Summerlin near Red Rock National Conservation Area

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains.

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN. For Summerlin residents, the community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area that frames its western edge, makes hiking not only accessible and convenient, but also stunningly scenic thanks to the area’s signature red rock formations. (Summerlin)

Summerlin is home to more than 200 miles of trails of all types. Eventually, the community’s trail system will connect directly into Red Rock Conservation Area via the future Clark County Red Rock Canyon Legacy Trails project. (Summerlin)

Las Vegas ranks as one of the 25 best U.S. cities for those who love hiking, according to a recent blog published by CNN.

The list was compiled based on proximity to green spaces, hiking trails, waterfalls and mountains. For Summerlin residents, the community’s proximity to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, which frames its western edge, makes hiking not only accessible and convenient but also stunningly scenic thanks to the area’s signature red rock formations.

According to CNN, “Las Vegas may be best known for glitzy casinos and glamorous shows, but Sin City is truly a wonderland for outdoor recreation lovers. Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is an easy 30-minute drive from the Las Vegas Strip and has more than 30 hiking trails.”

“That 30-minute drive to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is only five to 10 minutes for residents of Summerlin, depending on where they live in the community,” said Danielle Bisterfeldt, senior vice president of marketing and consumer experience for Summerlin at Howard Hughes, the community’s developer.

“A draw for tourists seeking to marvel at the area’s beauty, as well as world-class hikers and rock climbers seeking the ultimate outdoor adventure, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is in Summerlin’s backyard, making it a popular playground for community residents. From casual hikes ideal for beginners and those just seeking an outdoor experience, to skilled hikers looking for a challenge, Red Rock Canyon has it all.”

Here are two popular hikes near Summerlin according to CNN:

“Calico Tanks at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is a scramble along the Calico hills that has you using your hands and feet at times to climb up the red sandstone steps and somewhat rough terrain. You’ll get to pass a hidden water pocket where you may find water depending on the time of year, and there are great views of the Las Vegas Valley from the top. This moderately challenging 2.5-mile round-trip hike is a great option for families and those wanting a relatively short introduction to Red Rock Canyon.”

“Cathedral Rock at Mount Charleston: This 2.8-mile round trip hike to Cathedral Rock is considered difficult, but it’s worth the effort. During the summer, wildflowers bloom and fill the paths with color, and you’ll enjoy the shade offered by the ponderosa and white fir. Halfway up the trail, hikers will reach a short old trail that leads to a waterfall, which provides a nice side option. The trail climbs a few short, steep switchbacks toward the top, with a spectacular view of Kyle Canyon from the summit.”

Summerlin was spotlighted in a cover story in the September 2007 issue of National Geographic Adventure that cited Las Vegas as the country’s best city in which to play and live.

According to author Dan Koeppel, Las Vegas earned the top spot thanks to an abundance of outdoor recreational opportunities at nearby Mount Charleston and Lake Mead and proximity to the national parks of Utah, the Grand Canyon and the Pacific Ocean, which is only a four-hour drive from the city.

“Summerlin’s key feature is its location,” Koeppel wrote. “This community in-progress doesn’t just sit at the base of Red Rock Conservation Area — it practically claims credit for it. In Summerlin, you get your own personal gateway into Las Vegas’ premier natural playground.”

For a complete list of hikes at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, visit redrockcanyonlv.orgr.

Now, in its 33rd year of development, Summerlin offers more amenities than any other Southern Nevada community, including 300-plus parks of all sizes; 200-plus miles of interconnected trails; resident-exclusive community centers; 10 golf courses; 26 public, private and charter schools; a public library and performing arts center; Summerlin Hospital Medical Center; houses of worship representing a dozen different faiths; office parks; and neighborhood shopping centers.

Downtown Summerlin offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Resort and Class-A office buildings. The City National Arena is home to the Vegas Golden Knights’ practice facility. The Las Vegas Ballpark is a world-class Triple-A baseball stadium.

Summerlin offers over 100 floor plans in 20 neighborhoods throughout eight distinct villages and districts. Homes, built by many of the nation’s top homebuilders, are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $400,000s to more than $1 million.

For information on all actively selling neighborhoods, visit Summerlin.com. Before you visit, any new Summerlin neighborhood, call the homebuilder to check on hours of operation. Phone numbers for each neighborhood are on Summerlin.com.