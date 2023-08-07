Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

Summerlin ranked No. 5 nationally for midyear 2023 new home sales, making the community the top-ranked Nevada master planned community, according to a report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. (Summerlin)

According to RCLCO, Summerlin is one of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades, appearing on the annual list 22 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994. (Summerlin)

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

“The Howard Hughes Corp. continues to hit a home run with Summerlin,” said Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, noting that Summerlin is in the company of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades — appearing on the annual list 25 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994.”

“Summerlin’s midyear 2023 ranking is a testament to the community’s enduring appeal as a place where people, families and businesses want to live and grow — thanks to its beautiful natural setting, abundant amenities and recreational activities, high-quality education options and more,” said Frank Stephan, president, Nevada Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Thanks to our roster of the nation’s top homebuilders, a robust infrastructure that includes more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community and the urban walkability of Downtown Summerlin, it’s no surprise that Summerlin remains the top choice of Las Vegas Valley residents and families seeking an outstanding quality of life.”

According to Stephan, Summerlin’s home sales continue to be driven by the burgeoning Summerlin West area, currently home to 15 actively selling neighborhoods offering homes in a variety of price points and styles and situated on elevated topography that overlooks the valley to the east. Stephan also cites Downtown Summerlin’s continuing evolution and growing popularity as a key driver of home sales, as the community’s urban core welcomed more than 20 million visitors in 2022, surpassing the average annual attendance of Disneyland.

“With a new Class-A office, a growing number of luxury apartment homes, major sports venues including City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark, as well as 125 exciting retail and restaurant brands, Downtown Summerlin has become the community’s central gathering place and serves as a big draw for residents,” Stephan said. “It is also a premier place to work for businesses and professional firms seeking a vibrant and walkable environment for employees and clients alike.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more than 300 parks of all sizes; over 200 miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.