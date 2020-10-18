77°F
Summerlin loves our dogs

Provided Content
October 18, 2020 - 10:28 am
 

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

And, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, some homes feature special details and additions that cater to your favorite four-legged family members — the beloved family dog.

“The popularity of dogs in today’s world can’t be overstated,” Bisterfeldt said. “That’s why Downtown Summerlin is a dog-friendly destination and we are encouraging even more homebuilders to add special touches for our four-legged friends who are valued family members. In Summerlin, we love our dogs!”

Check out Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes in the village of Stonebridge that offers an optional pet spa, while Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village boasts a dog wash option that’s fully customizable in select models.

Downtown Summerlin offers many restaurants, including Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar and Shake Shack, that offer dog-friendly patios with special menu items just for pups. With dog watering stations located throughout this popular dining, retail and entertainment destination, all leashed dogs are welcome. The property also hosts a variety of pet-friendly events throughout the year, and the property is a popular dog-walking spot, making it an equally popular for dog-watching.

This month, the 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar debuts. Back by popular demand, the calendar is now in its third year. It benefits The Animal Foundation and is packed with themed photos of the city’s cutest dogs. Pick up your copy for a $10 donation, while supplies last, at the Concierge located in the breezeway of One Summerlin.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit www.Summerlin.com.

Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

THE LATEST
Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
Provided Content

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Norida “Nhorry” Aul and her dog, Hachi, enjoy Cadence's nearby dog parks and dog-friendly a ...
Cadence home to many single-person households
Provided Content

When Norida “Nhorry” Aul was looking to move into a new space, she knew that she wanted an area where she felt safe as well as a home large enough where she and her furry friend, Hachi, could live and play. She immediately knew she was home upon stepping foot into her Woodside Homes house in Cadence.

The weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event will feature a series of activitie ...
Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend kicks off
Provided Content

The award-winning Lake Las Vegas community is kicking off fall with its weekend long Explore Lake Las Vegas Sports Weekend event featuring a series of activities, including pickleball and tennis tournaments, community runs, biking challenges and golf demonstrations. Guests will have the chance to explore Lake Las Vegas’ newest communities. The event runs Oct. 15-18. Visitors are required to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines throughout the community to ensure a safe and enjoyable weekend.

The Cobalt Plan One model home in Skye Canyon is fully furnished, landscaped and ready for move ...
Pardee showcases Cobalt in Skye Canyon
Provided Content

Move-in-ready Cobalt homes in Skye Canyon, including the fully furnished Plan One model, are featured during Pardee Homes’ Opportunity Knocks event, which ends next weekend. The homes are being shown by appointment only.

Jennifer Mount
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Colliers International | Las Vegas welcomed Jennifer Mount, CPM, as the firm’s newest property manager. Mount will be responsible for more than 500,000 square feet of commercial real estate consisting of retail, light industrial and office.

The Sandstone floor plan at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the Mesa village features a built-in ...
Summerlin homes offer multiuse garage spaces
Provided Content

The garage may be one of a home’s hardest-working spaces. According to a survey by Impulse Research, 55 percent of Americans spend between one and two hours each week in the garage working on hobbies, repairs or other activities. A standard two-car garage in an average-sized home comprises approximately 13 to 15 percent of the home’s overall square footage. And the average garage door opens and closes three to five times each day — or approximately 1,500 times per year.

Forté enters luxury homebuilding market
Provided Content

Las Vegas-based construction company, Forté Specialty Contractors, celebrating its 10-year anniversary, is pivoting from constructing entertainment, restaurant and retail buildings to supporting the booming luxury housing market.

Korey and Ele Nance moved from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, and found their home at Cadenc ...
Utah couple starts new chapter at Cadence
Provided Content

After sending off their youngest to college in 2019, Korey and Ele Nance made the long-awaited move from Northern Utah to Southern Nevada, finding home at Cadence master plan in Henderson and never looking back.

Seven new model homes have opened in Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in Summerlin. Pictured here is ...
Mesa Ridge in Summerlin opens seven home models
Provided Content

Seven new model homes from two collections — Sky View and Peak — are now open at Mesa Ridge by Toll Brothers in the master-planned community of Summerlin.