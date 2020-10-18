Summerlin loves our dogs

With nearly 150 floor plans in 31 neighborhoods throughout 10 distinct villages, the master-planned community of Summerlin offers homes in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village offers a dog wash option that’s fully customizable in select models. (Summerlin)

And, according to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, some homes feature special details and additions that cater to your favorite four-legged family members — the beloved family dog.

“The popularity of dogs in today’s world can’t be overstated,” Bisterfeldt said. “That’s why Downtown Summerlin is a dog-friendly destination and we are encouraging even more homebuilders to add special touches for our four-legged friends who are valued family members. In Summerlin, we love our dogs!”

Check out Scots Pine by Richmond American Homes in the village of Stonebridge that offers an optional pet spa, while Nova Ridge by Pardee Homes in The Cliffs village boasts a dog wash option that’s fully customizable in select models.

Downtown Summerlin offers many restaurants, including Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar and Shake Shack, that offer dog-friendly patios with special menu items just for pups. With dog watering stations located throughout this popular dining, retail and entertainment destination, all leashed dogs are welcome. The property also hosts a variety of pet-friendly events throughout the year, and the property is a popular dog-walking spot, making it an equally popular for dog-watching.

This month, the 2021 Dogs of Downtown Summerlin Calendar debuts. Back by popular demand, the calendar is now in its third year. It benefits The Animal Foundation and is packed with themed photos of the city’s cutest dogs. Pick up your copy for a $10 donation, while supplies last, at the Concierge located in the breezeway of One Summerlin.

Marking its 30th anniversary in 2020, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home to the Las Vegas Aviators.

