Summerlin Fourth of July parade to go virtual

The Summerlin Patriotic Parade will mark 26 years as it holds its first virtual event this year. (Summerlin Council)

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Summerlin Council, organizer of the annual Summerlin Patriotic Parade that typically draws more than 40,000 parade-goers and is in its 26th year, will transition the parade to a virtual event this year.

The streamed Patriotic Parade will debut on July 4 at 9 a.m. and will provide an opportunity for our community to connect and celebrate the 244th birthday of our country in an innovative, fun and safe way, said Lezlie Barnson-DeNardin, executive director of The Summerlin Council. She added that the virtual parade will still include the small-town spirit and big-city pageantry of the annual parade, but in a different format.

“We plan to include a number of the same community groups and organizations that participate in the parade, but in a virtual way,” said Barnson-DeNardin. “As participants and details are confirmed, we will release information to get the community excited about spending the morning of July 4 with us — online, of course.”

The Summerlin Council, the nonprofit arm of the Summerlin Community Association dedicated to the social, educational and recreational enrichment of residents, will post updates and detailed information about how to tune in to the virtual parade at summerlinpatrioticparade.com. The council encourages everyone to check the site regularly leading up to the parade.

The title sponsor for the virtual parade is The Howard Hughes Corp./Summerlin. Premier sponsor is Centralized Security Services.