Summerlin marks 36th year of development in 2026

Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
Redpoint Arroyo is one of several parks that opened in Summerlin in 2025. (Summerlin)
January 5, 2026 - 2:58 pm
 

Now, entering its 36th year of development, Summerlin — the award-winning, top-selling master-planned community — continued its remarkable, decades-long trajectory in 2025, capping off another year of milestone development.

Within the community’s residential sector, 2025 saw the opening of 10 new neighborhoods offering dozens of new floor plans, and the close-out of six neighborhoods. Expanding on the community’s already strong line-up of new home offerings by the nation’s leading homebuilders and fueling new home sales, new neighborhoods in the Kestrel and Kestrel Commons districts included Raven Crest by Toll Brothers, Mockingbird and Sandpiper by Lennar. Grand Park village welcomed Ashland by Taylor Morrison, SHAWOOD at Arcadia, Glenrock by Toll Brothers, Caldwell Park by KB Home, Carlisle by Tri Pointe Homes, Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes and Brantley by Pulte Homes.

Astra, a custom homesite enclave perched at the base of the La Madre Peaks mountains atop the northwest edge of Summerlin, also made its debut in 2025. At completion, Astra will feature 167 expansive custom homesites across 171 acres, positioned at the valley’s highest point and offering stunning 360-degree views.

2025 welcomed beautiful parks and open spaces, deepening the connection to nature for residents, including: Final phase of Redpoint Arroyo; Kestrel Creek Arroyo, The Hub in Kestrel Commons, Terrace Park and Grand Park’s first phase — Council Park — in Grand Park village.

Howard Hughes opened Meridian, a three-story 147,602-square-foot class-A office campus, adjacent to the I-215 at Town Center Drive. The LEED silver-certified campus is home to Eide Bailly and Google Fiber (GFiber).

At Downtown Summerlin, the community’s dynamic and walkable urban core, 2025 brought the opening of 12 new retail brands, including a few first-to-market. New arrivals included CHANEL Fragrance and Beauty, Whole Foods Market, POP MART, Bake, BYLT, Alo Yoga, Vuori, Glam House, Skin Laundry, Starbucks, The Great Greek and Optic Gallery.

Roseman University College of Medicine, located near Town Center Drive and I-215, welcomed its first class of future physicians in July and announced an ambitious three-phase plan to expand its Summerlin campus in tandem with the medical school’s growth.

“Summerlin continues to experience a steady and thoughtful pace of development, offering a robust mix of housing options alongside expansive parks and open spaces that strengthen residents’ connection to nature,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin. “With debut retailers and luxury brands coming to Downtown Summerlin, the addition of another Class A office building, and leading U.S. companies seeking modern workplaces with shorter commutes, 2026 looks exceptionally bright.”

Looking ahead to 2026, Summerlin is positioned for another strong year with the opening of 11 new neighborhoods that will expand its diverse housing options, supported by new parks and open spaces. Additional retail and prominent office tenant announcements are anticipated, reinforcing Summerlin’s role as the premier community in Las Vegas and key driver of regional economic growth.

Now, in its 36th year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community. These include 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; Roseman University College of Medicine, public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; more than a dozen houses of worship representing multiple faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office buildings. City National Arena is home of the Vegas Golden Knights National Hockey League practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers over 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout seven distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to townhomes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders for their hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

Summerlin residents are once again encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

For those looking to take the hassle and stress out of holiday meal preparation, the Summerlin master-planned community offers many holiday dining options at Summerlin area and Downtown Summerlin restaurants. Downtown Summerlin is the vibrant, walkable urban core in the heart of the community offering dining, shopping, entertainment, office and residential options.

Investcor, a leading real estate development firm with over $1.6 billion in projects across the nation, including several senior living communities, announced plans for Valara, a luxury senior living community within The District in Henderson.

The newest neighborhood to open in Summerlin is Primrose Park by Richmond American Homes, offering 76 luxury, two-story homes with four unique floor plans spanning from 3,410 square feet to 3,690 square feet, priced from approximately $1.1 to more than $1.2 million.

Lake Las Vegas, the 3,600-acre, master-planned community continues to redefine desert living. Long known for its mix of tranquility and sophistication, the community's growth is being shaped by a new wave of modern architecture that blends modern design with the natural desert landscape.

'Tis the season for holiday cheer, colder weather, gift shopping and quick move-in homes available at Cadence, the third fastest-selling master-planned community in the nation. With a variety of home options, homebuyers can move from contract to keys in just 30 to 60 days, making the 2025 holidays memorable for years to come.

During the valley's occasional winter storms, Summerlin is likely to get a bigger dusting of snow, particularly along its higher benches. A rarity here in Las Vegas, snow is often celebrated by local TV meteorologists and reporters who flock to Summerlin to document kids building snowmen and riding sleds on epic snow days.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties is spreading holiday cheer with its annual Toy Drive in support of the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation.

Tri Pointe Homes, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that construction is underway at Lakeview Ridge, a new gated neighborhood located within the NorthShore enclave of Lake Las Vegas in Henderson.

The holidays at Downtown Summerlin, the vibrant urban core of the Summerlin master-planned community, represent the season of giving with three charitable activations that encourage visitors and patrons to pay it forward.

