Summerlin home to 250 parks of all sizes

July 26, 2019 - 3:02 pm
 

There is no community in Southern Nevada with more parks than the master-planned community of Summerlin — nearly 250 of all sizes and types.

In fact, every Summerlin village is located around a large community park or open space, while each of the community’s neighborhoods is required to have its own smaller parks, reflective of a planning requirement that dedicates significant acreage to open space, parks, trails and recreational use.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president of land planning and design, Summerlin has no equal in Southern Nevada when it comes to open space.

“Summerlin is centered around providing opportunities for residents to live an active outdoor lifestyle and connect more with nature and each other. We create parks of all sizes that are programmed to accommodate a variety of athletics, aquatic centers and pools and leisure recreational uses. Summerlin neighborhoods are required to have open spaces to create a gathering place for residents to play, socialize and connect. Ultimately, parks play an important role in helping to create a sense of community while enhancing Summerlin’s signature lifestyle,” Cleaver said.

The community’s nearly two dozen major community parks range from 5 to 20 acres and feature an impressive variety of recreational amenities, including 16 tennis courts, 14 baseball/softball/T-ball fields, 11 basketball courts, seven soccer fields, three sand volleyball courts, community centers and pools, football field, outdoor roller-skating rink and several interactive water-play structures and shaded picnic ramadas.

“We go to great lengths to ensure Summerlin remains the best place to live in Southern Nevada by incorporating an abundance of trails, open space and both passive and active parks into every village,” Cleaver said. “The original Summerlin master plan dictated this requirement, and nearly 30 years later, we are continuing to ensure we maintain the community’s original vision with nod to today’s lifestyle, while simultaneously maintaining home values for residents and encouraging their well-being.”

Summerlin parks are known communitywide for their programming. The Crossing and Summerlin Centre Community Park are popular soccer parks that accommodate a variety of youth and adult soccer leagues. The Arbors Tennis &Play Park is the heart of the community’s tennis program. The Paseos and The Vistas Parks are known for their wide-open spaces, inviting trailways and water features.

The Mesa Park’s fields accommodate community softball and T-ball leagues, while The Willows, The Vistas and The Trails Parks are home to popular community swimming pools.

One of Summerlin’s unique parks is Fox Hill Park, an adventure- and climbing-themed park bursting with colorful and oversized apparatus for adults and children to enjoy.

The newest park to join Summerlin’s lineup is Oak Leaf Park, spanning more than 5 acres in The Cliffs village. Oak Leaf Park boasts four pickleball courts, two shaded playgrounds, climbing tower, central lawn and open play area, shaded picnic pavilions and a demonstration garden.

Another village park under development is in Summerlin Centre — Sagemont Park. This nearly 10-acre park includes lawn areas, lighted soccer fields, tennis courts and one basketball court, a shaded playground and picnic ramadas, a restroom building and connection to the regional bike trail.

The newest village, Stonebridge, also has a 12-acre park in the planning stages that is slated to include pickleball courts and adult exercise areas.

“We’re proud of the ample variety of recreational opportunities we offer in Summerlin that encourage residents to get outside, stay active and have fun,” Cleaver said. “While our parks will continue to meet growing demand for traditional outdoor sports, we are also constantly pushing the envelope to meet changing consumer preferences for new and innovative outdoor play places like Fox Hill Park. No community in Southern Nevada does parks quite like Summerlin, and we don’t expect that commitment to ever change.”

