Summerlin introduces new urban trail design

Summerlin A new urban land trail design is being incorporated into select areas of Summerlin to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians, connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West. The design, which includes a generous separation between cyclists and pedestrians, was developed following several focus groups with local cyclists.
Historical Scotch 80s estate lists for $2.4M
Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
April 1, 2024 - 9:26 am
 

As the first community in Southern Nevada to incorporate roundabouts into its street plan, the master-planned community of Summerlin recognized the circular junction’s proven safety, environmental, and traffic flow benefits.

By design, roundabouts are known to reduce the number of auto collisions like those that occur at traditional intersections. They improve traffic flow by keeping it moving without the stops and starts of intersections, and they eliminate idling at intersections, which reduces automobile emissions.

Today, Summerlin land planners will incorporate another novel approach to transportation via an urban trail design to expand access for cyclists and pedestrians connecting them to a future planned urban center in Summerlin West. An emerging trend nationwide, “complete street” design accommodates multimodal transportation in a more integrated and safer manner.

According to Julie Cleaver, senior vice president, commercial and residential planning for Summerlin, the urban trail was developed from several focus groups conducted with mountain bikers, serious cyclists and casual riders.

“To ensure we created an inclusive experience along the roadway for all cyclists regardless of their level, we enlisted their various inputs to really make this a community effort,” Cleaver said. “Our design was guided by sensitivity to the potential conflict between casual riders, cars and pedestrians. By incorporating a complete street design approach, we are able to safely accommodate all users.”

“For more efficient circulation in the planned commercial area west of the Summerlin Parkway interchange with the I-215 bypass, we have designed a dedicated bike lane that’s part of the streetscape,” Cleaver said. “This allows the bike lane to be separated from motor vehicles and creates a safer experience for the cyclists. The urban trail will be located in the heart of the urban core and connects to other bike trails that lead the surrounding neighborhoods.”

Cleaver said the new design also includes a generous landscape strip to provide shade and separation between cyclists and pedestrians and enhanced street lighting and signage to ensure everyone is aware of the directional flow.

In its 34th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; and office parks and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Tour de Summerlin returns April 20
Tour de Summerlin, Southern Nevada’s longest running cycling event, returns to the community April 20. Presented by Howard Hughes, developer of Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, Tour de Summerlin is expected to draw more than 500 cyclists.

First look at Cello Tower in Symphony Park
Origin at Symphony Park, the new mixed-use development by Red Ridge Development, has unveiled a first look inside Cello Tower.

Lennar showcases Hampton in Cadence
Hampton, Lennar’s newest neighborhood at Cadence, has officially started selling. Hampton features three floor plans, including the Rhett, Ramsey and Reid — town homes with versatile spaces.

Summerlin offers ready-to-move-in homes
The master-planned community of Summerlin offers nearly 100 unique floor plans in approximately 20 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For those looking for quick or immediate occupancy, there are dozens of homes in a variety of styles and price points that are move-in-ready or will be completed within a few months.

Pulte opens Monument at Reverence in Summerlin
The newest neighborhood in the award-winning master-planned community of Summerlin is Monument by Pulte Homes. Located in Reverence, Summerlin’s northernmost village west of the 215 Beltway with multiple neighborhoods developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, Monument offers three unique two-story town home floor plans that range from 1,654 square feet to 1,869 square feet, priced from the high $400,000s.

Couple to celebrate 50th anniversary in new Tri Pointe home
For William and Iris Roche, the North Las Vegas upscale community of Azure Park by Tri Pointe Homes is a family affair. And soon, the retired couple will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in their new Azure Park home alongside their three daughters, six grandchildren, two dachshunds, friends and, of course, new neighbors.

Southern Highlands mansion lists for nearly $5M
Nestled within Southern Highlands Country Club, a Tuscan-style estate has hit the Las Vegas market for $4,499,900. John Sullivan, Realtor and team lead of The John Sullivan Group with huntington & ellis, A Real Estate Agency has been selected to represent the home, located at 18 Castle Oaks Court in the Estates, a prestigious community with a private country club.

Trilogy in Summerlin offers ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle
Shea Homes, one of nine national homebuilders actively building in the master-planned community of Summerlin, is meeting growing demand for an active lifestyle sought by those ages 55-plus at Trilogy, its popular neighborhood designed with empty nesters and retirees in mind.

Richmond American opens Overture At Cadence
Richmond American Homes has opened its newest neighborhood, Overture, at Cadence. Overture boasts the expansive Boston and Chicago floor plans — stunning paired homes highlighted by vast, tranquil spaces and charming accents throughout.

