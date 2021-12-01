Summerlin floor plans accommodate holiday events

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor plan. (Summerlin)

Summerlin homes features a variety of fireplaces. (Summerlin)

From minimalist and modern to ornate and traditional, fireplaces come in all styles and bring the heat every time, particularly during the holidays. (Summerlin)

With the holidays in full swing, the importance of home as a central gathering place for friends and family is illuminated. In the master-planned community of Summerlin, more than 115 floor plans are available in homes of all sizes, styles and price points. Built by the nation’s top homebuilders, new homes in Summerlin often include spacious, open floor plans that easily accommodate family gatherings and entertaining. And interesting architectural details like fireplaces add that extra warm touch.

According to Jenni Pevoto, director of master-planned community marketing for Summerlin, the importance of home was reinforced by the events of the past few years and today’s homebuilders are responding with an even greater emphasis on designing floor plans that remain flexible to accommodate all aspects of every day life, while encouraging gathering with a vibe that is both inviting and friendly.

At Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes in the Redpoint district of Summerlin West, the Vittoria floor plan easily balances entertaining space with personal space, making it a great choice for families. This plan features an expansive gathering space with an interior fireplace, sushi bar-style kitchen island, center sliding glass door that seamlessly connects indoor/outdoor living. Families and entertainers will delight in the many gathering opportunities available in this flexible floor plan. Carmel Cliff offers single- and two-story floor plans that range from 2,851 square feet to 4,573 square feet, priced from the $900,000s.

Savannah by Taylor Morrison, also in Redpoint, features a combined kitchen and gathering room in its Violet floor plan. Open and airy, it is perfect for cooking a big meal with the family, watching the big game and having a drink outside. The room feels massive and homey at the same time. Savannah offers seven all single-story floor plans from 1,981 square feet to 2,574 square feet, priced from the $600,000s.

In the neighboring district of Redpoint Square, Richmond American Homes’ Moro Pointe neighborhood offers two floor plans at approximately 1,500 square feet each: the Boston and the Chicago. Although these distinctive paired homes are compact, they have been thoughtfully designed to offer amazing indoor-outdoor access for entertaining. The kitchen, great room and private courtyard flow harmoniously to maximize the look and feel of the space. Moro Pointe is priced from the $400,000s.

At Mira Villa by Toll Brothers, a luxury condominium neighborhood in The Canyons village, impressive wrap-around verandas connect to great rooms that create elegant indoor-outdoor living spaces, ideal for entertaining and offering a relaxing vibe overlooking the TPC Las Vegas golf course. Mira Villa offers all single-story floor plans that range from 2,052 square feet to 3,724 square feet, priced from the $900,000s.

From minimalist and modern to ornate and traditional, fireplaces come in all styles and bring the heat every time, particularly during the holidays. According to Pevoto, fireplaces can really improve the look and the feel of rooms and provide a more natural type of warmth that many find comforting, relaxing and calming.

“The fireplace is understandably the focal point of many gathering spaces and family rooms,” Pevoto said. “In Summerlin, fireplaces are not limited only to larger, luxury-priced homes. They play a role in creating warmth and interest in homes of all sizes and price points.”

Now, entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin currently offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods and holiday event information at Downtown Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com. Download the Summerlin app from the Apple and Google App stores to search actively selling neighborhoods and explore loyalty experiences from Downtown Summerlin retailers and restaurants. Or, before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation.