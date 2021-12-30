52°F
weather icon Possible Drizzle
Las Vegas NV
nye
Covid | Vaccide Data
Provided Content

Summerlin marks another year of record home sales

Provided Content
December 30, 2021 - 12:32 pm
 
The year 2021 was another one for the record books for the master-planned community of Summerli ...
The year 2021 was another one for the record books for the master-planned community of Summerlin with a number of milestone developments. (Summerlin)

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for The Howard Hughes Corp. and its Summerlin master-planned community, with a number of milestone developments that include continuing evolution and growth of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s urban core and one of the valley’s most popular dining/retail/entertainment/sports destinations, record home sales via the nation’s top homebuilders, expansion into Summerlin West — the newest area under active development — and the addition of new major amenities throughout the community.

While national rankings for 2021 home sales are not yet finalized, Summerlin is expected to once again retain its position as one of the country’s best-selling master-planned communities. Its brisk home sales were marked by the opening of 10 new neighborhoods during the year, primarily located in the Summerlin West region west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography overlooking the valley.

New neighborhoods include Acadia Ridge and Cordillera by Toll Brothers, Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes, Castellana by Taylor Morrison, Heritage and Highline by Lennar, Obsidian by Woodside Homes, Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes and Overlook and Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe. Homes in these neighborhoods range from 1,232 square feet to 4,573 square feet and priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

During 2021, four villages sold out: The Paseos, The Ridges, Reverence and Summerlin Centre, while only a few neighborhoods with homes for sale remain in Stonebridge, The Cliffs, South Square and the district of Redpoint Square.

At Downtown Summerlin, construction on two major projects began during the year. They include 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story Class-A office building that is expected to be complete in third quarter 2022. Downtown Summerlin’s third Class-A office tower, 1700 Pavilion is already enjoying strong interest with executed leases from a number of companies, including recently announced Wynn Design and Development.

Tanager Echo, the next phase of the Tanager luxury apartments, also got underway in Downtown Summerlin during 2021 and is expected to be complete by early 2023. Desire for high-end urban-style living surrounded by the vibrancy of Downtown is driving demand for a greater volume of rental apartments in the community. Tanager Echo will add nearly 300 more residences to Downtown Summerlin that include a variety of on-site amenities in addition to immediate access to all the area offers.

Seven new brands joined the Downtown Summerlin lineup during 2021, including Claire’s, Summer House, Beer Zombies, Free People, La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, Urban Outfitters and Harlo Steakhouse. The year also saw the return of popular and beloved annual events and parades at Downtown Summerlin, including the Halloween Parade of Mischief, the Holiday Parade and the Summerlin Festival of Arts, to name just a few.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas Region for The Howard Hughes Corp., 2021 was a blockbuster year in terms of numbers.

“We saw record growth in the residential sector of the community with strong home sales, as well as robust visitation and sales at Downtown Summerlin for dining, retail and entertainment,” Orrock said. “The destination’s desirability, coupled with the popularity of Las Vegas Ballpark, one of two major sports venues in Downtown Summerlin that is owned by The Howard Hughes Corp., well positions the area for further investment and growth.”

Major new community amenities completed in 2021 include Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre community park that was recognized by Southern Nevada Home Builders Association as the best new amenity at its 2021 Silver Nugget awards. The Park features two lighted soccer fields, basketball courts, adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions. And construction began in late 2021 on two major facilities: the Clark County Fire Station near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive; and Redpoint Arroyo, a large 9-acre linear park in Summerlin West.

Finally, The Howard Hughes Corp. is working with the respective Summerlin Master Associations and the Summerlin Council to support their ongoing effort to remove nonessential turf areas throughout the community consistent with valleywide water conservation initiatives.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.

MOST READ
1
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
Daiso opens doors to 1st Nevada store, much to delight of shoppers
2
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
Jon Gruden expresses condolences after death of John Madden
3
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
Nonprofit bailed suspect out of jail 6 days before Chinatown shooting
4
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
Man hits nearly $100K jackpot at southeast Las Vegas casino
5
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Raiders’ regular-season finale vs. Chargers could be rescheduled
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Bel Canto by Richmond American Homes has 94 homesites. The new Cadence neighborhood offers two- ...
Richmond American opens Bel Canto in Cadence
Provided Content

Cadence, a 2,200-acre master-planned community in Henderson, continues its growth, adding a new neighborhood by Richmond American Homes.

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS JAN. 1
Provided Content

Newmark 1 sells Lyric Apartments for $135.2M

Nadia Aziz
Three tips for finding the right mortgage
By Nadia Aziz Special to RJRealEstate.Vegas

While dramatically low mortgage rates made it possible for many first-time homebuyers to purchase a home this year, rates have started to rise and experts expect they’ll increase further in 2022. Higher rates will increase monthly mortgage payments, tightening budgets for the 48 percent of Las Vegas homebuyers who have been saving for a new home for one to three years.

The annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns to Summerlin Dec. 26 through Jan. 15. (Summ ...
Christmas tree recycling returns to Summerlin
Provided Content

As is tradition, residents of the master-planned community of Summerlin are encouraged to recycle their real Christmas trees once the holidays are over. In partnership with Springs Preserve, the UNLV Rebel Recycling Program and dozens of other local conservation organizations, the annual Christmas Tree Recycling Program returns Dec. 26 through Jan. 15.

Luxury apartment community, Jade, offering upgraded unit interior finishes and a robust residen ...
Luxury apartment complex Jade ready for residents
Provided Content

Jade is a 2021 construction midrise community comprised of 287 units located off the Las Vegas Strip. The community embodies luxury living, offering superior unit interior finishes and a robust resident amenity package.

This month, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and the nonprofit it supports, HomeAi ...
SNHBA, local HomeAid appoints 2022 boards
Provided Content

In December, the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association and HomeAid Southern Nevada collected industry associates at its annual luncheon to officiate the newest board members for the 2022 year.

Brad Spires
Brad Spires named Realtor of the Year
Provided Content

The statewide Nevada Realtors honored its leading members at an installation and awards event in Reno, naming Brad Spires as its Nevada Realtor of the Year and recognizing others from around the state for their continued service to their association, their profession and their communities.

Brad Johnson
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS: Dec. 25
Provided Content

Nevada State Apartment Association announced the winners of its 14th annual Jewel Awards.

Shawn Coffin
REAL ESTATE BRIEFS
Provided Content

Tri Pointe Homes has announced the launch of Altis, the official lifestyle brand for all of the company’s 55-plus age-qualified communities nationwide. With three communities already open in California, the Altis active-adult brand allows Tri Pointe to achieve premium brand recognition across different kinds of new home developments.

Woodside Homes opened Madison Square in Cadence. (Cadence)
Madison Square by Woodside Homes opens in Cadence
Provided Content

Woodside Homes opened its newest collection, Madison Square, in Cadence. Madison Square features single-story homes ranging from 1,776 square feet to 2,048 square feet and start in price in the upper $400,000s.