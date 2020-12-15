Summerlin homebuilders win big in 2020 Silver Nugget Awards

The master-planned community of Summerlin was a big winner at the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association Silver Nugget awards in October. The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.

Sandalwood by Pardee Homes received four top awards at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Builders Association Silver Nugget awards, including Home of the Year for its Plan Three model in the village of Stonebridge pictured here. (Pardee Homes)

In total, Summerlin, along with its homebuilders, received more than a dozen top awards in a variety of categories at this year’s Southern Nevada Home Builders Association Silver Nugget awards. Pardee Homes' Sandalwood neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge received four top awards. (Pardee Homes)

The ceremony, held virtually this year, recognizes outstanding design, architecture and interior merchandising within the area’s standard-setting homebuilding industry.

Homebuilders developing neighborhoods in Summerlin walked away with more than a dozen top awards in several categories, with Pardee Homes leading the pack.

Pardee’s Sandalwood neighborhood in the village of Stonebridge received four top awards, including home of the year for its Plan Three model. Other top awards were awarded to Sandalwood for best design and architecture, single-family detached production home, 3,001-4,000 square feet, priced over $500,000; interior merchandising for homes priced $500,001 to $750,000; and model master bathroom, single-family production home, $750,000 to $1 million.

Caledonia Collection II by KB Homes, also in the village of Stonebridge, won best design and architecture, single-family detached production home 3,001 to 4,000 square feet priced under $500,000.

Located along the scenic western edge of the community near West Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive, Stonebridge boasts proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area with a new community park under construction and nearby schools such as Doral Academy Red Rock Campus.

Toll Brothers also received four top awards for its Mesa Ridge neighborhood, a staff-gated luxury community offering the only authentically modern, one-and two-story homes with resort-style amenities surrounded by scenic views.

Top awards for Mesa Ridge include best design and architecture, single-family detached production home over 4,000 square feet; best outdoor living space or architectural feature, single-family detached home; best single-family luxury detached production home priced $750,000 to $1.299 million; and model home kitchen, single-family production home priced $750,001 to $1 million.

Another Summerlin homebuilder winning a top award was William Lyon Homes for Jade Ridge in The Cliffs village, which won best design and architecture, single-family detached production home under 2,000 square feet.

The community’s southernmost region is nestled adjacent a ridgeline from which it draws its name. The Cliffs features a distinctive desert contemporary architectural style and aesthetic and boasts three schools and an indoor public aquatic center operated by Clark County.

In the village of South Square, Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-restricted community for those 55 and older, won best new production community amenity for its Outlook Club, an exemplary community, fitness and social center.

And Woodside Homes won best master bathroom in the custom home category for its CHOWA Concept Home in The Ridges, the community’s exclusive custom home enclave surrounded by Bear’s Best Las Vegas golf course.

The Howard Hughes Corp. won top honors took home the Gold in the best master planned marketing campaign category for Summerlin’s “Be Part of Something Beautiful” campaign.

“Summerlin homebuilders are among the best in the country, and the awards they received for their beautiful designs that set the standard locally and nationally speak volumes about why they resonate with both the homebuying public and expert judges,’ said Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin. “We are proud to call these homebuilders part of the Summerlin family and invite everyone to visit their award-winning model homes.”

Summerlin, marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. They include more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Summerlin offers more than 150 floor plans in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout 10 villages and the new districts of Redpoint and Redpoint Square. Homes are available in a variety of styles, from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.