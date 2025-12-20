62°F
Summerlin holiday dining options abound

Many holiday dining options abound in Summerlin, including at Downtown Summerlin. (Summerlin)
This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
Henderson senior community planned
Richmond American Homes The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmo ...
Richmond American’s Primrose Park opens in Summerlin
A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans. (Cadence)
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
December 20, 2025 - 10:52 am
 

For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants.

Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

Downtown Summerlin

Harlo Steakhouse &Bar, the fine-dining restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m. with a special multi-course holiday menu priced at $175 per person, with a special kids menu priced at $55 for children ages 12 and younger. Harlo Steakhouse &Bar is open on New Year’s Eve from 3-10 p.m. and offers special holiday menus. Regular hours and menu options resume on New Year’s Day.

Fine Company, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A special holiday bread gift box is available for take-out through Christmas Eve. Priced at $30, it features three assorted breads — spiced carrot bread, sticky toffee date bread and lemon blueberry bread. A holiday-sized banana bread is also offered at $20.

True Food Kitchen offers a special holiday spirits menu with featured cocktails for $12 through Dec. 31. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, La Neta will celebrate with an open bar package to help you ring in the New Year! Details will be available on their website. The restaurant and bar are open on New Year’s Day.

Family dining options at Downtown Summerlin include favorites such as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers &Brew and Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar.

Red Robin offers a special peppermint shake for the holidays with bounce-backs on gift cards. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers &Brew is open on Christmas Eve and will be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve. Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar is open on Christmas Eve through 9 p.m. with regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Other notable dining favorites worth a visit this holiday season include Grape Street Café &Wine Bar, JING, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Frankie’s Uptown, California Pizza Kitchen, Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant and Trattoria Reggiano.

Summerlin

Vintner Grill, located at 10100 W. Charleston Blvd. is open on Christmas Eve with the last seating at 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to the last seating at 7:30 p.m. The restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to the last seating at 10:30 p.m. On New Year’s Day, Vintner Grill is closed for lunch but open for dinner from 4 p.m. to the last seating at 9 p.m.

La Strega, located at 3555 S. Town Center Drive, is open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve during regular hours from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

At two Summerlin resorts, Red Rock Resort and J.W. Marriott The Resort at Summerlin, multiple restaurants offer a variety of fine and casual holiday dining options for the holidays.

At Red Rock, Noxos Taverna is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through 10 p.m., New Year’s Eve through 11 p.m. and 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Noxos Taverna’s Oyster Bar will remain open through 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Lotus of Siam is open New Year’s Eve from noon to 10 p.m.; Christmas Day from 2-10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve from noon to midnight, with the bar remaining open until 1 a.m.; and New Year’s Day from 2-10 p.m.

At The Resort at Summerlin, Hawthorn Grill is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4-9 p.m., offering a special prime rib holiday meal for $75 per person plus tax. On New Year’s Eve, Hawthorn Grill offers a special prime rib meal for $95 with the last seating at 10 p.m. Ai Pazzi is open Christmas Day and Christmas Eve from 4-9 p.m. with special a la carte menu items, and on New Year’s Eve, Ai Pazzi offers a three-course set menu for $85 per person plus tax from 5-10 p.m. Earl Grey Café is open on Christmas Eve with a three-course dinner priced at $34.99 per person plus tax from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And the Market Place Buffet is open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering a special Christmas buffet for $64.99 per person, $34.99 for kids 12 and younger.

In its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

This rendering shows what Valara, a luxury senior living community in Hederson, will look like ...
Henderson senior community planned
Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson.

Richmond American Homes The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmo ...
Richmond American’s Primrose Park opens in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes, offering 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.

A big part of Lake Las Vegas's new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with t ...
Lake Las Vegas continues evolution as a modern desert oasis
Lake Las Vegas, the 3,600-acre, master-planned community continues to redefine desert living. Long known for its mix of tranquility and sophistication, the community’s growth is being shaped by a new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with the natural desert landscape.

Builders at Cadence offer a variety of floor plans. (Cadence)
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
‘Tis the season for holiday cheer, colder weather, gift shopping and quick move-in homes available at Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

Summerlin’s elevation delivers two proven advantages: year-round cooler temperatures and an a ...
Summerlin delivers cooler temperatures, sweeping views
During the valley’s occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds on epic snow days.

the Nevada State Apartment Association recently collected and donated over 11 tons of food to t ...
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

This artist's rendering shows what homes in Tri Pointe Homes' Lakeview Ridge within Lake Las Ve ...
Tri Pointe begins construction on Lakeview Ridge
Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that construction is underway at Lakeview Ridge, a new gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

The Giving Machine opened at Downtown Summerlin for the holiday giving season with help from At ...
Downtown Summerlin celebrates season of giving
The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

Henderson's Cadence will hold its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. (Ca ...
Cadence to hold Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend
Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation, is holding its own Black Friday sales event during Thanksgiving weekend. The first 30 homebuyers signing a contract on Nov. 28, 29 or 30 will have 12 months Cadence master association assessments, a $900 value, paid for by The LandWell Co., developer of Cadence.

The homes at The Canyon Residences in Ascaya reflect a cohesive desert modern aesthetic defined ...
Canyon Residences at Ascaya debuts model homes
Ascaya, the guard-gated luxury community set high above Las Vegas, is introducing a new residential offering with the debut of The Canyon Residences, a collection of horizontal condominiums designed to combine architectural presence with lock-and-leave living.

