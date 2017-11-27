Summerlin helps collect toys for kids in foster care

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada.

Last year, Tom Warden of The Howard Hughes Corp., left, helped Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly load toys into a bus for an effort that benefits children in foster care. This year, the company is once again supporting the toy drive and invites the public to donate at three locations throughout the community. (Summerlin)

Tom Warden of The Howard Hughes Corp. and Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly, center, help gather toys for the annual “Joys of Christmas,” the fifth annual toy drive. (Summerlin)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin master-planned community, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada. According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of community and government relations for Summerlin, Hughes has designated locations within the community for individuals, companies and organizations to donate toys for the “Joys of Christmas,” the fifth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are in foster care.

According to Warden, this is the third time the community has participated.

“Our community’s response to this effort is historically strong, and we expect this year to be no different,” Warden said. “We are proud and honored to support Commissioner Weekly’s initiative to ensure that every child in Southern Nevada has a gift this holiday season. Most importantly, we invite everyone to join us. It takes an entire community to make a difference for these kids.”

Toys must be unwrapped and dropped off by the end of day on Dec. 12. Toy drop-off locations throughout Summerlin include the following:

• Downtown Summerlin Concierge — located in the breezeway of One Summerlin; 702-832-1055; Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• The Ridges Custom Homesite Sales Center — 11277 Marble Ridge Drive; 702-255-2500; open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village — 6600 Aurora View St.; 702-623-0325; open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Clark County Commissioner Weekly, more than 15,000 toys have been collected over the past few years.

“Thanks to the generosity of Southern Nevada, and in particular, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Summerlin for their ongoing support, we are able to give our kids a happy holiday,” he said.

“Donating a toy is a small gesture that always puts a big smile on the faces of those who receive it. We encourage everyone in Summerlin to join us this year in making the holidays a little brighter for others in our community.”

