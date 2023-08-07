86°F
Provided Content

Summerlin is nation’s No. 5 best-selling master plan

Provided Content
August 7, 2023 - 8:16 am
 
Summerlin ranked No. 5 nationally for midyear 2023 new home sales, making the community the top ...
Summerlin ranked No. 5 nationally for midyear 2023 new home sales, making the community the top-ranked Nevada master planned community, according to a report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. (Summerlin)
According to RCLCO, Summerlin is one of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjo ...
According to RCLCO, Summerlin is one of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades, appearing on the annual list 22 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994. (Summerlin)

Summerlin continues to demonstrate strong demand for housing as Nevada’s top-selling community ranked No. 5 nationally in new home sales in a recent midyear report by national real estate consultant RCLCO. The Summerlin community, developed by The Howard Hughes Corp., sold 544 new homes during the first six months of 2023, continuing its strong sales momentum, and maintaining the prominent position it has held on the RCLCO list for over two decades.

“The Howard Hughes Corp. continues to hit a home run with Summerlin,” said Gregg Logan, managing director of RCLCO, noting that Summerlin is in the company of only a handful of communities nationwide that have enjoyed remarkable and sustained sales success over decades — appearing on the annual list 25 times, not counting midyear rankings, since RCLCO first began tracking MPC sales in 1994.”

“Summerlin’s midyear 2023 ranking is a testament to the community’s enduring appeal as a place where people, families and businesses want to live and grow — thanks to its beautiful natural setting, abundant amenities and recreational activities, high-quality education options and more,” said Frank Stephan, president, Nevada Region, The Howard Hughes Corp. “Thanks to our roster of the nation’s top homebuilders, a robust infrastructure that includes more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community and the urban walkability of Downtown Summerlin, it’s no surprise that Summerlin remains the top choice of Las Vegas Valley residents and families seeking an outstanding quality of life.”

According to Stephan, Summerlin’s home sales continue to be driven by the burgeoning Summerlin West area, currently home to 15 actively selling neighborhoods offering homes in a variety of price points and styles and situated on elevated topography that overlooks the valley to the east. Stephan also cites Downtown Summerlin’s continuing evolution and growing popularity as a key driver of home sales, as the community’s urban core welcomed more than 20 million visitors in 2022, surpassing the average annual attendance of Disneyland.

“With a new Class-A office, a growing number of luxury apartment homes, major sports venues including City National Arena and Las Vegas Ballpark, as well as 125 exciting retail and restaurant brands, Downtown Summerlin has become the community’s central gathering place and serves as a big draw for residents,” Stephan said. “It is also a premier place to work for businesses and professional firms seeking a vibrant and walkable environment for employees and clients alike.”

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more than 300 parks of all sizes; over 200 miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Stanley Cup champion Golden Knights practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

In total, Summerlin offers nearly 100 floor plans in almost 20 neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

Children play at Doral Academy Red Rock, a charter school in Summerlin. With 26 public, pr ...
Summerlin has 26 public, private, charter schools
Provided Content

“Planning for schools — both public and private — was foundational to the development of the master plan,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin.

Jennie Kim, a local Realtor and native Las Vegan, found her dream home at Tri Pointe Homes Cont ...
Tri Pointe showcases Contour townhomes
Provided Content

When Las Vegas native and real estate agent Jennie Kim with Realty One Group Summerlin office took a prospective homebuyer to visit Tri Pointe Homes’ gated Contour townhome community near the Blue Diamond shopping district, she hadn’t planned on becoming a new Tri Pointe homebuyer herself.

The Summerlin Children's Forum awarded four college scholarships this year to high school gra ...
Summerlin students receive college scholarships
Provided Content

The Summerlin® Children’s Forum, a nonprofit organization established in 1997 by leaders of the Summerlin master-planned community and its developer, The Howard Hughes Corp., recently awarded four college scholarships to outstanding high school graduates who are residents of the community.

Summerlin's Fourth of July parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries. ( ...
Summerlin celebrates America’s birthday
Provided Content

This year’s Fourth of July Summerlin parade drew more than 50,000 parade-goers and featured 70 entries.

This Summerlin home at 2248 Timber Rose Lane in the Trails village has listed for $679,900. (Be ...
Hidden Summerlin gem: Home lists for $679,900
Provided Content

Introducing the charming and updated residence at 2248 Timber Rose Lane, nestled in the desirable guard-gated Summerlin neighborhood of Country Rose Estates in the Trails village.

Local HomeAid remodels Family 2 Family Connection resource center
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada recently completed a renovation project for classrooms inside the Family 2 Family Connection education and resource center, benefiting children, families and caretakers across the valley.

VGK Reilly Smith
Battle for Vegas returns to Las Vegas Ballpark
Provided Content

Battle For Vegas, which launched in 2019, has raised more than $550,000 for deserving local nonprofits. This year, Battle for Vegas benefits the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation with funds distributed to the Public Education Foundation and Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Ripley is one of the monthly models in the 2022 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin calendar. Nomination ...
Summerlin is a dog-friendly community
Provided Content

When Summerlin resident and avid cyclist Marc Salvador grabs his backpack, it’s a signal to his poodle-mix Winzig — which is German for “tiny” — that he is about to feel the breeze in his hair. That’s because Winzig is Salvador’s cycling sidekick who gets strapped to his back for rides — often up to 50 miles.

Cadence The annual Cadence Car Show is planned for Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The free event ...
Cadence Car Show returns Oct. 1
Provided Content

The Cadence Car Show returns to Cadence on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., featuring classic and modern vehicles, DJ entertainment, food trucks, a 21-and-older beer garden and unparalleled views of the Las Vegas Strip.

The 29th annual Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade returns to Summerlin July 4. This year's e ...
Summerlin parade to celebrate Fourth of July
Provided Content

A fan favorite, the 2023 Stanley Cup Champions, the Vegas Golden Knights, return to the parade, along with the Las Vegas Aviators.

