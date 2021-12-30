Summerlin marks another year of record home sales

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for The Howard Hughes Corp. and its Summerlin master-planned community with a number of milestone developments that include continuing evolution and growth of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s urban core and one of the valleys most popular dining/retail/entertainment/sports destinations, record home sales via the nation’s top homebuilders, expansion into Summerlin West — the newest area under active development, and the addition of new major amenities throughout the community.

The year 2021 was another one for the record books for The Howard Hughes Corp. and its Summerlin master-planned community, with a number of milestone developments that include continuing evolution and growth of Downtown Summerlin as the community’s urban core and one of the valley’s most popular dining/retail/entertainment/sports destinations, record home sales via the nation’s top homebuilders, expansion into Summerlin West — the newest area under active development — and the addition of new major amenities throughout the community.

While national rankings for 2021 home sales are not yet finalized, Summerlin is expected to once again retain its position as one of the country’s best-selling master-planned communities. Its brisk home sales were marked by the opening of 10 new neighborhoods during the year, primarily located in the Summerlin West region west of the 215 Beltway on elevated topography overlooking the valley.

New neighborhoods include Acadia Ridge and Cordillera by Toll Brothers, Carmel Cliff by Pulte Homes, Castellana by Taylor Morrison, Heritage and Highline by Lennar, Obsidian by Woodside Homes, Moro Pointe by Richmond American Homes and Overlook and Kings Canyon by Tri Pointe. Homes in these neighborhoods range from 1,232 square feet to 4,573 square feet and priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

During 2021, four villages sold out: The Paseos, The Ridges, Reverence and Summerlin Centre, while only a few neighborhoods with homes for sale remain in Stonebridge, The Cliffs, South Square and the district of Redpoint Square.

At Downtown Summerlin, construction on two major projects began during the year. They include 1700 Pavilion, a 10-story Class-A office building that is expected to be complete in third quarter 2022. Downtown Summerlin’s third Class-A office tower, 1700 Pavilion is already enjoying strong interest with executed leases from a number of companies, including recently announced Wynn Design and Development.

Tanager Echo, the next phase of the Tanager luxury apartments, also got underway in Downtown Summerlin during 2021 and is expected to be complete by early 2023. Desire for high-end urban-style living surrounded by the vibrancy of Downtown is driving demand for a greater volume of rental apartments in the community. Tanager Echo will add nearly 300 more residences to Downtown Summerlin that include a variety of on-site amenities in addition to immediate access to all the area offers.

Seven new brands joined the Downtown Summerlin lineup during 2021, including Claire’s, Summer House, Beer Zombies, Free People, La Neta Cocina Y Lounge, Urban Outfitters and Harlo Steakhouse. The year also saw the return of popular and beloved annual events and parades at Downtown Summerlin, including the Halloween Parade of Mischief, the Holiday Parade and the Summerlin Festival of Arts, to name just a few.

According to Kevin T. Orrock, president of the Las Vegas Region for The Howard Hughes Corp., 2021 was a blockbuster year in terms of numbers.

“We saw record growth in the residential sector of the community with strong home sales, as well as robust visitation and sales at Downtown Summerlin for dining, retail and entertainment,” Orrock said. “The destination’s desirability, coupled with the popularity of Las Vegas Ballpark, one of two major sports venues in Downtown Summerlin that is owned by The Howard Hughes Corp., well positions the area for further investment and growth.”

Major new community amenities completed in 2021 include Stonebridge Park, a 12-acre community park that was recognized by Southern Nevada Home Builders Association as the best new amenity at its 2021 Silver Nugget awards. The Park features two lighted soccer fields, basketball courts, adult exercise area, pickleball courts, shaded playground and picnic pavilions. And construction began in late 2021 on two major facilities: the Clark County Fire Station near the 215 Beltway and Town Center Drive; and Redpoint Arroyo, a large 9-acre linear park in Summerlin West.

Finally, The Howard Hughes Corp. is working with the respective Summerlin Master Associations and the Summerlin Council to support their ongoing effort to remove nonessential turf areas throughout the community consistent with valleywide water conservation initiatives.

Now, entering its 32nd year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada. This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is home of the NHL’s Golden Knights practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark, a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium, is home to the Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers more than 115 floor plans in 20-plus neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are at Summerlin.com.