Summerlin holiday dining options abound

For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants.

Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

Downtown Summerlin

Harlo Steakhouse &Bar, the fine-dining restaurant at Downtown Summerlin, is open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 3-9 p.m. with a special multi-course holiday menu priced at $175 per person, with a special kids menu priced at $55 for children ages 12 and younger. Harlo Steakhouse &Bar is open on New Year’s Eve from 3-10 p.m. and offers special holiday menus. Regular hours and menu options resume on New Year’s Day.

Fine Company, open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. A special holiday bread gift box is available for take-out through Christmas Eve. Priced at $30, it features three assorted breads — spiced carrot bread, sticky toffee date bread and lemon blueberry bread. A holiday-sized banana bread is also offered at $20.

True Food Kitchen offers a special holiday spirits menu with featured cocktails for $12 through Dec. 31. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

La Neta Cocina y Lounge is open on Christmas Eve from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. On New Year’s Eve, La Neta will celebrate with an open bar package to help you ring in the New Year! Details will be available on their website. The restaurant and bar are open on New Year’s Day.

Family dining options at Downtown Summerlin include favorites such as Red Robin Gourmet Burgers &Brew and Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar.

Red Robin offers a special peppermint shake for the holidays with bounce-backs on gift cards. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers &Brew is open on Christmas Eve and will be open for regular hours on New Year’s Eve. Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar is open on Christmas Eve through 9 p.m. with regular hours on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Other notable dining favorites worth a visit this holiday season include Grape Street Café &Wine Bar, JING, Maggiano’s Little Italy, Frankie’s Uptown, California Pizza Kitchen, Pancho’s Mexican Restaurant and Trattoria Reggiano.

Summerlin

Vintner Grill, located at 10100 W. Charleston Blvd. is open on Christmas Eve with the last seating at 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to the last seating at 7:30 p.m. The restaurant is open on New Year’s Eve for lunch from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and from 4 p.m. to the last seating at 10:30 p.m. On New Year’s Day, Vintner Grill is closed for lunch but open for dinner from 4 p.m. to the last seating at 9 p.m.

La Strega, located at 3555 S. Town Center Drive, is open on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve during regular hours from 5-9 p.m. The restaurant is closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

At two Summerlin resorts, Red Rock Resort and J.W. Marriott The Resort at Summerlin, multiple restaurants offer a variety of fine and casual holiday dining options for the holidays.

At Red Rock, Noxos Taverna is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day through 10 p.m., New Year’s Eve through 11 p.m. and 10 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Noxos Taverna’s Oyster Bar will remain open through 3 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. Lotus of Siam is open New Year’s Eve from noon to 10 p.m.; Christmas Day from 2-10 p.m.; New Year’s Eve from noon to midnight, with the bar remaining open until 1 a.m.; and New Year’s Day from 2-10 p.m.

At The Resort at Summerlin, Hawthorn Grill is open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4-9 p.m., offering a special prime rib holiday meal for $75 per person plus tax. On New Year’s Eve, Hawthorn Grill offers a special prime rib meal for $95 with the last seating at 10 p.m. Ai Pazzi is open Christmas Day and Christmas Eve from 4-9 p.m. with special a la carte menu items, and on New Year’s Eve, Ai Pazzi offers a three-course set menu for $85 per person plus tax from 5-10 p.m. Earl Grey Café is open on Christmas Eve with a three-course dinner priced at $34.99 per person plus tax from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. And the Market Place Buffet is open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., offering a special Christmas buffet for $64.99 per person, $34.99 for kids 12 and younger.

In its 35th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.