes. They play a role in creating warmth and interest in homes of all sizes and price points.”

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods and holiday event information at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation.

While the general concept of investing in a rental property through a Self-Directed IRA may be ...
Don’t be a rule breaker: IRA rental property guide
Real estate is one of the most popular investments to leverage within a Self-Directed IRA. It is a familiar asset if you own your own home or other type of property, it offers diversification from traditional investments, and the rental income and/or capital gains funnel in tax-deferred or tax- free depending on the type of account.

Bridget Atterbom
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS NOV. 20
The Commercial Alliance Las Vegas (CALV) announced its newly elected officers and directors for 2022, with industry leader Angelina Scarcelli becoming president of the commercial real estate organization starting Jan. 1.

Cadence in Henderson announces luxury apartments
Cadence welcomes The Spanos Corp. to the growing list of developers, bringing a modern design, urban style multifamily community to the Henderson master plan.

Christopher Homes introduces SkyVu in MacDonald Highlands
Set high above the Las Vegas Valley on an exclusive hillside with unobstructed city light, golf course and mountain views, SkyVu is now taking reservations

Five final homesites for sale at The Ridges in Summerlin
The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the master-planned community of Summerlin, recently released five final homesites in The Ridges. First opened in 2000, The Ridges is the community’s 793-acre exclusive hillside custom home enclave perched along the valley’s western rim at the foothills of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

In September, Tri Pointe Homes, one of Southern Nevada’s leading homebuilders with a nearly 70-year legacy of building tens of thousands of homes across the Las Vegas Valley, launched “100 Days to Christmas” toy drive to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Just a few weeks ago, the homebuilder hosted a toy drive barbecue at the resident-only pool for its three Inspirada neighborhoods, collecting more than 100 new, unwrapped toys and adding 10 more bikes to its growing collection.

Lake Las Vegas offers amenities, activities
Lake Las Vegas is a one-of-a-kind community. In a place where scenic hikes, paddle boarding, live music and happy hours are all within walking distance, neighbors become friends and friends become family. Whether you enjoy being active with friends and family or a glass of wine and live music, there is something for everyone who calls Lake Las Vegas home.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: NOV. 13
Las Vegas Realtors presented its annual awards this week to some of its leading and longtime members. LVR (formerly known as the Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors) presented its awards during an in-person event Nov. 6 at the Four Seasons Hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Lake Mead West Apartments breaks ground in North Las Vegas
A new affordable housing development is coming to North Las Vegas. On Monday, the city of North Las Vegas and its development partner Foresight Cos. will officially break ground on Lake Mead West Apartments, a 156-unit housing community at 3300 Coran Lane near Lake Mead Boulevard and Simmons Street, directly across from Ollie Detwiler Elementary School.

Juhl announces sale of penthouse for $1.1M
Juhl, the loft-style luxury condominium community that spans an entire city block in downtown Las Vegas, has announced the $1.1 million sale of its two-story, 14th-floor penthouse. The price per square foot was $584, the highest for a downtown condominium sold in recent years. Today, fewer than 125 condo-homes remain for purchase.