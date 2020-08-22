105°F
Summerlin has new homes ready for move-in

August 22, 2020 - 12:18 pm
 

The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 160 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million. And, for those looking for quick occupancy, there are nearly 30 new homes, including several upgraded model homes, available for immediate move-in.

In the village of Stonebridge, located along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, Graycliff by Lennar offers the Mahogany Plan spanning 3,214 square feet, priced at $620,990 with an optional private Next Gen suite, ready for immediate move-in. At Westcott by Lennar, the Lynn floor plan is 1,901 square feet and priced at $437,990. And, a Collection 2 home at Bixby Creek by Lennar, offering 2,263 square feet is priced for immediate sale at $508,508. Skye Knoll by Richmond American Homes offers three homes ready for immediate occupancy: the Edward model is 1,780 square feet, priced at $479,950; the Elbert model is 1,880 square feet, priced at $444,950; and the Evan floor plan is 1,800 square feet, priced at $476,363. Nearby Foxtail by Pulte Homes offers a home with 2,216 square feet, priced and ready to occupy at $658,224. Shadow Point by Toll Brothers offers two homes for immediate move-in. The first spans 2,516 square feet and is priced at $998,995; the second offers 2,371 square feet, priced at $799,995 and features a finished backyard pool. Sandalwood by Pardee Homes offers one move-in-ready home spanning approximately 4,450 square feet, priced at $1,242,600. And Bristle Vale by KB Home offers one home ready for immediate occupancy. It is 1,909 square feet and is priced at $520,689.

In The Paseos village, located west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography, Santa Rosa by Lennar offers two town homes for immediate move-in. One town home offers 1,845 square feet and is priced at $430,338; the second town home is 2,209 square feet, priced at $452,723. The neighborhood, which has its own community pool, is within walking distance of Billy and Rosemary Vassiliadis Elementary School and Fox Hill Park.

Affinity by Taylor Morrison in Summerlin Centre, located just west of the 215 Beltway within walking distance of Downtown Summerlin and the newly opened Sagemont Park and boasting its own clubhouse and pool, offers contemporary living options in a variety of interesting configurations with six homes available for immediate move-in. The first home, at 1,387 square feet, is priced at $333,180.

The second home features 1,252 square feet, priced at $380,426. A home with 2,047 square feet is priced at $440,273, and a home offering 2,366 square feet is priced at $487,480. Other homes ready for immediate occupancy include one offering 1,528 square feet, priced at $454,717, and the last home, at 1,737 square feet, is priced at $432,634.

In the village of South Square near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive, Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified neighborhood for those ages 55-plus with a lifestyle to match created in part by a gorgeous clubhouse, offers a condominium for immediate move-in. Encompassing 2,398 square feet, it features a separate casita and is priced at $673,159.

In The Mesa village, Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers offers one move-in-ready home spanning 3,624 square feet, priced at $1,259,995. The neighborhood is a gated enclave with its own community center.

Six neighborhoods in The Cliffs village in the community’s southernmost region nestled adjacent a ridgeline from which it draws its name, offer immediate move-in homes, all embracing the area’s desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic. The village boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes has one move-in-ready home offering 3,263 square feet, priced at $1,537,785. It features interior design by celebrity designer Bobby Berk. Pardee Homes’ Terra Luna neighborhood also offers a move-in-ready home with 3,144 square feet and priced at $715,995.

Granite Heights by Toll Brothers offers three fully furnished model homes with backyard pools, ready for immediate occupancy. Spanning 3,288 square feet, the first home is priced at $1,998,995. The second home features 3,157 square feet and is priced at $2,099.995. And the final Granite Heights model home is 3,238 square feet, priced at $2,299,995. A fourth Granite Heights home with a fully landscaped backyard with pool included, features 3,156 square feet and is priced at $1,009,995.

Skystone by Woodside Homes offers two move-in-ready homes. The Brandale floor plan is 2,092 square feet, priced at $619,990. The Biella floor plan, with 2,934 square feet, is priced at $950,000.

And Onyx Point by Richmond American Homes has two homes ready for immediate move-in. The first home measures 3,750 square feet and is priced at $1,199,950. The second home spans 4,000 square feet and is priced a $1,296,714.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

