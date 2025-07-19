97°F
Summerlin has it all: hiking, golf, dining, spa, parks, baseball

With more than 100 actively selling floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and m ...
With more than 100 actively selling floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout Summerlin, and major attractions like Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, the vibrant destination of Downtown Summerlin, golf courses and parks, spending a day in Summerlin is fun! (Summerlin)
July 19, 2025 - 9:41 am
 

Looking for a fun day exploring all that the Summerlin master-planned community offers? Whether you’re looking for a new home, or just seeking a day of fun, delicious eats, design inspiration, hiking, views, golf, spa and pro baseball, here’s the perfect itinerary. Check it out!

Start the day with an early morning hike at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames the western edge of Summerlin, providing residents with immediate access to world-class hiking, rock climbing and an ideal cycling destination — not to mention Red Rock’s stunning views and spectacular sunsets.

Head on over to Grand Park village, one of the community’s newest villages, located west of the 215 Beltway and south of Lake Mead Boulevard, surrounded by the beauty of the La Madre Peaks Mountain range. With neighborhoods arrayed around an expansive 90-acre under-development by the same name — Grand Park — the village is teeming with new home options in five neighborhoods offering 34 unique floor plans, including single-story homes and townhomes priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1.5 million: Caldwell Park by KB Home; Shawood at Arcadia; Ashland by Taylor Morrison; Alton by KB Home; and Edgewood by Tri Pointe Homes.

Next up is Explorer Park in the district of Redpoint Square, which features a celestial canopy inspired by nighttime constellations. Here, you can visit two new neighborhoods offering seven unique townhome floor plans featuring a low-maintenance lifestyle and priced from the high $400,000s to the $600,000s: Cordillera by Toll Brothers and Vertex by Tri Pointe Homes.

After a full morning, stop for lunch at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant and walkable urban core in Summerlin that features more than 30 unique eateries and restaurants, along with more than 100 stores and boutiques, entertainment options and professional sports.

Once fully fueled, head northwest to the scenic village of Reverence and the adjacent Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts, where visitors can tour seven new neighborhoods offering 30 floor plans in a range of single-family and townhomes options, priced from the mid-$400,000s to more than $900,000: Monument by Pulte Homes; Mockingbird by Lennar; Nighthawk by KB Home; Vireo by Woodside Homes; Raven Crest by Toll Brothers; Quail Cove by KB Home; and Lark Hill by Taylor Morrison. Here, exploring Summerlin’s new multi-modal and urban trails is also an option. These new trails better accommodate both pedestrians and cyclists to make getting around safer and more comfortable.

Take an afternoon break to recharge with golf or spa options. Summerlin is home to more than 10 golf courses, including a daily-fee, public golf option at TPC Las Vegas, one of two Tournament Players Club courses in Summerlin, and the only two in Nevada. Or visit the luxurious spa at Red Rock Casino, Resort &Spa.

Before ending the day at the award-winning Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators of the Pacific Coast League and affiliate of the Athletics, for a night of baseball fun and dozens of delicious food and beverage options for all palates, stop by The Peaks village, where the Ascension neighborhood, built by Pulte Homes and Toll Brothers, offers 20 luxurious single-family home floor plans in a mix of single- and two-story elevations, priced from approximately $1.2 to more than $2 million.

Now, in its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home to the Golden Knights’ National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

On July 14, Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada (RTSNV) unveiled a newly built multi-unit property in North Las Vegas that will house Veteran service members. This project marks the launch of RTSNV’s new initiative focused on acquiring land and constructing and rehabilitating properties to create and preserve affordable housing for Veterans and other low-income residents.

The Summerlin master-planned community offers more than 100 unique floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts.

In a city that never slows down, Cadence offers space to breathe, connect and grow within its thoughtfully designed master-planned community in the heart of Henderson.

Las Vegas is getting a taste of Utah’s signature design flair with the launch of Sandringham Manor, a new gated enclave of single-story luxury estates inspired by the award-winning homes of the St. George Parade of Homes.

Battle For Vegas, the epic charity softball game now in its sixth year, returns to Las Vegas Ballpark at Downtown Summerlin July 12.

As luxury homebuyers increasingly seek resort-style amenities without leaving home, a newly listed Las Vegas estate is raising the bar. Listed at $6,999,000 and represented by John Sullivan of The John Sullivan Group at huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency, the home located at 11 Misty Peaks Court in The Ridges embodies the growing demand for year-round vacation living.

The Las Vegas Valley is invited to the Summerlin master-planned community on July 4 to celebrate Independence Day at the 31st annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade, Southern Nevada’s largest and most colorful Fourth of July parade.

