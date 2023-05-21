Summerlin homes embrace outdoor living

In the master-planned community of Summerlin residents place great value on the community’s outdoor lifestyle and its beautiful natural surroundings. For those reasons, the community’s homebuilders are required to incorporate indoor/outdoor detail into their homes. That’s why Summerlin homes come standard with a variety of outdoor living features, including covered patios, loggias and balconies, sun decks, porches, rooftop decks and even front balconies that provide a unique vantage point and add architectural interest to a home’s façade.

Summerlin homebuilders offer indoor/outdoor living features to take advantage of the community’s beautiful location, sunsets and views and to create seamless outdoor/indoor living opportunities. (Summerlin)

At Blacktail by Pulte Homes in the Kestrel district, the three-story, single-family homes feature highly desirable rooftop decks that offer stunning views. (Pulte Homes)

Featuring rooftop deck options, covered balconies and entry courtyards, the luxury townhomes at Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin’s Redpoint Square district offer three open-concept design plans from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. (Toll Brothers)

At Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes in the Kestrel district, the Merlin Plan Two provides plenty of space for indoor/outdoor living featuring front entrance courtyards plus covered or extended patios. (Woodside Homes)

Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, offers an abundance of indoor/outdoor living. (TriPointe Homes)

“Summerlin’s higher elevation delivers views from many vantage points along with cooler temperatures, making outdoor living especially enjoyable,” said Jenni Pevoto, director of marketing at Summerlin. “It’s refreshing to be outside, and that’s something we have long recognized while developing design standards for homes in our community.”

Many Summerlin homebuilders offer additional features via upgrade packages including water features, custom pools, outdoor kitchens, outdoor built-in flat screen TVs and fireplaces.

The Arches by Lennar in the district of Redpoint features three single-story floor plans with large, covered patios ideal for extending indoor entertaining outdoors. Floor plans range from 3,775 square feet to 3,976 square feet, priced from $1.4 million.

Featuring rooftop deck options, covered balconies and entry courtyards, the luxury townhomes at Cordillera by Toll Brothers in Summerlin’s Redpoint Square district offer three open-concept design plans from 1,803 square feet to 2,154 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s. Plus, Cordillera will eventually have its own community pool, exclusive to neighborhood residents.

Arroyo’s Edge by Tri Pointe Homes, also located in Redpoint Square, offers an abundance of indoor/outdoor living. Priced from $631,000, Plan Three offers 2,280 square-feet that includes a wrap-around front entrance courtyard and a generous covered patio off a second-floor primary suite, which expands across the back of the home.

At Blacktail by Pulte Homes in the Kestrel district, the three-story, single-family homes feature highly desirable rooftop decks that offer stunning views. Floor plans range from 2,338 square feet to 2,572 square feet, priced from the high $500,000s.

The Beech Plus floor plan at Crested Canyon by Taylor Morrison, also in the Kestrel district, offers three stories of spacious living with 2,090 square feet featuring a covered patio flowing from the first-floor eating area and an outdoor living space off the third-floor bonus room. This home is priced from the $600,000s.

At Falcon Crest by Woodside Homes in the Kestrel district, the Merlin Plan Two provides plenty of space for indoor/outdoor living featuring front entrance courtyards plus covered or extended patios. It measures 2,146 square feet and is priced from the $700,000s.

Nighthawk by KB Home in the district of Kestrel Commons offers six two-story floor plans ranging from 1,720 square feet to 2,466 square feet and priced from $474,900. Nighthawk homes feature covered extended patios to seamlessly connect the indoors with outside.

At Trilogy by Shea Homes, an age-qualified condominium neighborhood for those ages 55-plus and located in the village of South Square, the Viewpoint floor plan offers 2,748 square feet, priced from the $900,000s. It includes a covered wrap-around balcony for viewing from multiple vantage points. Plus, the community features resort-style living and includes access to a community pool, pickleball courts and bocce ball.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.