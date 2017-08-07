Summerlin has 27 actively selling neighborhoods

The master-planned community of Summerlin, recently ranked the seventh best-selling master-planned community nationally for new-home sales by real estate consultant RCLCO, has 27 actively selling neighborhoods in five villages. Combined, Summerlin offers more than 120 distinctive floor plans showcased in 78 models ranging from 1,579 to 5,904 square feet in single- and multistory elevations, priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.

Summerlin has an impressive 27 actively selling neighborhoods in five villages. (Summerlin)

The master-planned community of Summerlin, recently ranked the seventh best-selling master-planned community nationally for new-home sales by real estate consultant RCLCO, has 27 actively selling neighborhoods in five villages. Combined, Summerlin offers more than 120 distinctive floor plans showcased in 78 models ranging from 1,579 to 5,904 square feet in single- and multistory elevations, priced from the $300,000s to more than $2.5 million.

“Summerlin offers more choice for homebuyers than any other community in Southern Nevada,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing, Summerlin. “This choice is not only evident in the wide range of home styles, prices and sizes, it’s also about location, given that new homes are available in Summerlin on both ends of the community – from the village of Reverence by Pulte Homes on the community’s northern edge bounded by West Cheyenne Avenue to The Cliffs village on the south marked by West Russell Road. Summerlin offers a remarkable range of new homes for just about every buyer.”

In The Cliffs village, named for the picturesque cliffs and ridgeline that form its spectacular backdrop, six neighborhoods featuring a range of homes embodying a contemporary and modern design aesthetic are actively selling. The Cliffs is now taking shape on the area’s elevated and terraced landscape that maximizes its spectacular topography.

In total, 29 floor plans are showcased in 25 models with homes ranging from 1,665 to 3,800 square feet and priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $800,000. The village includes a luxury active-adult neighborhood for residents ages 55-plus: Regency by Toll Brothers.

The Paseos, a large and expansive village west of the 215 Beltway that offers stunning valley and mountain views, includes 10 neighborhoods actively selling and one to open soon. There are six homebuilders in this popular village with homes ranging from 2,058 to 4,237 square feet and priced from the high $300,000s to more than $800,000.

In total, 44 floor plans are showcased in 31 models at neighborhoods throughout the village that is popular with families, thanks to abundant nearby amenities and schools.

Reverence by Pulte Homes, one of Summerlin’s newest villages, opened in June on an elevated and dramatically stunning parcel west of the 215 Beltway south of West Cheyenne Avenue. Six collections of homes in a range of transitional architectural styles offer 23 floor plans from 1,579 to 4,815 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s to the $700,000s. In less than three weeks, more than 50 homes were sold in this village that is proving highly desirable thanks in part to its location, elevation, amenities and view opportunities.

Stonebridge, another new Summerlin village, is under early development on an elevated parcel west of the 215 Beltway on Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista. The village’s first neighborhood, Caledonia by KB Home, is now open and selling. It features nine floor plans from 1,850 to 3,095 square feet, priced from the mid-$300,000s, a strong value with great features like casitas, particularly in light of the village’s stunning and highly desirable location, according to Bisterfeldt.

And finally, four neighborhoods are actively selling in The Ridges, considered the most exclusive village developed to date in Summerlin. Best known as a custom home enclave where many of the city’s influencers, leaders and captains of industry make their home, The Ridges also offers a handful of exceptionally elegant single-family production home neighborhoods.

These homes range from 2,105 to 5,032 square feet and are priced from the high $600,000s to more than $2.5 million. The newest neighborhood, Fairway Hills by Toll Brothers, offers the village’s only townhome neighborhood boasting a maintenance-free lifestyle.

All neighborhoods and villages in Summerlin offer residents access to more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes nearly 250 parks of all sizes; more than 150 miles of trails that connect the community and encourage outdoor activity; 10 public and private golf courses; 27 schools, including the valley’s premier private schools and 16 public and charter schools; and Downtown Summerlin, offering fashion, dining, entertainment and the new home of a National Hockey League practice facility for the Vegas Golden Knights, the city’s first professional sports franchise.

For information on Summerlin, visit Summerlin.com.