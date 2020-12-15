48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Provided Content

Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards

Provided Content
December 15, 2020 - 8:57 am
 
Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Build ...
Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Builders Association Silver Nugget awards, including Home of the Year for its Plan Three model in the village of Stonebridge pictured here. (Pardee Homes)
In total, Summerlin, along with its homebuilders, received more than a dozen top awards in a va ...
In total, Summerlin, along with its homebuilders, received more than a dozen top awards in a variety of categories at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Builders Association Silver Nugget awards. Pardee Homes' Sandalwood neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge received four top awards. (Pardee Homes)

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October.

The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.

Homebuilders developing neighborhoods in Summerlin walked away with more than a dozen top awards in several categories, with Pardee Homes leading the pack.

Pardee’s Sandalwood neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge received four top awards, including home of the year for its Plan Three model. Other top awards were awarded to Sandalwood for best design and architecture, single-family detached production home, 3,001-4,000 square feet, priced over $500,000; interior merchandising for homes priced $500,001 to $750,000; and model master bathroom, single-family production home, $750,000 to $1 million.

Caledonia Collection II by KB Homes, also in the village of Stonebridge, won best design and architecture, single-family detached production home 3,001 to 4,000 square feet priced under $500,000.

Located along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, Stonebridge boasts proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area with a new community park under construction and nearby schools such as Doral Academy Red Rock Campus.

Toll Brothers also received four top awards for its Mesa Ridge neighborhood, a staff-gated luxury community offering the only authentically modern, one-and two-story homes with resort-style amenities surrounded by scenic views.

Top awards for Mesa Ridge include best design and architecture, single-family detached production home over 4,000 square feet; best outdoor living space or architectural feature, single-family detached home; best single-family luxury detached production home priced $750,000 to $1.299 million; and model home kitchen, single-family production home priced $750,001 to $1 million.

Another Summerlin homebuilder winning a top award was William Lyon Homes for Jade Ridge in The Cliffs village, which won best design and architecture, single-family detached production home under 2,000 square feet.

The community’s southernmost region is nestled adjacent a ridgeline from which it draws its name. The Cliffs features a distinctive desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic and boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

In the village of South Square, Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-restricted community for those 55 and older, won best new production community amenity for its Outlook Club, an exemplary community, fitness and social center.

And Woodside Homes won best master bathroom in the custom home category for its CHOWA Concept Home in The Ridges, the community’s exclusive custom home enclave surrounded by Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course.

The Howard Hughes Corp. won top honors took home the Gold in the best master planned marketing campaign category for Summerlin’s “Be Part of Something Beautiful” campaign.

“Summerlin homebuilders are among the best in the country, and the awards they received for their beautiful designs that set the standard locally and nationally speak volumes about why they resonate with both the homebuying public and expert judges,’ said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “We are proud to call these homebuilders part of the Summerlin family and invite everyone to visit their award-winning model homes.”

Summerlin, marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com. Appointments are not required, but they are encouraged.

MOST READ
1
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
Raiders call on Marinelli for short term; Phillips interested in long term
2
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
Megabucks jackpot reaches highest total in 12 years
3
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
State eviction ban means relief for renters, new strain for landlords
4
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
Sisolak extends Nevada pandemic ‘pause’
5
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Money is about to run out for jobless Nevadans and the state
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Showboat Park Apartments opens in downtown Las Vegas. (Showboat Park Apartments)
Apartment complex opens in downtown Las Vegas
Provided Content

Bentar Development, a Vegas-grown construction management company, announces the development of a 344-unit rental community at 2800 Fremont St., south of Charleston Boulevard.

“Penterraces" are Juhl's new two-story condos on the sixth and seventh floors that offer terr ...
Juhl’s new ‘Penterraces’ collection has terraces
Provided Content

Juhl, the iconic 344-residence, loft-style community in downtown Las Vegas, announces the release of newly remodeled two-story luxury residences known as “Penterraces.” These unique, two-story condos offer spacious and luxurious penthouse-like living space on the community’s sixth and seventh floors with terraces overlooking Juhl’s lushly landscaped resort-style pool deck. In addition to gorgeous interior views, Penterrace homes also feature exterior city and mountain views, offering an unprecedented array of stunning vistas from all angles.

Beazer Homes has opened Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas. The builder will hold a grand opening ...
Beazer to host grand opening for Acacia Ranch in North Las Vegas
Provided Content

Beazer Homes plans to host the grand opening of Acacia Ranch, its newest community in the city of North Las Vegas this weekend. The event will be held Dec. 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Centrally located at the intersection of Ann Road and Commerce Street, this community will feature 48 single-family homes, and is located near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options, as well as the Interstate 215 Beltway and U.S. 95 Highway.

Taylor Morrison has launched its Build Joy initiative in several cities as a way to give back t ...
Taylor Morrison gives back to communities
Provided Content

Beyond building homes, Taylor Morrison is committed to cultivating communities. For the fourth consecutive holiday season, the nation’s fifth largest homebuilder and developer, asked team members for ideas on how to build joy in their local communities, and today, is spreading these efforts even further with the launch of its inaugural National Build Joy Day on Dec. 2.

Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes is the newest neighborhood in the districts of Redpoint and Re ...
Summerlin’s Redpoint and Redpoint Square in development
Provided Content

The master-planned community of Summerlin is expanding westward as its newest districts, Redpoint and Redpoint Square, begin to take shape. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue, the districts now boasts five actively selling neighborhoods, including its newest, Crystal Canyon by Woodside Homes.

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. (Edward Homes N ...
Edward Homes builds town home communities valleywide
Provided Content

Edward Homes Nevada has introduced its newest collection of town homes, Thrive. Developed for today’s discerning and value-conscious homebuyer, these homes are the evolution of modern living in Las Vegas, offering a distinct housing environment and freedom of lifestyle.

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods, Savannah and Cascades, in the new districts o ...
Taylor Morrison opens two new Summerlin neighborhoods
Provided Content

Taylor Morrison has opened two new neighborhoods in the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square in the master-planned community of Summerlin. They are Savannah and Cascades. Located west of the 215 Beltway north of Far Hills Avenue. Redpoint and Redpoint Square are beginning to take shape on a beautiful expanse of elevated land overlooking the valley.

The master-planned community of Summerlin, which began in 1990, has landed on the nation’s li ...
Summerlin celebrates 30 years with top new home sales
Provided Content

The master-planned community (MPC) of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., continues its run as one of the country’s top-selling MPCs. Celebrating it 30th anniversary this year, Summerlin was originally envisioned in the late 1980s by founders of the Hughes’ organization as a community that would set a new standard for living in Las Vegas — a city that was then recognized as a place to visit, but not to call home.

Gordon Miles
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Growth Holdings, a global development company with a multibillion-dollar portfolio across multiple industries, has been honored with the 2020 Global Outstanding Real Estate Value-Creation Leadership Award by Capital Finance International. The London-based quarterly journal recognized GH for its innovative approach to high-end residential real estate through its dedicated Growth Luxury Homes division.

Homes available for quick move-in include the Jasmine model inside the Gardens at the Park neig ...
Cadence offers homes for the holidays
Provided Content

There’s no place like home for the holidays and with several quick move-in options available at the Cadence master-planned community in Henderson, this holiday wish could be a reality.