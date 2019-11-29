47°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Provided Content

Summerlin holds annual toy drive

Provided Content
November 29, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

The Howard Hughes Corp., developer of the Summerlin, is again participating in a special toy drive to brighten the holidays for children in Southern Nevada.

According to Tom Warden, senior vice president of Community and Government Relations for Summerlin, the community is accepting new, unwrapped toys at Downtown Summerlin for the Joys of Christmas, the sixth annual toy drive organized by Clark County Commissioner Lawrence Weekly for the children of the Department of Family Services who are in foster care.

According to Warden, this is the fifth time the community has participated.

“Our community’s response to this effort is historically strong, and we expect this year to be no different,” Warden said. “We are proud and honored to support Commissioner Weekly’s initiative to ensure that every child in Southern Nevada has a gift this holiday season. Most importantly, we invite everyone to join us. It takes an entire community to make a difference for these kids.”

Toys must be unwrapped and dropped off by the end of day Dec. 13. Toy drop-off locations are the following:

Downtown Summerlin Concierge: located in the breezeway of One Summerlin; 702-832-1055; open daily from 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Las Vegas Ballpark: 1650 S. Pavilion Center Drive (main office on Oval Park Drive under the “K” in Ballpark); 702-943-7240; open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Summerlin Corporate office: 10845 Griffith Peak Drive, Suite 160, 89135; 702-791-4000; open Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summerlin HOA South: 2115 Festival Plaza Drive, Suite 220, 89135; open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Summerlin HOA North: 2120 Snow Trail, 89124; open Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Ridges Custom Homesite Sales Center: 11277 Marble Ridge Drive, 89135; office hours vary; 702-255-2500.

According to Weekly, more than 30,000 toys have been collected over the past several years.

“Thanks to the generosity of Southern Nevada, and in particular, The Howard Hughes Corp. and Summerlin for their ongoing support, we are able to give our kids a happy holiday,” Weekly said. “Donating a toy is a small gesture that always puts a big smile on the faces of those who receive it.

“We encourage everyone in Summerlin to join us this year in making the holidays a little brighter for children in foster care.”

Summerlin offers more than 158 floor plans in 34 neighborhoods throughout nine villages: The Ridges, The Cliffs, The Mesa, The Paseos, The Canyons, Reverence, Summerlin Centre, South Square and Stonebridge. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, from just over 1,100 square feet to more than 5,000 square feet, priced from the high $200,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for more information.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
As part of its new promotion, “A New Home for the Holiday," Summit Homes offers four residen ...
Summit offers a new home for the holidays
Provided Content

Summit Homes of Nevada gleefully presents its new promotion called “A New Home for the Holidays.” It offers four unique residences in three of the builder’s different boutique Las Vegas communities: Bermuda Ridge, Centennial Crossing and Riley Circle.

Pardee Homes is offering two Axis model homes for sale. The ultra-modern Frame model home inclu ...
Pardee showcases luxury Axis home models in Henderson
Provided Content

Pardee Homes is offering the ultimate in elevated living with the sale of two stunning model homes — Frame and Sky X — in the upscale Axis neighborhood on a terraced hillside in Henderson. Both include swimming pools and spectacular views of the Las Vegas Valley.

The Griffin town home offers dual master suites. (Mark Skalny Beazer Homes)
Beazer town homes start at $156,990
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing a beautiful collection of two-story attached town homes at its Cliffs at Dover community. Cliffs at Dover provides a unique combination of well-appointed features, resort-style amenities and affordability.

Leashed, four-legged friends are encouraged to enjoy the fenced-off Doggie Zone, hosted by Cade ...
Cadence to host-five year anniversary Dec. 14
Provided Content

It has been five years since Cadence, Henderson’s newest master-planned community, turned on the lights with its “Lights On” event. Cadence is now home to more than 1,650 families, offers a choice of three schools and welcomed the Cadence Animal Hospital to the community.

Janice and Gerald Pellar, avid Vegas Golden Knights fans and Baton Rouge natives, are loving li ...
Golden Knights fans skate through retirement at One Las Vegas
Provided Content

Baton Rouge natives and avid Vegas Golden Knights fans, Gerald and Janice Pellar, were no strangers to Las Vegas when they began exploring possible cities for their high-energy and fun-filled retirement lifestyle. Frequent visitors to the city since 1975, the couple knew Las Vegas offered everything they wanted. Once the decision was made, all they had to do was find a home that fit their lifestyle.

Beazer Homes is showcasing its collection of new single- and two-story homes in Burson, a maste ...
Beazer builds master plan in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes is showcasing its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson master-planned community in Pahrump, 45 minutes from the Las Vegas Valley.

Margi Grein, Nevada State Contractors Board
Homeowners are protected when they hire a licensed contractor
Provided Content

There are many decisions involved when preparing to start a construction-related project on your home; the most important is determining who will perform the work. With several options available, it can be challenging to know which contractor is best to oversee your needs.

Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre is the newest major community parks to open in Summerlin. (Su ...
Summerlin opens community park
Provided Content

A new major park was completed in Summerlin, adding to the community’s already impressive list of more than 250 parks of all sizes and types. Sagemont Park in Summerlin Centre brings the total number of major community parks in the community to 27.

 
Las Vegas parklike property has private well
By Valerie Putnam Real Estate Millions

The exterior showcases astounding beauty and diversity of plant species including magnolia trees, fig-trees, roses, Iris, apricot and guava trees, flowering vines, Birds of paradise and other citrus trees. Mature pink flowering oleander trees surround the perimeter of the property.