Summerlin names 2021 Best of Summerlin winners

August 13, 2021 - 12:27 pm
 
Anthropologie, Downtown Summerlin was named one of 20 Best of Summerlin winners for 2021 in the ...
Anthropologie, Downtown Summerlin was named one of 20 Best of Summerlin winners for 2021 in the community’s annual Best of Summerlin online vote. (Summerlin)

The results are in. The master-planned community, home to more than 115,000 residents, announces its 2021 Best of Summerlin winners — all the places, people and things people love about the community that spans the valley’s western rim.

Via an online vote, community residents and the public named favorites from finalists in each of 20 categories. While some names are repeats from previous years, new names and categories appear on the list as the community continues to grow.

“This competition allows us to showcase and celebrate the venues, facilities, restaurants and other popular places and amenities that make Summerlin such a great place to live,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin, The Howard Hughes Corp. “The Best of Summerlin competition is especially meaningful because it’s the voting public who decides the winners. And winners are proud to showcase their Best of Summerlin designation all yearlong.”

While Southern Nevada residents can nominate any local businesses of choice, only businesses located in Summerlin can be finalists. Look for the Best of Summerlin logo proudly displayed at your favorite community spot.

Best of Summerlin 2021 winners include:

■ Best Park – The Trails Park

■ Best School Spirit – Bonner Elementary School

■ Best Place to Get Your Sweat On – Lifetime Athletic

■ Best Healthcare Provider – Canyon Oral and Facial Surgery

■ Best Veterinarian – Red Rock Animal Hospital

■ Best Locally Owned Dining Spot – John Cutter’s Tavern

■ Best Public Golf Course – TPC Las Vegas

■ Best Date Night Menu – Vintner Grill

■ Best Kid-Friendly Restaurant – Lazy Dog Restaurant &Bar

■ Best Community Event – Summerlin Council Patriotic Parade

■ Best Place to Buy Some Bling – T-Bird Jewelers

■ Best Field Trip With Your Furry Friend – Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Kids’ Extracurricular Activity – Ice Skating at City National Arena

■ Best Way to Spend the Weekend – Hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

■ Best Las Vegas Ballpark Concessions – Aviators Dog

■ Best Place to Shop for a Unique Gift – Anthropologie

■ Best Store for a Shopping Spree – Macy’s

■ Best Place for Self-Care – Ulta Beauty

■ Best Place to Stock Your Fridge – Costco

■ Best Spot to Stage the Perfect Instagram Story – Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area

Now entering its 31st year of development, Summerlin delivers more amenities than any other community in Southern Nevada.

This includes more than 250 parks of all sizes; resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events; 150-plus miles of interconnected trails; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers. Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and office towers. City National Arena is the home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium and home of the Las Vegas Aviators.

In total, Summerlin offers 110 floor plans in nearly 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the high $300,000s to more than $1 million. For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, call the builders to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.

