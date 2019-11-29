Summerlin holds annual toy drive

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin, is once again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada. According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of Community and Government Relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the “Joys of Christmas,” the sixth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are currently in foster care.

Summerlin is accepting new, unwrapped toys at multiple locations for the “Joys of Christmas,” the sixth annual toy drive. (Howard Hughes Corp.)

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin, is again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of Community and Government Relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the Joys of Christmas, the sixth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are in foster care.

According to Warden, this is the fifth time the community has participated.

“Our community’s response to this effort is historically strong, and we expect this year to be no different,” Warden said. “We are proud and honored to support Commissioner Weekly’s initiative to ensure that every child in Southern Nevada has a gift this holiday season. Most importantly, we invite everyone to join us. It takes an entire community to make a difference for these kids.”

Toys must be unwrapped and dropped off by the end of day Dec. 13. Toy drop-off locations are the following:

Downtown Summerlin Concierge: located in the breezeway of One Summerlin; 702-832-1055; open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark: 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive (main office on Oval Park Drive under the “K” in Ballpark); 702-943-7240; open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Summerlin Corporate office: 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, Suite 160, 89135; 702-791-4000; open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summerlin HOA South: 2115 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220, 89135; open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summerlin HOA North: 2120 Snow Trail, 89124; open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Ridges Custom Homesite Sales Center: 11277 Marble Ridge Drive, 89135; office hours vary; 702-255-2500.

According to Weekly, more than 30,000 toys have been collected over the past several years.

“Thanks to the generosity of Southern Nevada, and in particular, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Summerlin for their ongoing support, we are able to give our kids a happy holiday,” Weekly said. “Donating a toy is a small gesture that always puts a big smile on the faces of those who receive it.

“We encourage everyone in Summerlin to join us this year in making the holidays a little brighter for children in foster care.”

Summerlin offers more than 158 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine villages: The Ridges, The Cliffs, The Mesa, The Paseos, The Canyons, Reverence, Summerlin Centre, South Square and Stonebridge. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, from just over 1,100 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for more information.