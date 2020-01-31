Summerlin named Master-Planned Community of the Year

The master-planned community of Summerlin, a development of The Howard Hughes Corp., was named the Master-Planned Community (MPC) of the Year as the Gold Award winner at The Nationals, a prestigious awards competition of the National Association of Homebuilders (NAHB) at its 2020 annual meeting in Las Vegas on Jan. 21.

Presented by the National Sales and Marketing Council (NSMC), a council of the NAHB, the Nationals celebrate North America’s best new-home developments, communities and professionals and recognize excellence in new home sales, marketing and design. Silver and Gold awards are given in more than 60 categories, culminating with the Master-Planned Community of the Year honor. A diverse panel of industry professionals from across the country selected Gold award winners from more than 1,300 entries.

“The Nationals are the most prestigious awards of their kind, setting the benchmark for innovation in new home design, marketing and sales,” said Lisa Herbert, chairperson of The Nationals. “NAHB’s commitment to recognizing originality, imagination and success has been exemplified by its award winners since the competition’s inception.”

At The Nationals, Summerlin received two additional Gold awards for its print advertising campaign and brochure that invites residents to “Be Part of Something Beautiful.” The campaign celebrates the hallmark Summerlin lifestyle and brand that has been fortified and inspired over the past three decades by beautiful moments residents have created in the community.

Summerlin also received Silver Awards in partnership with its longstanding agencies of record — Robertson + Partners, Faiss Foley Warren Public Relations and ThriveHive — in three categories including Best Overall Advertising Campaign, Best Print Ad and Best Digital Marketing Campaign. Downtown Summerlin was awarded Silver for Best Community Amenity.

According to Danielle Bisterfeldt, vice president of marketing for Summerlin, “We believe that life is not made up of huge, transformative experiences, rather, it is a collection of small, simple, beautiful moments. Whether it is going out for a hike with a friend, joining a Little League baseball team, dinner with friends or opening a business, every single day presents us with the opportunity to ‘Be Part of Something Beautiful.’ Our campaign encourages people to seize those moments and cherish them.”

The Gold award comes on the heels of Summerlin’s 2019 national ranking as the country’s No. 3 best-selling master-planned community, a ranking based on new home sales compiled by national real estate consultant RCLCO. Summerlin was also named the country’s No. 6 MPC for the decade based on five top 10 appearances since 2010. The community has consistently appeared on its annual list 24 times since RCLCO began tracking MPCs 26 years ago.

As Summerlin looks to 2020 and marks its 30th year, the community anticipates significant ongoing development this year, including the opening of 10 new neighborhoods, the introduction of a new village, and a greater focus on more housing options that offer unique, smaller footprints not seen before in Summerlin that cater to growing consumer preference for lower maintenance and a more experiential lifestyle.

The master-planned community of Summerlin currently offers more than 160 floor plans in 35 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the low $300,000s to more than $1 million. Visit Summerlin.com for information.