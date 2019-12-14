53°F
Summerlin has six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders

December 13, 2019 - 5:19 pm
 

Through the decades, several community elements have remained constant in Summerlin to ensure it continues to develop true to its original vision while maintaining overall aesthetics and value. Near the top of the list is Summerlin’s all-star roster of national homebuilders — long a part of the community’s development mantra — ensuring that quality, innovative and progressive home design remain community hallmarks.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of Summerlin, six of the nation’s top 10 homebuilders, as ranked by ProBuilder.com based on revenue, are building and selling homes in Summerlin. Of the top 25 homebuilders, nine are selling in the community.

They are Lennar (No. 1); PulteGroup (No. 3); Toll Brothers (No. 4); KB Home (No. 6); Pardee Homes (parent company TRI Pointe Group No. 9); Richmond-American Homes (parent company MDC Holdings No. 10); Shea Homes (No. 12); William Lyon Homes (No. 16); and Woodside Homes (No. 25).

“Over the decades, Summerlin has enjoyed long-term partnerships with many of the country’s top homebuilders,” Orrock said. “These builders have collectively built millions of homes throughout the country, swept national design awards for years and continue to innovate and lead the country’s robust homebuilding industry with new and progressive floor plans to meet the changing lifestyle preferences of today’s modern families.”

“To have six of the nation’s top 10 and nine of the country’s top 25 homebuilders in a single community is no accident,” he said. “Working with top-tier homebuilders has long been an intentional strategy in Summerlin to ensure we deliver a wide range of only the best and most desirable floor plans. Given Summerlin’s long-term success as one of the country’s bestselling master-planned communities, it’s a strategy that has obviously paid off.”

Flash back to March 1991, when Summerlin’s very first family — the Champlins — moved into their home built by Woodside Homes, a 50-plus-year-old company that has built more than 2.3 million homes nationwide. Today, Summerlin is home to 100,000 residents who live in more than 45,000 homes from expansive estate-sized homes to modern and contemporary single-family homes, town homes and condominiums.

With homes in all styles and price points, the community’s lifestyle has played a big role in Summerlin’s enduring success. Summerlin’s hallmark quality of life is created by an unparalleled list of amenities. That includes 250-plus parks of all sizes; 150-plus miles of trails; 26 of the area’s top-ranked private, public and charter schools; major sports venues such as Las Vegas Ballpark, home of the Las Vegas Aviators professional baseball team, and City National Arena, practice facility of the Vegas Golden Knights; and its own downtown — Downtown Summerlin.

Summerlin offers 158 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the mid-$200,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for information.

